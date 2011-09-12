Weekly sports highlights
A giant U.S. flag covers the field during ceremonies to mark the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks before the NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Jets in East Rutherford, New Jersey September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
New York Jets wide receiver Plaxico Burress (17) celebrates with tight end Dustin Keller (81) after he caught a pass from quarterback Mark Sanchez for a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth quarter of their NFL football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
A Team Korea crew member falls from the trampoline as they capsize in a fleet race on the second day of racing in the America's Cup in Plymouth, southern England September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Louisiana State University players run out on to the field waving the U.S. flag in remembrance of the ten-year anniversary of 9/11 before their NCAA football game against Northwestern State in Baton Rouge, Louisiana September 10, 2011. Photo taken with fisheye lens. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
Corinna Kuhnle of Austria paddles her way to victory in the women's K1 at the ICF Canoe/Kayak Slalom World Championships in Cunovo, Slovakia September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa
Riders compete during the Grand Prix de Quebec ProTour cycling race in Quebec City September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
AC Milan Alessandro Nesta (L) challenges Cisse of Lazio during their Serie A soccer match at San Siro stadium in Milan, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A freestyle skier practices on a newly opened water ramp on Okanagan Lake in Penticton, British Columbia September 10, 2011. Built on an old military self-propelled landing craft, the new ramp helps freestyle skiers to practice during the summer months their aerials, moguls, halfpipe or slopestyle tricks before they perform them in competition on snow. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Chicago Bears wide receiver Roy Williams (R) evades the tackle of Atlanta Falcons defensive back Brent Grimes in the second quarter of their NFL game at Soldier Field in Chicago September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Frank Polich
Belarussian hockey players from Dinamo Minsk attend a commemorative event at the Minsk-Arena sports complex in Minsk September 8, 2011. A passenger plane carrying Russian ice hockey team Lokomotiv Yaroslavl to a season-opening match crashed after takeoff from a provincial airport on Wednesday, killing 43 people and plunging the Russian and international sports world into grief. The match would have taken place at the sports complex...more
Argentina's Manu Ginobili loses the ball under pressure from Dominican Republic's Jack Michael Martinez (R) during their quarterfinal round FIBA Americas Championship basketball game in Mar del Plata, Argentina September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Defending champion Vitali Klitschko (L) of Ukraine raises his hands in the air as Tomasz Adamek of Poland bows to the crowd after their WBC Heavyweight Championship title fight in Wroclaw, Poland September 10, 2011. Klitschko won by technical knock out. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
Celine Monrad-Haslum, a competitor taking part in an uphill race, lays injured after being attacked by a moose (background) in Nittedal, some 30 km (18 miles) north of Oslo, Norway September 5, 2011. Monrad-Haslum was evacuated on a helicopter to a nearby hospital to be treated for the injuries sustained during the attack. REUTERS/Knut Haavard Solberg/Varingen/Scanpix
New York Yankees' Brett Gardner (C) and Derek Jeter (R) celebrate scoring as Los Angeles Angels' pitcher Scott Downs looks on after a ball hit by Mark Teixeira was dropped by Angels center fielder Peter Bourjos for a fielding error during the seventh inning of an MLB American League baseball game in Anaheim, California September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
A patron looks on as court workers remove water from the playing surface of Arthur Ashe Stadium after play was delayed in the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France bites a ball after a missed point to Mardy Fish of the U.S. during their match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
Serena Williams of the U.S. (L) and Samantha Stosur of Australia chat as they hold their trophies after Stosur defeated Williams to win the final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Samantha Stosur of Australia climbs into the stands to celebrate with friends and family after winning her finals match, defeating Serena Williams of the U.S., at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after defeating Andy Murray of Britain in their semi-final match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jurgen Melzer of Austria (R) and Philipp Petzschner of Germany kiss the trophy after winning the men's doubles during their match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
