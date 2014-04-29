Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Apr 29, 2014 | 7:40pm BST

Weird Wagens

<p>Bosnian pensioner Momir Bojic cleans his wooden Volkswagen Beetle car in front of his home in Celinac near Banja Luka, April 2, 2014. Bojic, 71 years old and an avid Volkswagen fan, created the car from over 50,000 separate pieces of oak and took two years to complete it. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

Bosnian pensioner Momir Bojic cleans his wooden Volkswagen Beetle car in front of his home in Celinac near Banja Luka, April 2, 2014. Bojic, 71 years old and an avid Volkswagen fan, created the car from over 50,000 separate pieces of oak and took two...more

Tuesday, April 29, 2014

Bosnian pensioner Momir Bojic cleans his wooden Volkswagen Beetle car in front of his home in Celinac near Banja Luka, April 2, 2014. Bojic, 71 years old and an avid Volkswagen fan, created the car from over 50,000 separate pieces of oak and took two years to complete it. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
1 / 20
<p>The logo of Bosnian pensioner Momir Bojic's wooden Volkswagen Beetle car is seen in Celinac near Banja Luka April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

The logo of Bosnian pensioner Momir Bojic's wooden Volkswagen Beetle car is seen in Celinac near Banja Luka April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Tuesday, April 29, 2014

The logo of Bosnian pensioner Momir Bojic's wooden Volkswagen Beetle car is seen in Celinac near Banja Luka April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
2 / 20
<p>Bosnian pensioner Momir Bojic drives his wooden Volkswagen Beetle car in Celinac, near Banja Luka, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

Bosnian pensioner Momir Bojic drives his wooden Volkswagen Beetle car in Celinac, near Banja Luka, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Tuesday, April 29, 2014

Bosnian pensioner Momir Bojic drives his wooden Volkswagen Beetle car in Celinac, near Banja Luka, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
3 / 20
<p>Bosnian pensioner Momir Bojic drives his wooden Volkswagen Beetle car in Celinac, near Banja Luka, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

Bosnian pensioner Momir Bojic drives his wooden Volkswagen Beetle car in Celinac, near Banja Luka, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Tuesday, April 29, 2014

Bosnian pensioner Momir Bojic drives his wooden Volkswagen Beetle car in Celinac, near Banja Luka, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
4 / 20
<p>Brazilian attorney Nelson Paviotti poses with his two Volkswagen Beetles painted with the colors of the national flag - green, yellow, white and blue - at his home in Campinas, Sao Paulo state, April 9, 2014. Paviotti claims he has worn clothes of only those colors as he promised to do if Brazil won the 1994 World Cup, which it did. He has recently decorated his home especially for the 2014 World Cup that Brazil is hosting. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Brazilian attorney Nelson Paviotti poses with his two Volkswagen Beetles painted with the colors of the national flag - green, yellow, white and blue - at his home in Campinas, Sao Paulo state, April 9, 2014. Paviotti claims he has worn clothes of...more

Tuesday, April 29, 2014

Brazilian attorney Nelson Paviotti poses with his two Volkswagen Beetles painted with the colors of the national flag - green, yellow, white and blue - at his home in Campinas, Sao Paulo state, April 9, 2014. Paviotti claims he has worn clothes of only those colors as he promised to do if Brazil won the 1994 World Cup, which it did. He has recently decorated his home especially for the 2014 World Cup that Brazil is hosting. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
5 / 20
<p>A view of the motor of a Volkswagen Beetle belonging to Brazilian attorney Nelson Paviotti painted with the colors of the national flag - green, yellow, white and blue - at his home in Campinas, Sao Paulo state, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A view of the motor of a Volkswagen Beetle belonging to Brazilian attorney Nelson Paviotti painted with the colors of the national flag - green, yellow, white and blue - at his home in Campinas, Sao Paulo state, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce more

Tuesday, April 29, 2014

A view of the motor of a Volkswagen Beetle belonging to Brazilian attorney Nelson Paviotti painted with the colors of the national flag - green, yellow, white and blue - at his home in Campinas, Sao Paulo state, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
6 / 20
<p>Brazilian attorney Nelson Paviotti walks around one of his two Volkswagen Beetles painted with the colors of the national flag - green, yellow, white and blue - at his home in Campinas, Sao Paulo state, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Brazilian attorney Nelson Paviotti walks around one of his two Volkswagen Beetles painted with the colors of the national flag - green, yellow, white and blue - at his home in Campinas, Sao Paulo state, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, April 29, 2014

Brazilian attorney Nelson Paviotti walks around one of his two Volkswagen Beetles painted with the colors of the national flag - green, yellow, white and blue - at his home in Campinas, Sao Paulo state, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
7 / 20
<p>A visitor looks at a Volkswagen Beetle car during the first Volkswagen Classic Expo in Sao Caetano do Sul, Brazil October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

A visitor looks at a Volkswagen Beetle car during the first Volkswagen Classic Expo in Sao Caetano do Sul, Brazil October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Tuesday, April 29, 2014

A visitor looks at a Volkswagen Beetle car during the first Volkswagen Classic Expo in Sao Caetano do Sul, Brazil October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
8 / 20
<p>The "Vochol" Volkswagen Beetle is seen during a presentation at the VW "Autostadt" in Wolfsburg, Germany December 6, 2012. The Vochol is decorated with beadwork of the Mexican Huichol people. The name is a combination of "vocho", a popular term for VW Beetle in Mexico and Huichol. The Volkswagen was covered in 2,277,000 beads applied by eight artisans from two Huichol families in an exclusive design based on Huichol culture. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer</p>

The "Vochol" Volkswagen Beetle is seen during a presentation at the VW "Autostadt" in Wolfsburg, Germany December 6, 2012. The Vochol is decorated with beadwork of the Mexican Huichol people. The name is a combination of "vocho", a popular term for...more

Tuesday, April 29, 2014

The "Vochol" Volkswagen Beetle is seen during a presentation at the VW "Autostadt" in Wolfsburg, Germany December 6, 2012. The Vochol is decorated with beadwork of the Mexican Huichol people. The name is a combination of "vocho", a popular term for VW Beetle in Mexico and Huichol. The Volkswagen was covered in 2,277,000 beads applied by eight artisans from two Huichol families in an exclusive design based on Huichol culture. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Close
9 / 20
<p>Art collector Andrei de Lima drives his 1972 Volkswagen Beetle decorated with graffiti depicting a hillside favela in Rio de Janeiro, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

Art collector Andrei de Lima drives his 1972 Volkswagen Beetle decorated with graffiti depicting a hillside favela in Rio de Janeiro, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Tuesday, April 29, 2014

Art collector Andrei de Lima drives his 1972 Volkswagen Beetle decorated with graffiti depicting a hillside favela in Rio de Janeiro, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Close
10 / 20
<p>A participant uses a Bolex P4 camera while sitting inside her 1970 Volkswagen 1,285cc classic car in Kolkata January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

A participant uses a Bolex P4 camera while sitting inside her 1970 Volkswagen 1,285cc classic car in Kolkata January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Tuesday, April 29, 2014

A participant uses a Bolex P4 camera while sitting inside her 1970 Volkswagen 1,285cc classic car in Kolkata January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
11 / 20
<p>A visitor takes a picture of a modified Volkswagen Beetle during a press presentation prior to the Essen Motor Show in Essen, Germany November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender</p>

A visitor takes a picture of a modified Volkswagen Beetle during a press presentation prior to the Essen Motor Show in Essen, Germany November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Tuesday, April 29, 2014

A visitor takes a picture of a modified Volkswagen Beetle during a press presentation prior to the Essen Motor Show in Essen, Germany November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Close
12 / 20
<p>A man looks a modified 1960s Volkswagen Beetle during the Central American exhibition of classic cars in Managua, Nicaragua September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas</p>

A man looks a modified 1960s Volkswagen Beetle during the Central American exhibition of classic cars in Managua, Nicaragua September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Tuesday, April 29, 2014

A man looks a modified 1960s Volkswagen Beetle during the Central American exhibition of classic cars in Managua, Nicaragua September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Close
13 / 20
<p>A toy inside a Volkswagen Beetle is seen during celebrations for the National Day of the Beetle in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil January 23, 2011. REUTERS/Fernando Donasci</p>

A toy inside a Volkswagen Beetle is seen during celebrations for the National Day of the Beetle in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil January 23, 2011. REUTERS/Fernando Donasci

Tuesday, April 29, 2014

A toy inside a Volkswagen Beetle is seen during celebrations for the National Day of the Beetle in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil January 23, 2011. REUTERS/Fernando Donasci

Close
14 / 20
<p>A Volkswagen Beetle decorated with Christmas lights arrives at the illumination of the Children's Museum in San Jose, Costa Rica December 6, 2010. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate</p>

A Volkswagen Beetle decorated with Christmas lights arrives at the illumination of the Children's Museum in San Jose, Costa Rica December 6, 2010. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Tuesday, April 29, 2014

A Volkswagen Beetle decorated with Christmas lights arrives at the illumination of the Children's Museum in San Jose, Costa Rica December 6, 2010. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Close
15 / 20
<p>Children hold Indian national flags as they sit on a Volkswagen Beetle during a photo shoot in front of Hari Palace during Independence Day celebrations in Jammu August 14, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

Children hold Indian national flags as they sit on a Volkswagen Beetle during a photo shoot in front of Hari Palace during Independence Day celebrations in Jammu August 14, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Tuesday, April 29, 2014

Children hold Indian national flags as they sit on a Volkswagen Beetle during a photo shoot in front of Hari Palace during Independence Day celebrations in Jammu August 14, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Close
16 / 20
<p>A man drives an improvised buggy made from the engine and shell of a Volkswagen Beetle on Lisac mountain, near the central Bosnian town of Zenica June 13, 2010. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

A man drives an improvised buggy made from the engine and shell of a Volkswagen Beetle on Lisac mountain, near the central Bosnian town of Zenica June 13, 2010. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Tuesday, April 29, 2014

A man drives an improvised buggy made from the engine and shell of a Volkswagen Beetle on Lisac mountain, near the central Bosnian town of Zenica June 13, 2010. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
17 / 20
<p>A custom-designed pink Volkswagen New Beetle convertible is pictured at a Barbie's 50th birthday party at the Barbie's real-life Malibu Dream House in Malibu, California March 9, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

A custom-designed pink Volkswagen New Beetle convertible is pictured at a Barbie's 50th birthday party at the Barbie's real-life Malibu Dream House in Malibu, California March 9, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, April 29, 2014

A custom-designed pink Volkswagen New Beetle convertible is pictured at a Barbie's 50th birthday party at the Barbie's real-life Malibu Dream House in Malibu, California March 9, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
18 / 20
<p>A Soviet T-34 tank rolls over a Volkswagen Beetle during a performance "Battle for the Barricade" in Prague, May 7. REUTERS/Petr David Josek</p>

A Soviet T-34 tank rolls over a Volkswagen Beetle during a performance "Battle for the Barricade" in Prague, May 7. REUTERS/Petr David Josek

Tuesday, April 29, 2014

A Soviet T-34 tank rolls over a Volkswagen Beetle during a performance "Battle for the Barricade" in Prague, May 7. REUTERS/Petr David Josek

Close
19 / 20
<p>A man drives a Volkswagen Beetle carrying several colored balloons in Mexico City January 3, 2009. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

A man drives a Volkswagen Beetle carrying several colored balloons in Mexico City January 3, 2009. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Tuesday, April 29, 2014

A man drives a Volkswagen Beetle carrying several colored balloons in Mexico City January 3, 2009. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Hungry in Caracas

Hungry in Caracas

Next Slideshows

Hungry in Caracas

Hungry in Caracas

The Mother Teresa of Calcutta eating center, located on a back-street of Caracas, is frequented by people who are unemployed and homeless, as well as those who...

29 Apr 2014
Israel's colorful bomb shelters

Israel's colorful bomb shelters

Graffiti brightens up the many bomb shelters in Sderot, a town that faces imminent threat of rocket attacks.

29 Apr 2014
E.T. Atari games found in landfill

E.T. Atari games found in landfill

Documentary filmmakers unearthed hundreds of "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" game cartridges, considered by some to be the worst video game ever made.

28 Apr 2014
Anti-cartel vigilantes

Anti-cartel vigilantes

Vigilantes and federal police hunt for the leader of the Knights Templar drug cartel.

28 Apr 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.

Grand National style

Grand National style

Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.

U.S. missile strike on Syria

U.S. missile strike on Syria

The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.

Russian forces in Syria

Russian forces in Syria

Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.

South Africans protest against President Zuma

South Africans protest against President Zuma

Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures