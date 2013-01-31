Weird restaurants

A group of nudists eat together at a "Clothing Optional Dinner" at a New York City restaurant, February 17, 2005. The diners arrived on a cold night looking remarkably respectable and stripped off scarves, hats and coats. They didn't stop there. Sweaters, shirts, skirts, pants, underwear all end up stashed in a plastic bag by the bar. This is the monthly "Clothing Optional Dinner" for a group of nudists who wanted something a bit more elegant than the wilderness getaways and beach resorts they generally frequent. Around 30 people arrived for the buffet dinner - no hot soup on the menu - most of them middle-aged, several married couples, some singles, the youngest perhaps in their 30s. Health regulations mean staff must remain clothed even if they wanted to join in. And diners must bring something to sit on - a towel or, for discerning women, an elegant silk scarf. REUTERS/Mike Segar