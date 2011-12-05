Edition:
Weekly sports highlights

Monday, December 05, 2011

Tiger Woods of the U.S. drops his club as he tees off on the fifth hole during the second round of the Chevron World Challenge PGA golf tournament in Thousand Oaks, California, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
Members of a Taekwondo display team perform during the Olympics 2012 Taekwondo test event at the ExCel centre in east London, December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
LSU Tigers kicker Drew Alleman celebrates with confetti on the field after his team defeated the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship NCAA football game in Atlanta, Georgia, December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Close
Luka Modric of Tottenham Hotspur is tripped during their English Premier League soccer match against Bolton Wanderers at White Hart Lane, north London, December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
Houston Texans defensive end Antonio Smith (L) reaches out to Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan during their NFL football game in Houston, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Richard Carson

Close
A freeride skier carves his way down a steep slope of crushed rocks, in the western Austrian village of Haiming, west of Innsbruck, November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Close
Miguel Cotto of Puerto Rico (L) leans on Antonio Margarito of Mexico during their WBA World Junior Middleweight championship boxing match at New York's Madison Square Garden, December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
Players and supporters of Boca Juniors celebrate after beating Banfield during an Argentine First Division soccer match in Buenos Aires December 4, 2011. Boca Juniors won the Argentine league title with two matches to spare when they beat Banfield 3-0. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Close
Skiers ride a chair lift under blue skies and freshly fallen snow in Lake Louise, Alberta November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
Washington Redskins cheerleaders perform during a break in the action during the second half of the NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Washington Redskins in Landover, Maryland, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
Queretaro's Raul Rico (R) heads the ball near team mate Adrian Garcia (2nd R) as Tigres' Hugo Ayala (2nd L) and Manuel Viniegra look on during their second leg, semi-final Mexican league championship match at the Universitario stadium in Monterrey December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Close
Vancouver Canucks' Jannik Hansen is checked by Nashville Predators' Jack Hillen (L) into Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne (R) during the second period of their NHL game in Vancouver, British Columbia December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Close
Spain's Rafael Nadal (C) runs towards Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro (L) after defeating him at their Davis Cup final reverse singles rubber at the Olympic Stadium in Seville December 4, 2011. Nadal mounted a thrilling comeback back from a set down to beat Argentina's Del Potro and clinch Spain's fifth Davis Cup tennis title on Sunday. REUTERS/Javier Diaz

Close
Guillermo Franco (R) of Argentina's Velez Sarsfield reacts after missing a goal as goalkeeper Alexander Dominguez of Ecuador's LDU lies on the field during the second leg Copa Sudamericana semi-final soccer match in Buenos Aires November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Close
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after defeating Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro at the end of their Davis Cup final singles rubber at the Olympic stadium in Seville December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Close
Weekly sports highlights

