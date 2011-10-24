Weekly sports highlights

Edition:
Monday, October 24, 2011

Cyclists warm up at sunrise before their heats in the men's BMX cycling competition final at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Cyclists warm up at sunrise before their heats in the men's BMX cycling competition final at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Canada's Sunny Dhinsa (top) reacts after being thrown by Tervel Dlagnev of the U.S. during their men's 120kg wrestling gold medal match at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara October 23, 2011. The Games run through October 30. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Canada's Sunny Dhinsa (top) reacts after being thrown by Tervel Dlagnev of the U.S. during their men's 120kg wrestling gold medal match at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara October 23, 2011. The Games run through October 30. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Lance Armstrong warms up before the swimming portion of the Xterra World Championship triathlon in Kapalua, Hawaii October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Lance Armstrong warms up before the swimming portion of the Xterra World Championship triathlon in Kapalua, Hawaii October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Tervel Dlagnev of the U.S. (L) tries to pin Cuba's Disney Rodriguez to the mat during men's 120kg semi-final wrestling at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 23, 2011. The Games run through October 30. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Tervel Dlagnev of the U.S. (L) tries to pin Cuba's Disney Rodriguez to the mat during men's 120kg semi-final wrestling at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 23, 2011. The Games run through October 30. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Chicago Bears wide receiver Roy Williams (R) scores a touchdown past Tampa Bay Buccaneers E.J. Biggers (31) and Sean Jones (26) during their NFL football game at Wembley stadium in London, October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Chicago Bears wide receiver Roy Williams (R) scores a touchdown past Tampa Bay Buccaneers E.J. Biggers (31) and Sean Jones (26) during their NFL football game at Wembley stadium in London, October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

New Zealand All Blacks' Cory Jane (L) and Israel Dagg make "snow angels" in confetti as they celebrate beating France to win the Rugby World Cup final at Eden Park in Auckland October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

New Zealand All Blacks' Cory Jane (L) and Israel Dagg make "snow angels" in confetti as they celebrate beating France to win the Rugby World Cup final at Eden Park in Auckland October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Lindsey Vonn from the U.S. clears a gate during the second run of the women's giant slalom World Cup race on the Rettenbach glacier in the Tyrolean ski resort of Soelden October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Lindsey Vonn from the U.S. clears a gate during the second run of the women's giant slalom World Cup race on the Rettenbach glacier in the Tyrolean ski resort of Soelden October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Denis Ten of Kazakhstan falls while performing during the men's short program competition at the Skate America ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Ontario, California October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Denis Ten of Kazakhstan falls while performing during the men's short program competition at the Skate America ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Ontario, California October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Canada's Ashley McGregor competes in the women's 200m breaststroke final at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara October 20, 2011. McGregor won the gold. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Canada's Ashley McGregor competes in the women's 200m breaststroke final at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara October 20, 2011. McGregor won the gold. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Zhang Mo of Canada serves during her women's singles quarter-final table tennis match at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara October 20, 2011. The games run through October 30. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Zhang Mo of Canada serves during her women's singles quarter-final table tennis match at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara October 20, 2011. The games run through October 30. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Members of Mexico's team perform during the synchronized swimming practice at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Members of Mexico's team perform during the synchronized swimming practice at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Buffalo Sabres goalie Ryan Miller (30) makes a save on a shot by Montreal Canadiens Tomas Plekanec (14) during second period NHL hockey action in Montreal, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Buffalo Sabres goalie Ryan Miller (30) makes a save on a shot by Montreal Canadiens Tomas Plekanec (14) during second period NHL hockey action in Montreal, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Stephen Thomas Lambdin (R) of the U.S. fights Carlos Canas of Colombia during the Men's over 80 kg taekwondo competition at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Stephen Thomas Lambdin (R) of the U.S. fights Carlos Canas of Colombia during the Men's over 80 kg taekwondo competition at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Japan's challenger Akira Yaegashi celebrates after capturing a technical knock-out in the 10th-round from champion Pornsawan Porpramook (behind Yaegashi) of Thailand at their WBA Minimumweight title bout in Tokyo October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Japan's challenger Akira Yaegashi celebrates after capturing a technical knock-out in the 10th-round from champion Pornsawan Porpramook (behind Yaegashi) of Thailand at their WBA Minimumweight title bout in Tokyo October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Alissa Czisny of the U.S. casts a shadow as she performs during Smucker's Skating Spectacular after winning the gold medal in the ladies competition at the Skate America ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Ontario, California October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Alissa Czisny of the U.S. casts a shadow as she performs during Smucker's Skating Spectacular after winning the gold medal in the ladies competition at the Skate America ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Ontario, California October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Colombia's Oscar Figueroa celebrates after setting a new Pan American record in the 62 kg category of the men's weightlifting competition at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Colombia's Oscar Figueroa celebrates after setting a new Pan American record in the 62 kg category of the men's weightlifting competition at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Pamela Nascimento Oliveira of Brazil is helped as Gwen Jorgensen of the U.S. runs during the women's triathlon competition at the Pan American Games in Puerto Vallarta October 23, 2011. Nascimento won the bronze medal. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Pamela Nascimento Oliveira of Brazil is helped as Gwen Jorgensen of the U.S. runs during the women's triathlon competition at the Pan American Games in Puerto Vallarta October 23, 2011. Nascimento won the bronze medal. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Antonio Gonzalez (R) and Jesus Rabanal (2nd L) from Peru's Universitario jump for the ball against Israel Damonte (2nd R) and Ariel Rojas from Argentina's Godoy Cruz during their Copa Sudamericana soccer match in Lima October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Antonio Gonzalez (R) and Jesus Rabanal (2nd L) from Peru's Universitario jump for the ball against Israel Damonte (2nd R) and Ariel Rojas from Argentina's Godoy Cruz during their Copa Sudamericana soccer match in Lima October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Paula Pequeno of Brazil spikes the ball over the net as Cindy Rondon of the Dominican Republic tries to block the shot during their women's volleyball semifinal match at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Paula Pequeno of Brazil spikes the ball over the net as Cindy Rondon of the Dominican Republic tries to block the shot during their women's volleyball semifinal match at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Lightning flashes behind Memorial Stadium at the University of Oklahoma during a weather delay before the start of their NCAA Big 12 Conference football game against Texas Tech in Norman, Oklahoma October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

Lightning flashes behind Memorial Stadium at the University of Oklahoma during a weather delay before the start of their NCAA Big 12 Conference football game against Texas Tech in Norman, Oklahoma October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

