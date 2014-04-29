Weird Wagens

Brazilian attorney Nelson Paviotti poses with his two Volkswagen Beetles painted with the colors of the national flag - green, yellow, white and blue - at his home in Campinas, Sao Paulo state, April 9, 2014. Paviotti claims he has worn clothes of only those colors as he promised to do if Brazil won the 1994 World Cup, which it did. He has recently decorated his home especially for the 2014 World Cup that Brazil is hosting. REUTERS/Nacho Doce