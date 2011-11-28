Edition:
United Kingdom

Weekly sports highlights

Monday, November 28, 2011

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (L) scores a touchdown in front of Kansas City Chiefs safety Kendrick Lewis in the second half of their NFL football game in Foxborough, Massachusetts November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Monday, November 28, 2011

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (L) scores a touchdown in front of Kansas City Chiefs safety Kendrick Lewis in the second half of their NFL football game in Foxborough, Massachusetts November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
1 / 26
Monday, November 28, 2011

Pittsburgh Penguins' Kris Letang (58) and Montreal Canadiens' Andrei Kostitsyn (46) collide as they battle for the puck during first period NHL hockey action in Montreal November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Monday, November 28, 2011

Pittsburgh Penguins' Kris Letang (58) and Montreal Canadiens' Andrei Kostitsyn (46) collide as they battle for the puck during first period NHL hockey action in Montreal November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Close
2 / 26
Monday, November 28, 2011

A freeride skier carves his way down a steep slope of crushed rocks, in the western Austrian village of Haiming, some 45 kilometers (28 miles) west of Innsbruck, November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Monday, November 28, 2011

A freeride skier carves his way down a steep slope of crushed rocks, in the western Austrian village of Haiming, some 45 kilometers (28 miles) west of Innsbruck, November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Close
3 / 26
Monday, November 28, 2011

Red Bull Formula One World Champion Sebastian Vettel (L) sprays champagne on the podium on teammate Mark Webber of Australia during the Brazilian F1 Grand Prix at the Interlagos circuit in Sao Paulo November 27, 2011. Webber won the race while Vettel was second. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Monday, November 28, 2011

Red Bull Formula One World Champion Sebastian Vettel (L) sprays champagne on the podium on teammate Mark Webber of Australia during the Brazilian F1 Grand Prix at the Interlagos circuit in Sao Paulo November 27, 2011. Webber won the race while Vettel was second. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
4 / 26
Monday, November 28, 2011

Manchester City's Mario Balotelli (R) is shown a yellow card by referee Martin Atkinson (L) during their English Premier League soccer match against Liverpool in Liverpool, northern England November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Monday, November 28, 2011

Manchester City's Mario Balotelli (R) is shown a yellow card by referee Martin Atkinson (L) during their English Premier League soccer match against Liverpool in Liverpool, northern England November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
5 / 26
Monday, November 28, 2011

Louisiana State University cornerback Tyrann Mathieu (7) warms up his defensive team during pregame against the University of Arkansas during their NCAA football game in Baton Rouge, Louisiana November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Monday, November 28, 2011

Louisiana State University cornerback Tyrann Mathieu (7) warms up his defensive team during pregame against the University of Arkansas during their NCAA football game in Baton Rouge, Louisiana November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Close
6 / 26
Monday, November 28, 2011

Athletes compete in the Nordic Combined individual Gundersen World Cup event in Ruka ski resort near Kuusamo, Finland November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Monday, November 28, 2011

Athletes compete in the Nordic Combined individual Gundersen World Cup event in Ruka ski resort near Kuusamo, Finland November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Close
7 / 26
Monday, November 28, 2011

Competitors participate in the annual "Stair Race" event at Azrieli Tower in Tel Aviv November 25, 2011. The race attracts hundreds of competitors each year to climb the 1,144 steps in the 51-storey tower. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Monday, November 28, 2011

Competitors participate in the annual "Stair Race" event at Azrieli Tower in Tel Aviv November 25, 2011. The race attracts hundreds of competitors each year to climb the 1,144 steps in the 51-storey tower. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
8 / 26
Monday, November 28, 2011

Bode Miller of the U.S. takes to the air past a gate during the first Men's World Cup Downhill alpine skiing race of the season in Lake Louise, Alberta November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, November 28, 2011

Bode Miller of the U.S. takes to the air past a gate during the first Men's World Cup Downhill alpine skiing race of the season in Lake Louise, Alberta November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
9 / 26
Monday, November 28, 2011

Manchester United's Wayne Rooney (L) challenges Newcastle United's Steven Taylor during their English Premier League soccer match at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England, November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Monday, November 28, 2011

Manchester United's Wayne Rooney (L) challenges Newcastle United's Steven Taylor during their English Premier League soccer match at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England, November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
10 / 26
Monday, November 28, 2011

McMaster Marauders' Steven Ventresca (R) tackles Laval Rouge et Or's Mathew Norzil after losing his helmet during the first half of their Vanier Cup college football game at BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia, November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Monday, November 28, 2011

McMaster Marauders' Steven Ventresca (R) tackles Laval Rouge et Or's Mathew Norzil after losing his helmet during the first half of their Vanier Cup college football game at BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia, November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
11 / 26
Monday, November 28, 2011

BC Lions running back Andrew Harris lifts Grey Cup after the Lions defeated the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to win the CFL's 99th Grey Cup football game in Vancouver, British Columbia, November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Monday, November 28, 2011

BC Lions running back Andrew Harris lifts Grey Cup after the Lions defeated the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to win the CFL's 99th Grey Cup football game in Vancouver, British Columbia, November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
12 / 26
Monday, November 28, 2011

A sand rail make a wheelie during a hill climb at the Imperial Sand Dunes Recreation Area during Thanksgiving weekend in Glamis, California November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Monday, November 28, 2011

A sand rail make a wheelie during a hill climb at the Imperial Sand Dunes Recreation Area during Thanksgiving weekend in Glamis, California November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
13 / 26
Monday, November 28, 2011

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France reacts during his singles semi-final tennis match against Tomas Berdych of Czech Republic at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Monday, November 28, 2011

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France reacts during his singles semi-final tennis match against Tomas Berdych of Czech Republic at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
14 / 26
Monday, November 28, 2011

Robert-Jan Derksen of the Netherlands lines up a putt on the sixth green during the second day of the Mission Hills World Cup golf tournament in Haikou, China's Hainan province November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Monday, November 28, 2011

Robert-Jan Derksen of the Netherlands lines up a putt on the sixth green during the second day of the Mission Hills World Cup golf tournament in Haikou, China's Hainan province November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
15 / 26
Monday, November 28, 2011

Japan's Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks base runner Kenji Akashi slides to second base while South Korea's Samsung Lions Kim Sang-su jumps during their Asia Series 2011 baseball game at the Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, November 28, 2011

Japan's Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks base runner Kenji Akashi slides to second base while South Korea's Samsung Lions Kim Sang-su jumps during their Asia Series 2011 baseball game at the Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
16 / 26
Monday, November 28, 2011

Florida Panthers Jason Garrison (L), battles New York Rangers Ryan Callahan in a spray of ice along the boards during first period of NHL hockey game in Sunrise, Florida November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

Monday, November 28, 2011

Florida Panthers Jason Garrison (L), battles New York Rangers Ryan Callahan in a spray of ice along the boards during first period of NHL hockey game in Sunrise, Florida November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

Close
17 / 26
Monday, November 28, 2011

Los Angeles Galaxy forward Mike Magee (L) and forward Robbie Keane celebrate after forward Landon Donovan (10) scored a goal against the Houston Dynamo during their MLS Cup soccer final match in Carson, California, November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Monday, November 28, 2011

Los Angeles Galaxy forward Mike Magee (L) and forward Robbie Keane celebrate after forward Landon Donovan (10) scored a goal against the Houston Dynamo during their MLS Cup soccer final match in Carson, California, November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Close
18 / 26
Monday, November 28, 2011

Roger Federer of Switzerland serves to David Ferrer of Spain during their singles tennis match at the ATP World Tour Finals in the O2 Arena in London November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Monday, November 28, 2011

Roger Federer of Switzerland serves to David Ferrer of Spain during their singles tennis match at the ATP World Tour Finals in the O2 Arena in London November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
19 / 26
Monday, November 28, 2011

Manuel Pfister of Austria competes during the first run in the men's Luge World Cup competition in Innsbruck-Igls November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Monday, November 28, 2011

Manuel Pfister of Austria competes during the first run in the men's Luge World Cup competition in Innsbruck-Igls November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Close
20 / 26
Monday, November 28, 2011

Lin Dan of China returns a shot to his compatriot Chen Long during their men's singles finals match at the China Open badminton tournament in Shanghai November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song

Monday, November 28, 2011

Lin Dan of China returns a shot to his compatriot Chen Long during their men's singles finals match at the China Open badminton tournament in Shanghai November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
21 / 26
Monday, November 28, 2011

Rhys Davies (C) of Wales and teammate Jamie Donaldson (front L) look for the ball along with Yuta Ikeda (front R) of Japan and teammate Tetsuji Hiratsuka (front 2nd R) off the sixth fairway during the third day of the Mission Hills World Cup golf tournament in Haikou, China's Hainan province, November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Monday, November 28, 2011

Rhys Davies (C) of Wales and teammate Jamie Donaldson (front L) look for the ball along with Yuta Ikeda (front R) of Japan and teammate Tetsuji Hiratsuka (front 2nd R) off the sixth fairway during the third day of the Mission Hills World Cup golf tournament in Haikou, China's Hainan province, November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
22 / 26
Monday, November 28, 2011

A multiple exposure picture shows Roger Federer of Switzerland as he serves to Mardy Fish of the U.S. during their singles tennis match at the ATP World Tour Finals in the O2 Arena in London November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Monday, November 28, 2011

A multiple exposure picture shows Roger Federer of Switzerland as he serves to Mardy Fish of the U.S. during their singles tennis match at the ATP World Tour Finals in the O2 Arena in London November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
23 / 26
Monday, November 28, 2011

Green Bay Packers Evan Dietrich-Smith raises his arms to celebrate a touch down by Packers full back John Kuhn (30) against the Detroit Lions during the second half of their NFL football game in Detroit, Michigan November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Monday, November 28, 2011

Green Bay Packers Evan Dietrich-Smith raises his arms to celebrate a touch down by Packers full back John Kuhn (30) against the Detroit Lions during the second half of their NFL football game in Detroit, Michigan November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Close
24 / 26
Monday, November 28, 2011

Andrew Cotton of Britain rides a wave during a tow-in surfing competition in Nazare November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Monday, November 28, 2011

Andrew Cotton of Britain rides a wave during a tow-in surfing competition in Nazare November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Close
25 / 26
Monday, November 28, 2011

Middleweight champion Sergio Martinez from Argentina hits a punching bag during a boxing training session in Madrid November 23, 2011. Martinez believes his most realistic chance of winning recognition as the world's best boxer lies in a bout with American Floyd Mayweather Jr. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Monday, November 28, 2011

Middleweight champion Sergio Martinez from Argentina hits a punching bag during a boxing training session in Madrid November 23, 2011. Martinez believes his most realistic chance of winning recognition as the world's best boxer lies in a bout with American Floyd Mayweather Jr. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Close
26 / 26

Weekly sports highlights

Weekly sports highlights Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Beckham lifts MLS trophy

Beckham lifts MLS trophy
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Dogs and cats at Westminster

All Collections

Dogs and cats at Westminster

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Russia's military might

All Collections

Russia's military might

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

North Korea's Kim family tree

All Collections

North Korea's Kim family tree

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Trump's political picks

All Collections

Trump's political picks

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

All Collections

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Trump wrestler enters Mexican lucha libre ring

All Collections

Trump wrestler enters Mexican lucha libre ring

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

View More Slideshows »