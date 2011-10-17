Edition:
United Kingdom

Weekly sports highlights

Monday, October 17, 2011

The race car of driver Will Power (L) goes airborne during the IZOD IndyCar World Championship race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Nevada October 16, 2011. British IndyCar driver Dan Wheldon died from injuries sustained in an horrific crash at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, race organizers said. The 33-year-old Englishman, who lived in Florida, was involved in a multi-car accident 13 laps into the Las Vegas...more

Monday, October 17, 2011

The race car of driver Will Power (L) goes airborne during the IZOD IndyCar World Championship race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Nevada October 16, 2011. British IndyCar driver Dan Wheldon died from injuries sustained in an horrific crash at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, race organizers said. The 33-year-old Englishman, who lived in Florida, was involved in a multi-car accident 13 laps into the Las Vegas Indy 300 which sent his vehicle flying. REUTERS/Barry Ambrose

Close
1 / 18
Monday, October 17, 2011

Elisabeth Seitz of Germany competes on the balance beam on during the women's team final at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Tokyo October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Monday, October 17, 2011

Elisabeth Seitz of Germany competes on the balance beam on during the women's team final at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Tokyo October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
2 / 18
Monday, October 17, 2011

Brazil's Cesar Cielo celebrates winning gold in the men's 100m freestyle final at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara October 16, 2011. Cielo set a new Pan American Games record for the event. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Monday, October 17, 2011

Brazil's Cesar Cielo celebrates winning gold in the men's 100m freestyle final at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara October 16, 2011. Cielo set a new Pan American Games record for the event. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
3 / 18
Monday, October 17, 2011

New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez makes a touchdown catch in front of Dallas Cowboys cornerback Mike Jenkins late in the fourth quarter of their NFL football game in Foxborough, Massachusetts October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Monday, October 17, 2011

New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez makes a touchdown catch in front of Dallas Cowboys cornerback Mike Jenkins late in the fourth quarter of their NFL football game in Foxborough, Massachusetts October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Close
4 / 18
Monday, October 17, 2011

Canada competes during the rhythmic gymnastics group general qualification round at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara October 16, 2011. The games run through October 30. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, October 17, 2011

Canada competes during the rhythmic gymnastics group general qualification round at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara October 16, 2011. The games run through October 30. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
5 / 18
Monday, October 17, 2011

Al-Ahli's Dioko Kaluyituka of Gongo (R) fights for the ball with Al-Rayyan Mosis Mora during their Qatar Stars League soccer match in Doha, Qatar October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad

Monday, October 17, 2011

Al-Ahli's Dioko Kaluyituka of Gongo (R) fights for the ball with Al-Rayyan Mosis Mora during their Qatar Stars League soccer match in Doha, Qatar October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad

Close
6 / 18
Monday, October 17, 2011

Andy Murray of Britain reacts during the final match against David Ferrer of Spain at the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Monday, October 17, 2011

Andy Murray of Britain reacts during the final match against David Ferrer of Spain at the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
7 / 18
Monday, October 17, 2011

Australia Wallabies' Berrick Barnes (L) tackles New Zealand All Blacks' Israel Dagg during their Rugby World Cup semi-final match at Eden Park in Auckland October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Monday, October 17, 2011

Australia Wallabies' Berrick Barnes (L) tackles New Zealand All Blacks' Israel Dagg during their Rugby World Cup semi-final match at Eden Park in Auckland October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
8 / 18
Monday, October 17, 2011

Bernard Hopkins (L) complains of a shoulder injury as Chad Dawson wins by total knockout (TKO) in the second round during their WBC light heavyweight title bout in Los Angeles, California October 15, 2011. Hopkins fell to the canvas after being pushed out of the ring by Dawson. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Monday, October 17, 2011

Bernard Hopkins (L) complains of a shoulder injury as Chad Dawson wins by total knockout (TKO) in the second round during their WBC light heavyweight title bout in Los Angeles, California October 15, 2011. Hopkins fell to the canvas after being pushed out of the ring by Dawson. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Close
9 / 18
Monday, October 17, 2011

Gonda Ivett of Canada (Red) fights Lisbeth Diez Canseco of Peru during the Women's Under 49kg final taekwondo competition at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Monday, October 17, 2011

Gonda Ivett of Canada (Red) fights Lisbeth Diez Canseco of Peru during the Women's Under 49kg final taekwondo competition at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
10 / 18
Monday, October 17, 2011

Japan's Koji Yamamuro competes on the rings during the men's apparatus final at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Tokyo October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Monday, October 17, 2011

Japan's Koji Yamamuro competes on the rings during the men's apparatus final at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Tokyo October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
11 / 18
Monday, October 17, 2011

Yamilet Pena Abreu of Dominican Republic loses her balance as she competes on the vault during the women's apparatus final at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Tokyo October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Monday, October 17, 2011

Yamilet Pena Abreu of Dominican Republic loses her balance as she competes on the vault during the women's apparatus final at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Tokyo October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
12 / 18
Monday, October 17, 2011

Ducati MotoGP rider Damian Cudlin of Australia crashes during the third practice session of the Australian Grand Prix on Phillip Island near Melbourne October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Monday, October 17, 2011

Ducati MotoGP rider Damian Cudlin of Australia crashes during the third practice session of the Australian Grand Prix on Phillip Island near Melbourne October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Close
13 / 18
Monday, October 17, 2011

Ducati MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi of Italy rides during the second practice session of the Australian Grand Prix on Phillip Island near Melbourne October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Monday, October 17, 2011

Ducati MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi of Italy rides during the second practice session of the Australian Grand Prix on Phillip Island near Melbourne October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Close
14 / 18
Monday, October 17, 2011

Washington Capitals Alex Ovechkin (8) knocks Pittsburgh Penguins Joe Vitale (46) off his skates in the second period of their NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Cohn

Monday, October 17, 2011

Washington Capitals Alex Ovechkin (8) knocks Pittsburgh Penguins Joe Vitale (46) off his skates in the second period of their NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Cohn

Close
15 / 18
Monday, October 17, 2011

Yuki Ota of Japan (L) and Alexan Choupenitch of the Czech Republic compete during their men's qualifying foil event at the World Fencing Championships in Catania October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Monday, October 17, 2011

Yuki Ota of Japan (L) and Alexan Choupenitch of the Czech Republic compete during their men's qualifying foil event at the World Fencing Championships in Catania October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
16 / 18
Monday, October 17, 2011

Andreina Acevedo Martinez of Venezuela practices rhythmic gymnastics ahead of the XVI Pan American Games in Guadalajara October 13, 2011. The games will be held from October 14 to 30. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, October 17, 2011

Andreina Acevedo Martinez of Venezuela practices rhythmic gymnastics ahead of the XVI Pan American Games in Guadalajara October 13, 2011. The games will be held from October 14 to 30. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
17 / 18
Monday, October 17, 2011

A man passes by a fountain in a shopping mall in Guadalajara ahead of preparations for the XVI Pan American Games, October 12, 2011. The Games will be held from October 14 to 30. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Monday, October 17, 2011

A man passes by a fountain in a shopping mall in Guadalajara ahead of preparations for the XVI Pan American Games, October 12, 2011. The Games will be held from October 14 to 30. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
18 / 18

Weekly sports highlights

Weekly sports highlights Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Dan Wheldon: 1978 - 2011

Dan Wheldon: 1978 - 2011
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

From Mosul to Michigan

All Collections

From Mosul to Michigan

Saturday, February 11, 2017

Trump's political picks

All Collections

Trump's political picks

Saturday, February 11, 2017

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 11, 2017

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

Saturday, February 11, 2017

Inside a Rohingya refugee camp

All Collections

Inside a Rohingya refugee camp

Friday, February 10, 2017

Countdown to PyeongChang Olympics

All Collections

Countdown to PyeongChang Olympics

Friday, February 10, 2017

Aleppo after the siege

All Collections

Aleppo after the siege

Friday, February 10, 2017

Nepal's month-long Hindu festival

All Collections

Nepal's month-long Hindu festival

Friday, February 10, 2017

View More Slideshows »