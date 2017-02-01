Edition:
Wed Feb 1, 2017 | 7:15pm GMT

Welcome to Hotel Mosul

A general view of damage inside the five-star Ninewah Oberoi Hotel in Mosul city, Iraq January 30, 2017. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017
An Iraqi soldier wears slippers of the Ninewah Oberoi Hotel in Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017
A damaged bathtub in the Ninewah Oberoi Hotel in Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017
The entrance of the health club in the Ninewah Oberoi Hotel in Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017
Iraqi soldiers look out from a damaged room in the Ninewah Oberoi Hotel in Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017
A general view of the Ninewah Oberoi Hotel in Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017
A general view of the damaged swimming pool in the Ninewah Oberoi Hotel next to the Tigris River in Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017
A destroyed mural in the Ninewah Oberoi Hotel in Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017
An Iraqi soldier holds his weapon while looking over a balcony in the Ninewah Oberoi Hotel in Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017
An Iraqi soldier walks in a damaged room in the Ninewah Oberoi Hotel in Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017
An Iraqi soldier walks with his weapon in front of the Ninewah Oberoi Hotel in Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017
An Iraqi soldier stands in a damaged room in the Ninewah Oberoi Hotel in Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017
Iraqi soldiers walk along the damaged floors of the Ninewah Oberoi Hotel in Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017
An Iraqi soldier looks at the damage in one of the rooms in the Ninewah Oberoi Hotel in Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017
