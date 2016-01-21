Welcome to Algiers Al Casbah
Sidi Ramdane mosque stands in the old city of Algiers Al Casbah, Algeria December 3, 2015. Sidi Ramdane mosque is 10 centuries old, was restored after being threatened by collapse. The Algiers Casbah is a UNESCO World heritage site that includes the...more
A boy swings on window bars in the old city of Algiers Al Casbah, Algeria December 3, 2015. Decay from the passing years, as well as earthquake damage in 2003, leads some to consider a move to modern apartments with financial backing from the...more
A man stands in a damaged moorish house in the old city of Algiers Al Casbah, Algeria December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A boy waves as he stands behind the door of a Moorish house in the old city of Algiers Al Casbah, Algeria December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A man walks down an alley in the old city of Algiers Al Casbah, Algeria December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A woman helps her daughter as she plays on a slide in the old city of Algiers Al Casbah, Algeria December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A woman hangs her washing out to dry on her roof top in the old city of Algiers Al Casbah, Algeria December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Cats sit in a basket in the old city of Algiers Al Casbah, Algeria December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
The sky is seen from the courtyard of a moorish house in the old city of Algiers Al Casbah, Algeria December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A garbage collector collects rubbish with the aid of donkeys in the old city of Algiers Al Casbah, Algeria December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A man performs ablution using water at an old fountain before performing prayers in the old city of Algiers Al Casbah, Algeria December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A boy plays with a soccer ball in a playground, where a house previously stood, in the old city of Algiers Al Casbah, Algeria December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Moorish-style windows are seen in the old city of Algiers Al Casbah, Algeria December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Children stand on the balcony near remains of a collapsed moorish house in the old city of Algiers Al Casbah, Algeria December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Residents joke with each other in the old city of Algiers Al Casbah, Algeria December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Plants grow in the old city of Algiers Al Casbah, Algeria December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Drying laundry casts a shadow on the wall of a moorish house in the old city of Algiers Al Casbah, Algeria December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A man sits inside a moorish house in the old city of Algiers Al Casbah, Algeria December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Children attend a class in the old city of Algiers Al Casbah, Algeria December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A Moorish baldachin bed is pictured inside a house in the old city of Algiers Al Casbah, Algeria December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
