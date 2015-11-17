Edition:
Welcome to the dollhouse

Miniature furniture and trophies are displayed in the "trophy room" of the Astolat Castle currently on display in New York November 14, 2015. Appraised at $8.5 million, the Astolat Castle, weighs 800 pounds (363 kg) and has 29 rooms, according to local media. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
Young girls look at the Astolat Castle currently on display in New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
Miniature books and furniture are displayed in the "library" of the Astolat Castle currently on display in New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
Miniature furniture is displayed in the "master bedroom" of the Astolat Castle currently on display in New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
Miniature plants are displayed on the "balcony" of the Astolat Castle currently on display in New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
Miniature furniture is displayed in the "orient room" of the Astolat Castle currently on display in New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
Miniature furniture is displayed in the "formal living room" and "library" of the Astolat Castle in New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
A chess board is shown in the "master bedroom" of the Astolat Castle currently on display in New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
Furniture is displayed in the "man's bedroom" inside of the Astolat Castle currently on display in New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
Miniature books and furniture are displayed in the "library" of the Astolat Castle currently on display in New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
Miniature weapons and armor are shown in the "chapel" of the Astolat Castle currently on display in New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
A painting and trophy are shown in the "trophy room" of the Astolat Castle currently on display in New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
A suit of armor and bible are shown in the "trophy room" of the Astolat Castle currently on display in New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
A bucket of champagne is shown in the "master bedroom" of the Astolat Castle currently on display in New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
Miniature iced tea is displayed on a balcony outside of the "child's bedroom" inside of the Astolat Castle currently on display in New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
A miniature rack of pipes are shown in the "ballroom" of the Astolat Castle currently on display in New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
A miniature plate of food is shown in the "formal living room" of the Astolat Castle currently on display in New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
Miniature dishes and kitchenware are displayed in the "man's bedroom" inside of the Astolat Castle currently on display in New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
A miniature roll of toilet paper is shown in the "bathroom" of the Astolat Castle currently on display in New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
Miniature food is shown in the "kitchen" of the Astolat Castle currently on display in New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
A miniature water cooler is shown in the "chef's pantry" of the Astolat Castle currently on display in New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
Miniature bottles of liquor are shown in the "ballroom" of the Astolat Castle currently on display in New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
A miniature plate of cheese is shown in the "formal living room" of the Astolat Castle currently on display in New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
Miniature silverware is shown in the "formal dining room" of the Astolat Castle currently on display in New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
A miniature puppet show is shown in the "ballroom" of the Astolat Castle currently on display in New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
Miniature books are shown in the "library" of the Astolat Castle currently on display in New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
Miniature crockery is shown in the "kitchen" of the Astolat Castle currently on display in New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
Miniature food and kitchenware are displayed in the "chef's pantry" inside of the Astolat Castle currently on display in New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
Miniature bottles of liquor on a bar are displayed in the "ballroom" inside of the Astolat Castle currently on display in New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
The Astolat Castle, tall dollhouse stands on display at Time Warner Center in New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
