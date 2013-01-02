Week in sports
Florida State Seminoles head coach Jimbo Fisher is splashed with Gatorade after his team defeated the Northern Illinois Huskies during the 2013 Discover Orange Bowl NCAA football game in Miami, Florida January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Northern Illinois Huskies wide receiver Martel Moore (L) scores a third quarter touchdown as Florida State Seminoles defensive back Lamarcus Joyner (R) looks on during the 2013 Discover Orange Bowl NCAA football game in Miami, Florida January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Football fans take pictures as a B-1 Stealth bomber performs a fly-over at the start of the 99th Rose Bowl Game in Pasadena, California, January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Curt Phillips (10) is tackled by Stanford Cardinal safety Jordan Richards (8), Josh Mauro (90) and Alex Carter (25) during the 99th Rose Bowl Game in Pasadena, California, January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw holds the Rose Bowl trophy after defeating the Wisconsin Badgers to win the 99th Rose Bowl Game in Pasadena, California, January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Team USA's Riley Barber (R) scores a goal on Czech Republic's goalie Matej Machovsky (L) during the second period of their quarter-final game at the 2013 IIHF U20 World Junior Hockey Championship in Ufa, January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) dives to steal the ball from New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony in the first quarter of their NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden in New York, January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Tottenham Hotspur's Clint Dempsey celebrates after scoring against Reading during their English Premier League soccer match at White Hart Lane in London January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Czech Republic's Lukas Hlava crashes during the second jumping of the 61st four-hills ski jumping tournament in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, southern Germany, January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Germany's Martin Schmitt soars over spectators during the second practice session for the second jumping of the 61st four-hills ski jumping tournament in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, southern Germany, December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Washington Redskins running back Alfred Morris (46) runs in for a touchdown ahead of Dallas Cowboys safety Gerald Sensabaugh (43) during the first half of their NFL football game in Landover, Maryland, December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III (10) celebrates his touchdown run against the Dallas Cowboys with team mate Logan Paulsen (82) during the second half of their NFL football game in Landover, Maryland December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Rob Ryan rips off his head set while protesting a penalty against the Cowboys late in the second half of their NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Landover, Maryland December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Challenger Ryo Akaho (L) punches defending champion Yota Sato during their WBC super flyweight boxing title match in Tokyo December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Students and families from Newtown, Connecticut's Sandy Hook Elementary School stand on the field during the national anthem before the New York Giants NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in East Rutherford, New Jersey, December 30, 2012. Students and families formed an honor guard for players from both teams to run through during their entrance to the field. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
New York Giants David Wilson does a backflip as he celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first quarter during their NFL football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Serena Williams of the U.S. hits a return to compatriot Varvara Lepchenko during their women's singles match at the Brisbane International tennis tournament December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
