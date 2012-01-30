Weekly sports highlights

Edition:
Monday, January 30, 2012

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after defeating Rafael Nadal of Spain in their men's singles final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ryan Pierse/Pool

Monday, January 30, 2012

Monday, January 30, 2012

NFC wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald of the Arizona Cardinals (R) laughs with AFC wide receiver Mike Wallace (L) and kick return Antonio Brown, both of the Pittsburgh Steelers, after their NFL Pro Bowl at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Monday, January 30, 2012

Monday, January 30, 2012

Roger Federer of Switzerland serves to Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina during their men's singles quarter-finals match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Monday, January 30, 2012

Monday, January 30, 2012

New York Rangers Marian Gaborik (R) of Team Chara scores on New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist of Team Alfredsson during the NHL All-Star hockey game in Ottawa January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Monday, January 30, 2012

Monday, January 30, 2012

NFC wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald of the Arizona Cardinals (C) runs with the ball as AFC safety Eric Weddle (R) goes for a tackle while AFC cornerback Champ Bailey of the Denver Broncos looks on during the third quarter of their NFL Pro Bowl game at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Monday, January 30, 2012

Monday, January 30, 2012

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus prepares to serve during her women's singles semi-final match against Kim Clijsters of Belgium at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Monday, January 30, 2012

Monday, January 30, 2012

Poland's Kamil Stoch soars through the air during a trial round in the FIS World Cup Ski Jumping in Sapporo, northern Japan January 29, 2012. Stoch placed the second in the large hill individual competition on Sunday. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Monday, January 30, 2012

Monday, January 30, 2012

Sunderland's Connor Wickham (L) challenges Middlesbrough's Seb Hines during their English FA Cup soccer match in Sunderland, northern England January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Monday, January 30, 2012

Monday, January 30, 2012

Yu Jing of China reacts to setting the new world record during the women's 500m event at the World Sprint Speed Skating Championships in Calgary, Alberta, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Monday, January 30, 2012

Monday, January 30, 2012

A competitor exits the water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 29, 2012. The annual event to raise cash for charity challenges thousands of international competitors in a cross country run followed by an assault course consisting of obstacles including water, fire and tunnels. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Monday, January 30, 2012

Monday, January 30, 2012

Denver Nuggets' Al Harrington (L) defends Toronto Raptors' Jerryd Bayless late in the fourth quarter of their NBA basketball game in Denver January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Monday, January 30, 2012

Monday, January 30, 2012

Surfers wait to catch a wave in the Mediterranean Sea as it rains in Israel's southern city of Ashkelon January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Monday, January 30, 2012

Monday, January 30, 2012

Pernelle Carron and Lloyd Jones of France perform during their ice dance, free dance routine at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England January 27, 2012. The championships run from January 23 to 29. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Monday, January 30, 2012

Monday, January 30, 2012

Skaters, out of some 1100 athletes, compete in the 200 km (124 miles) race in Techendorf in Austria's southern Carinthia province, January 27, 2012. Techendorf hosts the Alternatieve Elfstedentocht Weissensee (Alternative Eleven City Races Weissensee), a traditional Dutch series of speed skating events for both professionals and amateurs with some 6.000 participants from January 23 to February 4. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Monday, January 30, 2012

Monday, January 30, 2012

Orlando Magic guard Jameer Nelson (C) pitches out around Boston Celtics guard Mickael Pietrus (L) and forward Brandon Bass (R) during the second half of their NBA basketball game in Orlando January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Kolczynski

Monday, January 30, 2012

Monday, January 30, 2012

Tiger Woods of the U.S. tees off on the 15th hole during the first round of the Abu Dhabi Championship at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Nikhil Monteiro

Monday, January 30, 2012

Monday, January 30, 2012

Vancouver Canucks' Kevin Bieksa is checked into his team's bench by Edmonton Oilers' Ryan Smyth during the second period of their NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Monday, January 30, 2012

Monday, January 30, 2012

Ishant Sharma of India runs in to bowl during the first day of the fourth test cricket match against Australia in Adelaide, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Monday, January 30, 2012

Monday, January 30, 2012

Marcel Hirscher of Austria crashes into the barrier after winning the Alpine Skiing World Cup Slalom race in Schladming January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Monday, January 30, 2012

Monday, January 30, 2012

Christine Sinclair (C), Brittany Timko (L) and Kelly Parker of Canada celebrate Sinclair's goal against Mexico during the second half of their semi-final CONCACAF Women's Olympic qualifying soccer match in Vancouver, British Columbia January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Monday, January 30, 2012

