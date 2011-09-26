Weekly sports highlights
France's Pascal Pape (bottom L) and Julien Bonnaire (R) contest a high ball with New Zealand All Blacks' Richard Kahui (top L) and Adam Thomson (2nd R) during their Rugby World Cup Pool A match at Eden Park in Auckland, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Arizona Diamondbacks Miguel Montero (L) pours champagne over manager Kirk Gibson's head after winning the National League West against the San Francisco Giants in Phoenix, September 23, 2011. The Diamondbacks defeated the Giants 3-1. REUTERS/Rick Scuteri
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and his son Arthur watch the English Premier League match between Queens Park Rangers and Aston Villa at Loftus Road in London, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
England (L) and Georgia contest a scrum during their Rugby World Cup Pool B match at Otago Stadium in Dunedin, September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jason Hill (83) holds onto the ball as he hits the ground, as Carolina Panthers defensive back Darius Butler (27) chases him, during their NFL game in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane
An aerial view shows part of the illuminated Marina Bay street circuit of the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix at dusk, September 19, 2011. REUTERS/David Loh
Fans try to catch a home run hit by Baltimore Orioles Mark Reynolds against the Boston Red Sox in the seventh inning of their game at Fenway Park in Boston, September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
New York Yankees' Brett Gardner jumps against a camera advertisement for a home run hit by Toronto Blue Jays' Adam Lind during the fourth inning of their game in Toronto, September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Floyd Mayweather Jr. (L) of the U.S. battles it out with WBC welterweight champion compatriot Victor Ortiz during their title fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Kawasaki rider Gregory Leblanc of France celebrates after crossing the finish line in first position during the 34th Le Mans 24-hour motorcycle endurance race in Le Mans, western France, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Liverpool's Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring during their English Premier League soccer match against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield in Liverpool, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Hayden Smith (R) of the U.S. tackles Australia Wallabies captain Will Genia during their Rugby World Cup Pool C match at Wellington Regional Stadium in Wellington, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray
Twenty-year-old Regiane Doroteo Guerreiro, a Tikuna indigenous woman and a representative queen of amateur soccer team Wotchimaucu, has traditional body paint applied on her under the stadium bleachers before attending the opening ceremony of the "Peladao Verde" championship in Manaus, Brazil, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
David Rudisha of Kenya prepares before the 800 metres event at the Athletics Meeting in Milan, September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Paolo Bona
A boy cries out as a bull charged at him during a traditional Corraleja or bullfight in Since, Sucre province, Colombia, September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Joaquin Sarmiento
Australia Wallabies' Adam Ashley-Cooper (L) off loads the ball as he is tackled by Ireland's Jonathan Sexton during their Rugby World Cup Pool C match at Eden Park in Auckland, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Rafael Nadal of Spain serves to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France during their Davis Cup World Group semi-final match at the Cordoba bullring, September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A dog poses on a board at a surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, California, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
New York Yankees players Alex Rodriguez (L) and Mark Teixeira (R) celebrate with hitting coach Kevin Long after the Yankees defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 in New York to clinch the American League East Division title, September 21, 2011 . REUTERS/Mike Segar
Arizona Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) pulls in a catch against the Washington Redskins during the second half of their game in Landover, Maryland, September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher James Shields pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning of their game at Fenway Park in Boston, September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
BC Lions defensive back Korey Banks runs into the goal post while trying to cover Saskatchewan Roughriders slotback Weston Dressler during the second half of their CFL football game in Regina, Saskatchewan, September 24, 2011. The BC Lions won the game 42-5. REUTERS/David Stobbe
Yaya Banana of Tunisia's Esperance Sportive de Tunis (E.S.T )celebrates after scoring a goal against against Egypt's Al-Ahly during their African Champions League (CAF) soccer match in Cairo Stadium, September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Australia Wallabies' Ben McCalman (top L) tackles Ireland captain Brian O'Driscoll (13) during their Rugby World Cup Pool C match at Eden Park in Auckland, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Soccer cleats hang on a power cable during a Peladao Verde championship match between Amigos de Leo and A Liga Alienada in Manaus, Brazil, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
