Edition:
United Kingdom

Weekly sports highlights

Monday, October 10, 2011

New York Jets linebacker Jamaal Westerman (55) celebrates after sacking New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in the third quarter of their NFL football game in Foxborough, Massachusetts October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Monday, October 10, 2011

New York Jets linebacker Jamaal Westerman (55) celebrates after sacking New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in the third quarter of their NFL football game in Foxborough, Massachusetts October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Close
1 / 22
Monday, October 10, 2011

Triathletes start their 2.4 mile (3.9 km) swim at the Ironman World Championship triathlon in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Monday, October 10, 2011

Triathletes start their 2.4 mile (3.9 km) swim at the Ironman World Championship triathlon in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Close
2 / 22
Monday, October 10, 2011

Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Nyjer Morgan (2) hits off the centerfield wall trying to field an RBI double by Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Miguel Montero during the first inning of Game 3 in their MLB National League Divisional League Series baseball playoffs in Phoenix, Arizona October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Scuteri

Monday, October 10, 2011

Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Nyjer Morgan (2) hits off the centerfield wall trying to field an RBI double by Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Miguel Montero during the first inning of Game 3 in their MLB National League Divisional League Series baseball playoffs in Phoenix, Arizona October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Scuteri

Close
3 / 22
Monday, October 10, 2011

Czech Republic's jockey Marcel Novak (R) on horse Karlsbad falls down next to jockey Dusan Andres on Valldemoso after the Big Taxis obstacle during the 121st Velka Pardubicka Steeplechase horse race in Pardubice, Czech Republic October 9, 2011. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Monday, October 10, 2011

Czech Republic's jockey Marcel Novak (R) on horse Karlsbad falls down next to jockey Dusan Andres on Valldemoso after the Big Taxis obstacle during the 121st Velka Pardubicka Steeplechase horse race in Pardubice, Czech Republic October 9, 2011. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Close
4 / 22
Monday, October 10, 2011

Toronto Maple Leafs' Mike Brown (R) punches Ottawa Senators' Zenon Konopka in the first period of their NHL hockey game in Toronto October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Monday, October 10, 2011

Toronto Maple Leafs' Mike Brown (R) punches Ottawa Senators' Zenon Konopka in the first period of their NHL hockey game in Toronto October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Close
5 / 22
Monday, October 10, 2011

Atlanta Falcons running back Michael Turner (33) eludes diving Green Bay Packer cornerback Charles Woodson as he runs for a first down in the first half of their NFL football game in Atlanta, Georgia October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Monday, October 10, 2011

Atlanta Falcons running back Michael Turner (33) eludes diving Green Bay Packer cornerback Charles Woodson as he runs for a first down in the first half of their NFL football game in Atlanta, Georgia October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Close
6 / 22
Monday, October 10, 2011

People in sailing boats compete at the Barcolana regatta in front of Trieste harbor, Italy October 9, 2011. The annual Barcolana regatta in the Gulf of Trieste near northern Italy is one of the largest sailing races in the world with over 2000 participants. It takes place on the second Sunday in October and began in 1969. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, October 10, 2011

People in sailing boats compete at the Barcolana regatta in front of Trieste harbor, Italy October 9, 2011. The annual Barcolana regatta in the Gulf of Trieste near northern Italy is one of the largest sailing races in the world with over 2000 participants. It takes place on the second Sunday in October and began in 1969. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
7 / 22
Monday, October 10, 2011

Competitors ride their bicycles past the giant portrait of late Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong during the 2011 Tour of Beijing cycling race, at the Tiananmen Square in Beijing October 9, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

Monday, October 10, 2011

Competitors ride their bicycles past the giant portrait of late Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong during the 2011 Tour of Beijing cycling race, at the Tiananmen Square in Beijing October 9, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
8 / 22
Monday, October 10, 2011

Argentina's Mario Ledesma Arocena (L), Juan Manuel Leguizamon (rear) and Santiago Fernandez (R) tackle New Zealand All Blacks' Piri Weepu during their Rugby World Cup quarter-final match at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, October 10, 2011

Argentina's Mario Ledesma Arocena (L), Juan Manuel Leguizamon (rear) and Santiago Fernandez (R) tackle New Zealand All Blacks' Piri Weepu during their Rugby World Cup quarter-final match at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
9 / 22
Monday, October 10, 2011

Scotland's goalkeeper Allan McGregor makes a save during their Euro 2012 qualifying Group I soccer match against Liechtenstein in Vaduz, Liechtenstein October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Miro Kuzmanovic

Monday, October 10, 2011

Scotland's goalkeeper Allan McGregor makes a save during their Euro 2012 qualifying Group I soccer match against Liechtenstein in Vaduz, Liechtenstein October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Miro Kuzmanovic

Close
10 / 22
Monday, October 10, 2011

Crew members push Ferrari Formula One driver Felipe Massa of Brazil to his box during the third practice session of the Japanese F1 Grand Prix at the Suzuka circuit October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Monday, October 10, 2011

Crew members push Ferrari Formula One driver Felipe Massa of Brazil to his box during the third practice session of the Japanese F1 Grand Prix at the Suzuka circuit October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
11 / 22
Monday, October 10, 2011

Montreal Canadiens Josh Gorges and Brian Gionta (2nd R) battle for the puck with Toronto Maple Leafs' Joffrey Lupul (2nd L) and Phil Kessel (R) during the second period of their NHL hockey game in Toronto October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Monday, October 10, 2011

Montreal Canadiens Josh Gorges and Brian Gionta (2nd R) battle for the puck with Toronto Maple Leafs' Joffrey Lupul (2nd L) and Phil Kessel (R) during the second period of their NHL hockey game in Toronto October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
12 / 22
Monday, October 10, 2011

A snowboarder jumps in front of crevasses on the Austrian glacier in Hintertux, Austria October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Monday, October 10, 2011

A snowboarder jumps in front of crevasses on the Austrian glacier in Hintertux, Austria October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Close
13 / 22
Monday, October 10, 2011

U.S. golfer Bryce Molder reacts on the 18th green after winning the Frys.com Open after six holes of a sudden death playoff in San Martin, California October 9, 2011. Molder won his first PGA Tour title by beating fellow American Briny Baird in a nerve-jangling playoff. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Monday, October 10, 2011

U.S. golfer Bryce Molder reacts on the 18th green after winning the Frys.com Open after six holes of a sudden death playoff in San Martin, California October 9, 2011. Molder won his first PGA Tour title by beating fellow American Briny Baird in a nerve-jangling playoff. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
14 / 22
Monday, October 10, 2011

New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez (81) cannot catch the ball in front of New York Jets defensive back Donald Strickland in the first quarter of their NFL football game in Foxborough, Massachusetts October 9, 2011. Strickland was called for a pass interference penalty on the play. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Monday, October 10, 2011

New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez (81) cannot catch the ball in front of New York Jets defensive back Donald Strickland in the first quarter of their NFL football game in Foxborough, Massachusetts October 9, 2011. Strickland was called for a pass interference penalty on the play. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Close
15 / 22
Monday, October 10, 2011

Junior amateur swimmers practise at the London 2012 Olympics Aquatics Centre in east London October 7, 2011. Competitors competing in next year's schools games finals were able to train in the London 2012 swimming venue ahead of the London 2012 Olympics. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Monday, October 10, 2011

Junior amateur swimmers practise at the London 2012 Olympics Aquatics Centre in east London October 7, 2011. Competitors competing in next year's schools games finals were able to train in the London 2012 swimming venue ahead of the London 2012 Olympics. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
16 / 22
Monday, October 10, 2011

Former Boston Bruins player Mark Recchi (R) holds up the Stanley Cup before they take on the Philadelphia Flyers in the NHL season opener hockey game in Boston, Massachusetts October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Monday, October 10, 2011

Former Boston Bruins player Mark Recchi (R) holds up the Stanley Cup before they take on the Philadelphia Flyers in the NHL season opener hockey game in Boston, Massachusetts October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Close
17 / 22
Monday, October 10, 2011

St. Louis Cardinals' Ryan Theriot (3) breaks his bat during the fourth inning of Game 3 of their MLB National League Divisional Series baseball playoffs against the Philadelphia Phillies in St. Louis, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Sarah Conard

Monday, October 10, 2011

St. Louis Cardinals' Ryan Theriot (3) breaks his bat during the fourth inning of Game 3 of their MLB National League Divisional Series baseball playoffs against the Philadelphia Phillies in St. Louis, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Sarah Conard

Close
18 / 22
Monday, October 10, 2011

Texas Rangers pitcher Alexi Ogando (C) celebrates with teammates in the locker room after their team defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 4 of their MLB American League Divisional Series baseball playoffs in St. Petersburg, Florida, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Monday, October 10, 2011

Texas Rangers pitcher Alexi Ogando (C) celebrates with teammates in the locker room after their team defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 4 of their MLB American League Divisional Series baseball playoffs in St. Petersburg, Florida, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Close
19 / 22
Monday, October 10, 2011

St. Louis Cardinals' Allen Craig ducks away from an inside pitch thrown by Philadelphia Phillies' pitcher Vance Worley during the eighth inning of Game 2 of their MLB National League Divisional Series baseball playoffs in Philadelphia, October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer

Monday, October 10, 2011

St. Louis Cardinals' Allen Craig ducks away from an inside pitch thrown by Philadelphia Phillies' pitcher Vance Worley during the eighth inning of Game 2 of their MLB National League Divisional Series baseball playoffs in Philadelphia, October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer

Close
20 / 22
Monday, October 10, 2011

Australia Wallabies captain James Horwill scores a try during their Rugby World Cup quarter-final match against South Africa Springboks at Wellington Regional Stadium October 9, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

Monday, October 10, 2011

Australia Wallabies captain James Horwill scores a try during their Rugby World Cup quarter-final match against South Africa Springboks at Wellington Regional Stadium October 9, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
21 / 22
Monday, October 10, 2011

France's Vincent Clerc celebrates with teammate Alexis Palisson (R) after scoring a try during their Rugby World Cup quarter-final match against England at Eden Park in Auckland October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, October 10, 2011

France's Vincent Clerc celebrates with teammate Alexis Palisson (R) after scoring a try during their Rugby World Cup quarter-final match against England at Eden Park in Auckland October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
22 / 22

Weekly sports highlights

Weekly sports highlights Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Weekly sports highlights

Weekly sports highlights
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Memorial for Britain's best known clown

All Collections

Memorial for Britain's best known clown

Monday, February 06, 2017

Ukraine's winter war heats up

All Collections

Ukraine's winter war heats up

Monday, February 06, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Monday, February 06, 2017

Ice Canoe racing

All Collections

Ice Canoe racing

Monday, February 06, 2017

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

Monday, February 06, 2017

The eruption of Piton de la Fournaise

All Collections

The eruption of Piton de la Fournaise

Monday, February 06, 2017

Winter in Kabul

All Collections

Winter in Kabul

Monday, February 06, 2017

Stranded migrants protest living conditions

All Collections

Stranded migrants protest living conditions

Monday, February 06, 2017

View More Slideshows »