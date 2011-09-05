Edition:
United Kingdom

Weekly sports highlights

Monday, September 05, 2011

Swiss Alpine wrestler Ruedi Roschi (top) fights in a ring against Tobias Riget during the Unspunnen festival in Interlaken, Switzerland September 4, 2011. The festival, which was last held in 2006, sees people celebrating Swiss traditions by competing in Alpine wrestling and stone throwing. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Monday, September 05, 2011

Swiss Alpine wrestler Ruedi Roschi (top) fights in a ring against Tobias Riget during the Unspunnen festival in Interlaken, Switzerland September 4, 2011. The festival, which was last held in 2006, sees people celebrating Swiss traditions by competing in Alpine wrestling and stone throwing. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Close
1 / 20
Monday, September 05, 2011

Sergey Bakulin of Russia throws away a bottle of water during the men's 50 km race walk final at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Daegu, South Korea September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Monday, September 05, 2011

Sergey Bakulin of Russia throws away a bottle of water during the men's 50 km race walk final at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Daegu, South Korea September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Close
2 / 20
Monday, September 05, 2011

Usain Bolt of Jamaica (L) takes the baton from Yohan Blake, as Darvis Patton of the U.S. (C) falls before handing the baton to teammate Walter Dix (R), during the men's 4x100 metre relay final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu September 4, 2011. Jamaica set a new world record with a time of 37.04 seconds. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Monday, September 05, 2011

Usain Bolt of Jamaica (L) takes the baton from Yohan Blake, as Darvis Patton of the U.S. (C) falls before handing the baton to teammate Walter Dix (R), during the men's 4x100 metre relay final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu September 4, 2011. Jamaica set a new world record with a time of 37.04 seconds. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
3 / 20
Monday, September 05, 2011

Bubba Watson of the U.S. hits from the rough on the side of the fairway on the 15th hole during the third round of the Deutsche Bank Championship golf tournament in Norton, Massachusetts, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Monday, September 05, 2011

Bubba Watson of the U.S. hits from the rough on the side of the fairway on the 15th hole during the third round of the Deutsche Bank Championship golf tournament in Norton, Massachusetts, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Close
4 / 20
Monday, September 05, 2011

South African hooker Chilliboy Ralepelle (L) jokes with Toa Waaka at a welcoming ceremony in Wellington ahead of the 2011 Rugby World Cup,September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Monday, September 05, 2011

South African hooker Chilliboy Ralepelle (L) jokes with Toa Waaka at a welcoming ceremony in Wellington ahead of the 2011 Rugby World Cup,September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
5 / 20
Monday, September 05, 2011

Phillips Idowu of Britain competes during the men's triple jump final at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Daegu September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Monday, September 05, 2011

Phillips Idowu of Britain competes during the men's triple jump final at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Daegu September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
6 / 20
Monday, September 05, 2011

Serena Williams of the U.S. serves to Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during their match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, September 05, 2011

Serena Williams of the U.S. serves to Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during their match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
7 / 20
Monday, September 05, 2011

Brazil's Alex Garcia is hit in the face by Cuba's Yudniel Perez (not seen) during their first round FIBA Americas Championship basketball game in Mar del Plata, Argentina September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Monday, September 05, 2011

Brazil's Alex Garcia is hit in the face by Cuba's Yudniel Perez (not seen) during their first round FIBA Americas Championship basketball game in Mar del Plata, Argentina September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Close
8 / 20
Monday, September 05, 2011

Austria's goalkeeper Christian Gratzei looks towards the ball during their Euro 2012 Group A qualifying soccer match against Germany in Gelsenkirchen, Germany September 2, 2011. Germany won the match 6-2. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Monday, September 05, 2011

Austria's goalkeeper Christian Gratzei looks towards the ball during their Euro 2012 Group A qualifying soccer match against Germany in Gelsenkirchen, Germany September 2, 2011. Germany won the match 6-2. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Close
9 / 20
Monday, September 05, 2011

Vera Zvonareva of Russia serves to Anabel Medina Garrigues of Spain during their match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, September 05, 2011

Vera Zvonareva of Russia serves to Anabel Medina Garrigues of Spain during their match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
10 / 20
Monday, September 05, 2011

Children play rugby near France rugby team's training camp in Auckland September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Monday, September 05, 2011

Children play rugby near France rugby team's training camp in Auckland September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Close
11 / 20
Monday, September 05, 2011

The U.S. team throw their coxswain, Mary Whipple, into the lake after winning the Women's Eight at the World Rowing Championships in Bled September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Monday, September 05, 2011

The U.S. team throw their coxswain, Mary Whipple, into the lake after winning the Women's Eight at the World Rowing Championships in Bled September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Close
12 / 20
Monday, September 05, 2011

Will Claye of the U.S. competes during the men's long jump final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Monday, September 05, 2011

Will Claye of the U.S. competes during the men's long jump final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
13 / 20
Monday, September 05, 2011

WBO Welterweight champion and congressman Manny "Pacman" Pacquiao trains for his fight against Juan Manuel Marquez scheduled on November 12 at Las Vegas at a gym in Makati, Metro Manila September 1, 2011. REUTERS/John Javellana

Monday, September 05, 2011

WBO Welterweight champion and congressman Manny "Pacman" Pacquiao trains for his fight against Juan Manuel Marquez scheduled on November 12 at Las Vegas at a gym in Makati, Metro Manila September 1, 2011. REUTERS/John Javellana

Close
14 / 20
Monday, September 05, 2011

Olha Saladuha of Ukraine competes in the women's triple jump final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Monday, September 05, 2011

Olha Saladuha of Ukraine competes in the women's triple jump final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
15 / 20
Monday, September 05, 2011

Rogerio Dutra Da Silva of Brazil serves to Louk Sorensen of Ireland during their match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Monday, September 05, 2011

Rogerio Dutra Da Silva of Brazil serves to Louk Sorensen of Ireland during their match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
16 / 20
Monday, September 05, 2011

Japan's Tomonobu Shimizu (L) and Mexico's Hugo Cazares exchange their punches during their WBA super flyweight title bout in Tokyo August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Monday, September 05, 2011

Japan's Tomonobu Shimizu (L) and Mexico's Hugo Cazares exchange their punches during their WBA super flyweight title bout in Tokyo August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
17 / 20
Monday, September 05, 2011

New York Yankees third baseman Eric Chavez reaches in vain in to the stands for a foul ball hit by Baltimore Orioles' Mark Reynolds in the ninth inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Baltimore, Maryland August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Joe Giza

Monday, September 05, 2011

New York Yankees third baseman Eric Chavez reaches in vain in to the stands for a foul ball hit by Baltimore Orioles' Mark Reynolds in the ninth inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Baltimore, Maryland August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Joe Giza

Close
18 / 20
Monday, September 05, 2011

Lazaro Borges of Cuba competes in the men's pole vault final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Monday, September 05, 2011

Lazaro Borges of Cuba competes in the men's pole vault final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
19 / 20
Monday, September 05, 2011

Koji Murofushi (R) of Japan embraces his coach after winning the gold medal during the men's hammer throw final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Monday, September 05, 2011

Koji Murofushi (R) of Japan embraces his coach after winning the gold medal during the men's hammer throw final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
20 / 20

Weekly sports highlights

Weekly sports highlights Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Best of Daegu

Best of Daegu
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

From Mosul to Michigan

All Collections

From Mosul to Michigan

Saturday, February 11, 2017

Trump's political picks

All Collections

Trump's political picks

Saturday, February 11, 2017

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 11, 2017

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

Saturday, February 11, 2017

Inside a Rohingya refugee camp

All Collections

Inside a Rohingya refugee camp

Friday, February 10, 2017

Countdown to PyeongChang Olympics

All Collections

Countdown to PyeongChang Olympics

Friday, February 10, 2017

Aleppo after the siege

All Collections

Aleppo after the siege

Friday, February 10, 2017

Nepal's month-long Hindu festival

All Collections

Nepal's month-long Hindu festival

Friday, February 10, 2017

View More Slideshows »