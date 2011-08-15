Weekly sports highlights

Edition:
Monday, August 15, 2011

Ducati MotoGP rider Nicky Hayden of the U.S. performs a wheelie after the second free practice session at the Czech Grand Prix in Brno August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Petr Josek

Monday, August 15, 2011

FC Servette's Ishmael Yartey reacts after a missed opportunity during their Super League soccer match against Neuchatel Xamax in Neuchatel, Switzerland August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Monday, August 15, 2011

Arsenal's Gervinho (L) scuffles with Newcastle United's Joey Barton resulting in his sending off during their English Premier League soccer match in Newcastle, northern England August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Monday, August 15, 2011

Brazil's goalkeeper Gabriel blocks a penalty kick by Spain's Jordi Amat during the penalty shootout of their FIFA U-20 World Cup quarterfinal soccer match in Pereira, Colombia August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Monday, August 15, 2011

Boston Red Sox's Adrian Gonzalez (bottom) and Minnesota Twins shortstop Trevor Plouffe watch the back end of a double play that ends the top of the seventh inning of their American League MLB baseball game at Target Field in Minneapolis, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Monday, August 15, 2011

Joubu Ebata (R) of Japan challenges Jalil Shukurov of Azerbaijan during their under 90 kg bronze at the 2011 IJF Cadet World Judo Championships in Kiev, Ukraine August 14, 2011. Ebata won the match. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Monday, August 15, 2011

The 2 Richards Racing roadster makes a run during the second day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek race on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah, August 14, 2011. Hundreds of drag race cars will attempt to set land speed records during the course of the week. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Monday, August 15, 2011

Jockeys take part in a race along the beach during low tide in the southern Spanish town of San Lucar de Barrameda, August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Javier Diaz

Monday, August 15, 2011

Mark Cavendish of Britain (2nd R) cycles to win the London-Surrey Cycle Classic road race, a test event for the London 2012 Olympic Games August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, August 15, 2011

Abner Mares (L) of Mexico gets hit with a punch from IBF bantamweight champion Joseph Agbeko of Ghana during their title fight at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada August 13, 2011. Mares took the IBF title by majority decision. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, August 15, 2011

Richard Weinberger of Canada competes in the London 10K Marathon Swimming International in the Serpentine in Hyde Park August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Monday, August 15, 2011

Toronto's High Park Braves catcher Joe Tevlin (R) reacts after missing the tag on Quebec's Les Elites de Valleyfield Jakob Brunette to lose their Canadian Little League Baseball Championships semi-final game in North Vancouver, British Columbia August 12, 2011. The winner of the week-long tournament will go to the 65th Little League World Series later this month in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Monday, August 15, 2011

Artemis Racing of Sweden sails during the America's Cup World Series Championships in Cascais August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Monday, August 15, 2011

Boston Bruins Milan Lucic holds up the NHL Stanley Cup atop Grouse Mountain in North Vancouver, British Columbia August 14, 2011. Lucic brought the cup to his hometown of Vancouver after the Bruins defeated the Vancouver Canucks in the hockey championships in June. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Monday, August 15, 2011

Pablo Zeballos of Paraguay's Olimpia celebrates a goal with teammates during their match against Bolivia's The Strongest in the first round of the Copa Sudamericana soccer tournament in La Paz, Bolivia August 11, 2011. REUTERS/David Mercado

Monday, August 15, 2011

Tiger Woods of the U.S. reacts after his par on the first hole during the second round of the 93rd PGA Championship golf tournament at the Atlanta Athletic Club in Johns Creek, Georgia, August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

