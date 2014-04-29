Weird Wagens
Bosnian pensioner Momir Bojic cleans his wooden Volkswagen Beetle car in front of his home in Celinac near Banja Luka, April 2, 2014. Bojic, 71 years old and an avid Volkswagen fan, created the car from over 50,000 separate pieces of oak and took two...more
Bosnian pensioner Momir Bojic cleans his wooden Volkswagen Beetle car in front of his home in Celinac near Banja Luka, April 2, 2014. Bojic, 71 years old and an avid Volkswagen fan, created the car from over 50,000 separate pieces of oak and took two years to complete it. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
The logo of Bosnian pensioner Momir Bojic's wooden Volkswagen Beetle car is seen in Celinac near Banja Luka April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Bosnian pensioner Momir Bojic drives his wooden Volkswagen Beetle car in Celinac, near Banja Luka, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Brazilian attorney Nelson Paviotti poses with his two Volkswagen Beetles painted with the colors of the national flag - green, yellow, white and blue - at his home in Campinas, Sao Paulo state, April 9, 2014. Paviotti claims he has worn clothes of...more
Brazilian attorney Nelson Paviotti poses with his two Volkswagen Beetles painted with the colors of the national flag - green, yellow, white and blue - at his home in Campinas, Sao Paulo state, April 9, 2014. Paviotti claims he has worn clothes of only those colors as he promised to do if Brazil won the 1994 World Cup, which it did. He has recently decorated his home especially for the 2014 World Cup that Brazil is hosting. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A view of the motor of a Volkswagen Beetle belonging to Brazilian attorney Nelson Paviotti painted with the colors of the national flag - green, yellow, white and blue - at his home in Campinas, Sao Paulo state, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce more
Brazilian attorney Nelson Paviotti walks around one of his two Volkswagen Beetles painted with the colors of the national flag - green, yellow, white and blue - at his home in Campinas, Sao Paulo state, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A visitor looks at a Volkswagen Beetle car during the first Volkswagen Classic Expo in Sao Caetano do Sul, Brazil October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
The "Vochol" Volkswagen Beetle is seen during a presentation at the VW "Autostadt" in Wolfsburg, Germany December 6, 2012. The Vochol is decorated with beadwork of the Mexican Huichol people. The name is a combination of "vocho", a popular term for...more
The "Vochol" Volkswagen Beetle is seen during a presentation at the VW "Autostadt" in Wolfsburg, Germany December 6, 2012. The Vochol is decorated with beadwork of the Mexican Huichol people. The name is a combination of "vocho", a popular term for VW Beetle in Mexico and Huichol. The Volkswagen was covered in 2,277,000 beads applied by eight artisans from two Huichol families in an exclusive design based on Huichol culture. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Art collector Andrei de Lima drives his 1972 Volkswagen Beetle decorated with graffiti depicting a hillside favela in Rio de Janeiro, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A participant uses a Bolex P4 camera while sitting inside her 1970 Volkswagen 1,285cc classic car in Kolkata January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A visitor takes a picture of a modified Volkswagen Beetle during a press presentation prior to the Essen Motor Show in Essen, Germany November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A man looks a modified 1960s Volkswagen Beetle during the Central American exhibition of classic cars in Managua, Nicaragua September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A toy inside a Volkswagen Beetle is seen during celebrations for the National Day of the Beetle in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil January 23, 2011. REUTERS/Fernando Donasci
A Volkswagen Beetle decorated with Christmas lights arrives at the illumination of the Children's Museum in San Jose, Costa Rica December 6, 2010. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Children hold Indian national flags as they sit on a Volkswagen Beetle during a photo shoot in front of Hari Palace during Independence Day celebrations in Jammu August 14, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A man drives an improvised buggy made from the engine and shell of a Volkswagen Beetle on Lisac mountain, near the central Bosnian town of Zenica June 13, 2010. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A custom-designed pink Volkswagen New Beetle convertible is pictured at a Barbie's 50th birthday party at the Barbie's real-life Malibu Dream House in Malibu, California March 9, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A Soviet T-34 tank rolls over a Volkswagen Beetle during a performance "Battle for the Barricade" in Prague, May 7. REUTERS/Petr David Josek
A man drives a Volkswagen Beetle carrying several colored balloons in Mexico City January 3, 2009. REUTERS/Henry Romero
