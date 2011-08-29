Edition:
United Kingdom

Weekly sports highlights

Monday, August 29, 2011

Ineta Radevica of Latvia competes during the women's long jump final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Monday, August 29, 2011

Ineta Radevica of Latvia competes during the women's long jump final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Close
1 / 25
Monday, August 29, 2011

Slovan Bratislava's players throw their coach Weiss Vladimir into the air after winning their Europa League qualifying soccer match against AS Roma in Rome, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Monday, August 29, 2011

Slovan Bratislava's players throw their coach Weiss Vladimir into the air after winning their Europa League qualifying soccer match against AS Roma in Rome, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
2 / 25
Monday, August 29, 2011

Mexicali, Mexico's Alvaro Valdez (L) is tagged out at home by Maracay, Venezuela's catcher Carlos Narvaez during the seventh inning of their Little League World Series baseball game in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer

Monday, August 29, 2011

Mexicali, Mexico's Alvaro Valdez (L) is tagged out at home by Maracay, Venezuela's catcher Carlos Narvaez during the seventh inning of their Little League World Series baseball game in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer

Close
3 / 25
Monday, August 29, 2011

Manchester United's Wayne Rooney falls into the net during their English Premier League soccer match against Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Monday, August 29, 2011

Manchester United's Wayne Rooney falls into the net during their English Premier League soccer match against Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
4 / 25
Monday, August 29, 2011

Ilias Iliadis of Greece (top) competes with Hugo Pessanha of Brazil during their under 90kg men's elimination bout at the World Judo Championships in Paris August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Monday, August 29, 2011

Ilias Iliadis of Greece (top) competes with Hugo Pessanha of Brazil during their under 90kg men's elimination bout at the World Judo Championships in Paris August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
5 / 25
Monday, August 29, 2011

Usain Bolt of Jamaica (R) makes a false start as Nesta Carter of Jamaica stays in the blocks in the men's 100 metres final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu August 28, 2011. Bolt false started and was disqualified from the world athletics championships 100 metres final on Sunday. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Monday, August 29, 2011

Usain Bolt of Jamaica (R) makes a false start as Nesta Carter of Jamaica stays in the blocks in the men's 100 metres final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu August 28, 2011. Bolt false started and was disqualified from the world athletics championships 100 metres final on Sunday. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
6 / 25
Monday, August 29, 2011

Robert Helenius of Finland (R) and Siarhei Liakhovich of Belarus exchange punches during the World Boxing Organization (WBO) and World Boxing Association (WBA) Intercontinental Heavyweight Championship fight in Erfurt August 28, 2011. Helenius won by a knockout in the 9th round. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Monday, August 29, 2011

Robert Helenius of Finland (R) and Siarhei Liakhovich of Belarus exchange punches during the World Boxing Organization (WBO) and World Boxing Association (WBA) Intercontinental Heavyweight Championship fight in Erfurt August 28, 2011. Helenius won by a knockout in the 9th round. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
7 / 25
Monday, August 29, 2011

Riders are caught in a mass crash during the seventh stage of the Tour of Spain "La Vuelta" cycling race between Almaden and Talavera de la Reina August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Monday, August 29, 2011

Riders are caught in a mass crash during the seventh stage of the Tour of Spain "La Vuelta" cycling race between Almaden and Talavera de la Reina August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Close
8 / 25
Monday, August 29, 2011

New York Giants running back Brandon Jacobs (27) lands on top of Chicago Bears safety Chris Harris as he scores on a run in the second quarter of their pre-season NFL game in East Rutherford, New Jersey August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Monday, August 29, 2011

New York Giants running back Brandon Jacobs (27) lands on top of Chicago Bears safety Chris Harris as he scores on a run in the second quarter of their pre-season NFL game in East Rutherford, New Jersey August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Close
9 / 25
Monday, August 29, 2011

Omar Simmonds Pea of Panama receives medical assistance during his under 81kg men's elimination bout against Sacha Denanyoh of Togo at the World Judo Championships in Paris August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Monday, August 29, 2011

Omar Simmonds Pea of Panama receives medical assistance during his under 81kg men's elimination bout against Sacha Denanyoh of Togo at the World Judo Championships in Paris August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
10 / 25
Monday, August 29, 2011

A Spanish picador and his horse is knocked down by a bull during a bullfight in Almeria, southeastern Spain, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Francisco Bonilla

Monday, August 29, 2011

A Spanish picador and his horse is knocked down by a bull during a bullfight in Almeria, southeastern Spain, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Francisco Bonilla

Close
11 / 25
Monday, August 29, 2011

Borussia Moenchengladbach's coach Lucien Favre grabs Schalke 04's Alexander Baumjohann (L) during the German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Gelsenkirchen, August 28, 2011. Schalke 04 won the maqtch 1-0. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Monday, August 29, 2011

Borussia Moenchengladbach's coach Lucien Favre grabs Schalke 04's Alexander Baumjohann (L) during the German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Gelsenkirchen, August 28, 2011. Schalke 04 won the maqtch 1-0. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Close
12 / 25
Monday, August 29, 2011

Isabel Fernandez of Spain (L) competes with Gemma Howell of Britain during their under 57kg women's elimination bout at the World Judo Championships in Paris August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Monday, August 29, 2011

Isabel Fernandez of Spain (L) competes with Gemma Howell of Britain during their under 57kg women's elimination bout at the World Judo Championships in Paris August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
13 / 25
Monday, August 29, 2011

A toilet used for urine analysis at an anti-doping control centre is seen at the stadium in Daegu, southeast of Seoul August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Monday, August 29, 2011

A toilet used for urine analysis at an anti-doping control centre is seen at the stadium in Daegu, southeast of Seoul August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Close
14 / 25
Monday, August 29, 2011

Germany players celebrate on the podium with the trophy after their victory against the Netherlands in their final field hockey match at the men's EuroHockey Championships in Moenchengladbach August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Alex Domanski

Monday, August 29, 2011

Germany players celebrate on the podium with the trophy after their victory against the Netherlands in their final field hockey match at the men's EuroHockey Championships in Moenchengladbach August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Alex Domanski

Close
15 / 25
Monday, August 29, 2011

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter Ross "The Real Deal" Pearson from England (R), fights with Brazil's Edson Barbosa during the UFC Rio, a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) competition in Rio de Janeiro August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Monday, August 29, 2011

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter Ross "The Real Deal" Pearson from England (R), fights with Brazil's Edson Barbosa during the UFC Rio, a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) competition in Rio de Janeiro August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
16 / 25
Monday, August 29, 2011

Panathinaikos' fans clash with police during a Europa League qualifying second leg soccer match against Maccabi Tel Aviv at Olympic stadium in Athens, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Monday, August 29, 2011

Panathinaikos' fans clash with police during a Europa League qualifying second leg soccer match against Maccabi Tel Aviv at Olympic stadium in Athens, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Close
17 / 25
Monday, August 29, 2011

Usain Bolt of Jamaica walks without his shirt after being disqualified for a false start during the men's 100 metres final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Monday, August 29, 2011

Usain Bolt of Jamaica walks without his shirt after being disqualified for a false start during the men's 100 metres final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
18 / 25
Monday, August 29, 2011

Olympique Marseille's Mathieu Valbuena (L) attempts a kick in front of Saint-Etienne's Faouzi Ghoulam during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Velodrome Stadium in Marseille August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Philippe Laurenson

Monday, August 29, 2011

Olympique Marseille's Mathieu Valbuena (L) attempts a kick in front of Saint-Etienne's Faouzi Ghoulam during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Velodrome Stadium in Marseille August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Philippe Laurenson

Close
19 / 25
Monday, August 29, 2011

Viktoria Plzen's Pavel Horvath reacts after their Champions League qualifying play-off second leg soccer match against FC Copenhagen in Prague August 24, 2011. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Monday, August 29, 2011

Viktoria Plzen's Pavel Horvath reacts after their Champions League qualifying play-off second leg soccer match against FC Copenhagen in Prague August 24, 2011. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Close
20 / 25
Monday, August 29, 2011

Virgin Racing Formula One driver Timo Glock of Germany drives during the second practice session of the Belgian F1 Grand Prix in Spa-Francorchamps August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Monday, August 29, 2011

Virgin Racing Formula One driver Timo Glock of Germany drives during the second practice session of the Belgian F1 Grand Prix in Spa-Francorchamps August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Close
21 / 25
Monday, August 29, 2011

England's midfield trio (L-R) of Mike Tindall, Manu Tuilagi and Jonny Wilkinson combine tackle Ireland's Andrew Trimble during their friendly rugby international test match at Aviva Stadium in Dublin,August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Monday, August 29, 2011

England's midfield trio (L-R) of Mike Tindall, Manu Tuilagi and Jonny Wilkinson combine tackle Ireland's Andrew Trimble during their friendly rugby international test match at Aviva Stadium in Dublin,August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Close
22 / 25
Monday, August 29, 2011

A pack of riders cycle during the fifth stage of the Tour of Spain "La Vuelta" cycling race between Sierra Nevada and Valdepenas de Jaen August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Monday, August 29, 2011

A pack of riders cycle during the fifth stage of the Tour of Spain "La Vuelta" cycling race between Sierra Nevada and Valdepenas de Jaen August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Close
23 / 25
Monday, August 29, 2011

Denver Broncos tight end Daniel Fells tries to get past Seattle Seahawks cornerback Marcus Trufant (bottom) and linebacker Leroy Hill during their pre-season NFL football game in Denver August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Monday, August 29, 2011

Denver Broncos tight end Daniel Fells tries to get past Seattle Seahawks cornerback Marcus Trufant (bottom) and linebacker Leroy Hill during their pre-season NFL football game in Denver August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
24 / 25
Monday, August 29, 2011

Manchester United's Wayne Rooney (R) scores against Tottenham Hotspur during their English Premier League soccer match at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Monday, August 29, 2011

Manchester United's Wayne Rooney (R) scores against Tottenham Hotspur during their English Premier League soccer match at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
25 / 25

Weekly sports highlights

Weekly sports highlights Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Weekly sports highlights

Weekly sports highlights
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Ukraine's winter war heats up

All Collections

Ukraine's winter war heats up

6:17pm GMT

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

5:10pm GMT

Ice Canoe racing

All Collections

Ice Canoe racing

4:40pm GMT

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

4:15pm GMT

The eruption of Piton de la Fournaise

All Collections

The eruption of Piton de la Fournaise

4:06pm GMT

Winter in Kabul

All Collections

Winter in Kabul

3:06pm GMT

Stranded migrants protest living conditions

All Collections

Stranded migrants protest living conditions

2:50pm GMT

Massive street protests grip Romania

All Collections

Massive street protests grip Romania

2:31pm GMT

View More Slideshows »