Edition:
United Kingdom

Weekly sports highlights

Monday, November 21, 2011

Dallas Cowboys' receiver Laurent Robinson (81) celebrates a touchdown catch against the Washington Redskins during the second half of their NFL football game in Landover, Maryland, November 20, 2011. Also pictured are Dallas Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant (88) and Washington Redskins safety Oshiomogho Atogwe (R). REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Monday, November 21, 2011

Dallas Cowboys' receiver Laurent Robinson (81) celebrates a touchdown catch against the Washington Redskins during the second half of their NFL football game in Landover, Maryland, November 20, 2011. Also pictured are Dallas Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant (88) and Washington Redskins safety Oshiomogho Atogwe (R). REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
1 / 14
Monday, November 21, 2011

A surfer rides a wave in the Mediterranean Sea at Israel's southern city of Ashkelon November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Monday, November 21, 2011

A surfer rides a wave in the Mediterranean Sea at Israel's southern city of Ashkelon November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
2 / 14
Monday, November 21, 2011

Los Angeles Galaxy's David Beckham (R) celebrates with Mike Magee after teammate Landon Donovan scored against the Houston Dynamo during the MLS Cup soccer final in Carson, California, November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, November 21, 2011

Los Angeles Galaxy's David Beckham (R) celebrates with Mike Magee after teammate Landon Donovan scored against the Houston Dynamo during the MLS Cup soccer final in Carson, California, November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
3 / 14
Monday, November 21, 2011

Dallas Cowboys' receiver Dez Bryant (88) hits the ground hard after he was unable to make a catch against the Washington Redskins during the first half of their NFL football game in Landover, Maryland, November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Monday, November 21, 2011

Dallas Cowboys' receiver Dez Bryant (88) hits the ground hard after he was unable to make a catch against the Washington Redskins during the first half of their NFL football game in Landover, Maryland, November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
4 / 14
Monday, November 21, 2011

A spectator shields herself from the sun with an umbrella while watching golfers behind the second green during the final round of the CME Group Titleholders LPGA golf tournament in Orlando, Florida, November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Monday, November 21, 2011

A spectator shields herself from the sun with an umbrella while watching golfers behind the second green during the final round of the CME Group Titleholders LPGA golf tournament in Orlando, Florida, November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Close
5 / 14
Monday, November 21, 2011

Swansea City's Michel Vorm (L) challenges Manchester United's Wayne Rooney (R) during their English Premier League soccer match at the Liberty Stadium in Swansea, south Wales, November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Monday, November 21, 2011

Swansea City's Michel Vorm (L) challenges Manchester United's Wayne Rooney (R) during their English Premier League soccer match at the Liberty Stadium in Swansea, south Wales, November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
6 / 14
Monday, November 21, 2011

Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Jonas Gustavsson makes a save against the Washington Capitals during the third period of their NHL hockey game in Toronto November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Monday, November 21, 2011

Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Jonas Gustavsson makes a save against the Washington Capitals during the third period of their NHL hockey game in Toronto November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Close
7 / 14
Monday, November 21, 2011

Cagliari's goalkeeper Michael Agazzi tries to make a save against Inter Milan during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the San Siro stadium in Milan November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, November 21, 2011

Cagliari's goalkeeper Michael Agazzi tries to make a save against Inter Milan during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the San Siro stadium in Milan November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
8 / 14
Monday, November 21, 2011

Miami Dolphins Randy Starks (R) grabs a hold of Buffalo Bills Ryan Fitzpatrick(L) during the second half of their NFL football game at Sun Life stadium in Miami, Florida November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Rhona Wise

Monday, November 21, 2011

Miami Dolphins Randy Starks (R) grabs a hold of Buffalo Bills Ryan Fitzpatrick(L) during the second half of their NFL football game at Sun Life stadium in Miami, Florida November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Rhona Wise

Close
9 / 14
Monday, November 21, 2011

Roger Federer of Switzerland serves to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France duirng their singles tennis match at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Monday, November 21, 2011

Roger Federer of Switzerland serves to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France duirng their singles tennis match at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
10 / 14
Monday, November 21, 2011

Chicago Bears wide receiver Roy Williams (R) catches a pass as Antoine Cason of the San Diego Chargers defends in the second half of their NFL football game in Chicago, Illinois, November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Monday, November 21, 2011

Chicago Bears wide receiver Roy Williams (R) catches a pass as Antoine Cason of the San Diego Chargers defends in the second half of their NFL football game in Chicago, Illinois, November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
11 / 14
Monday, November 21, 2011

Calgary Flames' Lee Stempniak (L) and Ottawa Senators' Jesse Winchester battle in front of the net during the second period of their NHL hockey game in Calgary, Alberta, November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Monday, November 21, 2011

Calgary Flames' Lee Stempniak (L) and Ottawa Senators' Jesse Winchester battle in front of the net during the second period of their NHL hockey game in Calgary, Alberta, November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
12 / 14
Monday, November 21, 2011

U.S. team player Tiger Woods plays a shot on the 10th hole during their Presidents Cup golf tournament against the Internationals at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Melbourne November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Monday, November 21, 2011

U.S. team player Tiger Woods plays a shot on the 10th hole during their Presidents Cup golf tournament against the Internationals at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Melbourne November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Close
13 / 14
Monday, November 21, 2011

U.S. team player Tiger Woods poses with fans after the U.S. won the Presidents Cup golf tournament against the Internationals at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Melbourne November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Monday, November 21, 2011

U.S. team player Tiger Woods poses with fans after the U.S. won the Presidents Cup golf tournament against the Internationals at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Melbourne November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Close
14 / 14

Weekly sports highlights

Weekly sports highlights Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Weekly sports highlights

Weekly sports highlights
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

From Mosul to Michigan

All Collections

From Mosul to Michigan

1:55am GMT

Trump's political picks

All Collections

Trump's political picks

1:25am GMT

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

12:45am GMT

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

12:40am GMT

Inside a Rohingya refugee camp

All Collections

Inside a Rohingya refugee camp

Friday, February 10, 2017

Countdown to PyeongChang Olympics

All Collections

Countdown to PyeongChang Olympics

Friday, February 10, 2017

Aleppo after the siege

All Collections

Aleppo after the siege

Friday, February 10, 2017

Nepal's month-long Hindu festival

All Collections

Nepal's month-long Hindu festival

Friday, February 10, 2017

View More Slideshows »