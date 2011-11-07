Weekly sports highlights
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings (85) is brought down by San Diego Chargers cornerback Quentin Jammer (23) after catching a pass during their NFL football game in San Diego, California, November 6 , 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake
MotoGP riders Ducati's Randy De Puniet (14), Ducati's Nicky Hayden (69), Ducati's Valentino Rossi (46) and Suzuki's rider Alvaro Bautista (19) crash during the first lap of the Valencia Motorcycle Grand Prix at the Ricardo Tormo racetrack in Cheste, near Valencia November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Wheelchair participants make their way through the borough of Queens during the 2011 New York City Marathon in New York November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Christian Esquivel of Mexico receives a punch from Shinsuke Yamanaka of Japan during their World Boxing Council (WBC) bantamweight title bout in Tokyo November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
(L-R) Volvo Ocean Race teams Camper, Puma, Telefonica, Abu Dhabi and Groupama race during the first leg between Alicante and Cape Town in Alicante November 5, 2011. The eight-month, 39,000-nautical mile slog across some of the world's stormiest seas is considered one of the toughest events in sport, as well as one of the most prestigious. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Volvo Ocean Race team Abu Dhabi, with former Real Madrid player Zinedine Zidane (L), races in Alicante during the first leg between Alicante and Cape Town, in Alicante November 5, 2011. The eight-month, 39,000-nautical mile slog across some of the world's stormiest seas is considered one of the toughest events in sport, as well as one of the most prestigious. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Boston Bruins right wing Shawn Thornton (top) and Ottawa Senators center Zenon Konopka fight in the first period of their NHL hockey game in Boston, Massachusetts November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Christophe Lemaire (top) riding Dunaden beats Michael Rodd riding Red Cadeaux to win the Melbourne Cup at Flemington racecourse in Melbourne November 1, 2011. French stayer Dunaden prevailed in a thrilling nose-to-nose sprint to the line with British-trained Red Cadeaux to win the $6.2 million Melbourne Cup in a photo-finish at Flemington Race course on Tuesday. REUTERS/Racing Victoria/Handout
Christophe Lemaire (L) riding Dunaden celebrates with owner Sheikh Fahad Al Thani (R) after winning the Melbourne Cup at Flemington race course in Melbourne, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Barcelona's Lionel Messi reacts after missing a scoring opportunity against Athletic Bilbao during their Spanish first division soccer match at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez
Switzerland's Roger Federer returns the ball during his final match against Kei Nishikori of Japan at the Swiss Indoors ATP tennis tournament in Basel November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
India's Sachin Tendulkar fields during the first day of their first test cricket match against West Indies in New Delhi November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Australia's Ian Thorpe removes his goggles after competing in his men's 100m butterfly heat during the FINA Swimming World Cup in Singapore November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Chong
West Indies' captain Darren Sammy (2nd L) and Ravi Rampaul (L) celebrate the dismissal of India's Rahul Dravid with their teammates during the second day of their first test cricket match in New Delhi November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Miles Austin (R) is unable to make the catch as Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman defends in the first half of their NFL football game in Arlington, Texas November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Barcelona's David Villa controls the ball during their Spanish first division soccer match against Athletic Bilbao at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez
