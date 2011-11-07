Weekly sports highlights

Edition:
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings (85) is brought down by San Diego Chargers cornerback Quentin Jammer (23) after catching a pass during their NFL football game in San Diego, California, November 6 , 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake

MotoGP riders Ducati's Randy De Puniet (14), Ducati's Nicky Hayden (69), Ducati's Valentino Rossi (46) and Suzuki's rider Alvaro Bautista (19) crash during the first lap of the Valencia Motorcycle Grand Prix at the Ricardo Tormo racetrack in Cheste, near Valencia November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Wheelchair participants make their way through the borough of Queens during the 2011 New York City Marathon in New York November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Christian Esquivel of Mexico receives a punch from Shinsuke Yamanaka of Japan during their World Boxing Council (WBC) bantamweight title bout in Tokyo November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

(L-R) Volvo Ocean Race teams Camper, Puma, Telefonica, Abu Dhabi and Groupama race during the first leg between Alicante and Cape Town in Alicante November 5, 2011. The eight-month, 39,000-nautical mile slog across some of the world's stormiest seas is considered one of the toughest events in sport, as well as one of the most prestigious. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Volvo Ocean Race team Abu Dhabi, with former Real Madrid player Zinedine Zidane (L), races in Alicante during the first leg between Alicante and Cape Town, in Alicante November 5, 2011. The eight-month, 39,000-nautical mile slog across some of the world's stormiest seas is considered one of the toughest events in sport, as well as one of the most prestigious. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Boston Bruins right wing Shawn Thornton (top) and Ottawa Senators center Zenon Konopka fight in the first period of their NHL hockey game in Boston, Massachusetts November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Christophe Lemaire (top) riding Dunaden beats Michael Rodd riding Red Cadeaux to win the Melbourne Cup at Flemington racecourse in Melbourne November 1, 2011. French stayer Dunaden prevailed in a thrilling nose-to-nose sprint to the line with British-trained Red Cadeaux to win the $6.2 million Melbourne Cup in a photo-finish at Flemington Race course on Tuesday. REUTERS/Racing Victoria/Handout

Christophe Lemaire (L) riding Dunaden celebrates with owner Sheikh Fahad Al Thani (R) after winning the Melbourne Cup at Flemington race course in Melbourne, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Barcelona's Lionel Messi reacts after missing a scoring opportunity against Athletic Bilbao during their Spanish first division soccer match at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

Switzerland's Roger Federer returns the ball during his final match against Kei Nishikori of Japan at the Swiss Indoors ATP tennis tournament in Basel November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

India's Sachin Tendulkar fields during the first day of their first test cricket match against West Indies in New Delhi November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Australia's Ian Thorpe removes his goggles after competing in his men's 100m butterfly heat during the FINA Swimming World Cup in Singapore November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Chong

West Indies' captain Darren Sammy (2nd L) and Ravi Rampaul (L) celebrate the dismissal of India's Rahul Dravid with their teammates during the second day of their first test cricket match in New Delhi November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Miles Austin (R) is unable to make the catch as Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman defends in the first half of their NFL football game in Arlington, Texas November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Barcelona's David Villa controls the ball during their Spanish first division soccer match against Athletic Bilbao at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

