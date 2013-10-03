Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Oct 3, 2013 | 11:35pm BST

Welcome to the Twitterverse

<p>Men are silhouetted against a video screen with a Twitter logo as he poses with a Samsung S4 smartphone in this photo illustration taken in the central Bosnian town of Zenica, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

Men are silhouetted against a video screen with a Twitter logo as he poses with a Samsung S4 smartphone in this photo illustration taken in the central Bosnian town of Zenica, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Thursday, October 03, 2013

Men are silhouetted against a video screen with a Twitter logo as he poses with a Samsung S4 smartphone in this photo illustration taken in the central Bosnian town of Zenica, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
1 / 18
<p>A man checks his iPad on the Bund in front of the financial district in Shanghai September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

A man checks his iPad on the Bund in front of the financial district in Shanghai September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Thursday, October 03, 2013

A man checks his iPad on the Bund in front of the financial district in Shanghai September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
2 / 18
<p>President Barack Obama talks about a tweet from U.S. Speaker of the House John Boehner on a screen behind him during his first ever Twitter Town Hall in the East Room at the White House in Washington, July 6, 2011. Joining the president at left is Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

President Barack Obama talks about a tweet from U.S. Speaker of the House John Boehner on a screen behind him during his first ever Twitter Town Hall in the East Room at the White House in Washington, July 6, 2011. Joining the president at left is...more

Thursday, October 03, 2013

President Barack Obama talks about a tweet from U.S. Speaker of the House John Boehner on a screen behind him during his first ever Twitter Town Hall in the East Room at the White House in Washington, July 6, 2011. Joining the president at left is Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
3 / 18
<p>A couple follows the New York Senate sessions via twitter as they await a bill legalizing gay marriage in New York June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

A couple follows the New York Senate sessions via twitter as they await a bill legalizing gay marriage in New York June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Thursday, October 03, 2013

A couple follows the New York Senate sessions via twitter as they await a bill legalizing gay marriage in New York June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
4 / 18
<p>Jenna Sampson, a community relations manager at Twitter, works on the company's rooftop deck in San Francisco, California July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Noah Berger</p>

Jenna Sampson, a community relations manager at Twitter, works on the company's rooftop deck in San Francisco, California July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Thursday, October 03, 2013

Jenna Sampson, a community relations manager at Twitter, works on the company's rooftop deck in San Francisco, California July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Close
5 / 18
<p>Opposition supporters talk near graffiti referring to the social networking site "Twitter" in Tahrir Square in Cairo February 5, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Crisp</p>

Opposition supporters talk near graffiti referring to the social networking site "Twitter" in Tahrir Square in Cairo February 5, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Crisp

Thursday, October 03, 2013

Opposition supporters talk near graffiti referring to the social networking site "Twitter" in Tahrir Square in Cairo February 5, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Crisp

Close
6 / 18
<p>A protester uses her mobile device as she walks at Gezi Park on Taksim Square in Istanbul June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

A protester uses her mobile device as she walks at Gezi Park on Taksim Square in Istanbul June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Thursday, October 03, 2013

A protester uses her mobile device as she walks at Gezi Park on Taksim Square in Istanbul June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
7 / 18
<p>Expatriate Spaniards, joining protests in Spain against joblessness, take part in a demonstration in London May 18, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Expatriate Spaniards, joining protests in Spain against joblessness, take part in a demonstration in London May 18, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Thursday, October 03, 2013

Expatriate Spaniards, joining protests in Spain against joblessness, take part in a demonstration in London May 18, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
8 / 18
<p>Pope Benedict XVI (C) posts his first tweet using an iPad tablet after his Wednesday general audience in Paul VI's Hall at the Vatican December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano</p>

Pope Benedict XVI (C) posts his first tweet using an iPad tablet after his Wednesday general audience in Paul VI's Hall at the Vatican December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

Thursday, October 03, 2013

Pope Benedict XVI (C) posts his first tweet using an iPad tablet after his Wednesday general audience in Paul VI's Hall at the Vatican December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

Close
9 / 18
<p>A women tweets on the Website Twitter in Bordeaux, Southwestern France, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

A women tweets on the Website Twitter in Bordeaux, Southwestern France, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Thursday, October 03, 2013

A women tweets on the Website Twitter in Bordeaux, Southwestern France, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Close
10 / 18
<p>Molly Katchpole works on her laptop, along with her rabbit Crackers, in Washington, January 4, 2012. Corporate America's worst nightmare lives in a tiny one-bedroom apartment, loves browsing in flea markets and has a pet rabbit named Crackers. Katchpole, a 22-year-old Washington, D.C. resident, has recently tangled with a couple of billion-dollar corporations, and cowed them into submission without breaking a sweat. Thanks to the increasingly savvy use of tools like Facebook and Twitter, the power balance between company and customer has been tilting in the latter's favor. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

Molly Katchpole works on her laptop, along with her rabbit Crackers, in Washington, January 4, 2012. Corporate America's worst nightmare lives in a tiny one-bedroom apartment, loves browsing in flea markets and has a pet rabbit named Crackers....more

Thursday, October 03, 2013

Molly Katchpole works on her laptop, along with her rabbit Crackers, in Washington, January 4, 2012. Corporate America's worst nightmare lives in a tiny one-bedroom apartment, loves browsing in flea markets and has a pet rabbit named Crackers. Katchpole, a 22-year-old Washington, D.C. resident, has recently tangled with a couple of billion-dollar corporations, and cowed them into submission without breaking a sweat. Thanks to the increasingly savvy use of tools like Facebook and Twitter, the power balance between company and customer has been tilting in the latter's favor. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
11 / 18
<p>Social media strategists work to prepare a campaign through twitter at an advertising agency in Jakarta March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni</p>

Social media strategists work to prepare a campaign through twitter at an advertising agency in Jakarta March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni

Thursday, October 03, 2013

Social media strategists work to prepare a campaign through twitter at an advertising agency in Jakarta March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni

Close
12 / 18
<p>People wait for their food as others line up to place their orders at Kogi, a Korean BBQ-inspired taco truck, in Torrance, California, April 17, 2009. Kogi BBQ uses the online social networking site "Twitter" to alert followers to their location around the Los Angeles area and any other updates. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

People wait for their food as others line up to place their orders at Kogi, a Korean BBQ-inspired taco truck, in Torrance, California, April 17, 2009. Kogi BBQ uses the online social networking site "Twitter" to alert followers to their location...more

Thursday, October 03, 2013

People wait for their food as others line up to place their orders at Kogi, a Korean BBQ-inspired taco truck, in Torrance, California, April 17, 2009. Kogi BBQ uses the online social networking site "Twitter" to alert followers to their location around the Los Angeles area and any other updates. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
13 / 18
<p>Kuwaiti citizen Raken Subaiya checks his Twitter feed on his phone as Yousef al Anazi looks on during a sit-in protest in front of the Justice Palace in Kuwait City October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stephanie Mcgehee</p>

Kuwaiti citizen Raken Subaiya checks his Twitter feed on his phone as Yousef al Anazi looks on during a sit-in protest in front of the Justice Palace in Kuwait City October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stephanie Mcgehee

Thursday, October 03, 2013

Kuwaiti citizen Raken Subaiya checks his Twitter feed on his phone as Yousef al Anazi looks on during a sit-in protest in front of the Justice Palace in Kuwait City October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stephanie Mcgehee

Close
14 / 18
<p>Japan's Prime Minister and leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Shinzo Abe sits next to a monitor displaying twitter feeds, which has LDP related information, as he makes an appearance before media at the LDP headquarters in Tokyo July 21, 2013, after an upper house election. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

Japan's Prime Minister and leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Shinzo Abe sits next to a monitor displaying twitter feeds, which has LDP related information, as he makes an appearance before media at the LDP headquarters in Tokyo July...more

Thursday, October 03, 2013

Japan's Prime Minister and leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Shinzo Abe sits next to a monitor displaying twitter feeds, which has LDP related information, as he makes an appearance before media at the LDP headquarters in Tokyo July 21, 2013, after an upper house election. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Close
15 / 18
<p>Roh Hoe-Chan, president of the New Progressive Party, poses as he tweets with his smartphone during a photo opportunity in Seoul February 19, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won</p>

Roh Hoe-Chan, president of the New Progressive Party, poses as he tweets with his smartphone during a photo opportunity in Seoul February 19, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Thursday, October 03, 2013

Roh Hoe-Chan, president of the New Progressive Party, poses as he tweets with his smartphone during a photo opportunity in Seoul February 19, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Close
16 / 18
<p>Customers use computers at an internet cafe in Tehran May 9, 2011. Websites like Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and countless others were banned shortly after the re-election of Iran's President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and the huge street protests that followed. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi</p>

Customers use computers at an internet cafe in Tehran May 9, 2011. Websites like Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and countless others were banned shortly after the re-election of Iran's President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and the huge street protests that...more

Thursday, October 03, 2013

Customers use computers at an internet cafe in Tehran May 9, 2011. Websites like Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and countless others were banned shortly after the re-election of Iran's President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and the huge street protests that followed. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

Close
17 / 18
<p>A Twitter page is displayed on a laptop computer in Los Angeles October 13, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

A Twitter page is displayed on a laptop computer in Los Angeles October 13, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, October 03, 2013

A Twitter page is displayed on a laptop computer in Los Angeles October 13, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Scenes from the shutdown

Scenes from the shutdown

Next Slideshows

Scenes from the shutdown

Scenes from the shutdown

Images from the U.S. government shutdown.

03 Oct 2013
Vintage car auction

Vintage car auction

More than 500 classic cars and trucks from were sold over the weekend in Nebraska during an auction in which over 10,000 bidders and spectators were expected to...

01 Oct 2013
Myanmar’s jade empire

Myanmar’s jade empire

Almost half of all jade sales in Myanmar are unofficial, representing billions of dollars in lost tax revenue.

30 Sep 2013
Beneath the old oak

Beneath the old oak

Massive canopy shades stretching more than 17,000 square feet and a trunk wider than 25 feet in circumference have drawn generations of visitors to the...

30 Sep 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

President Trump's first 50 days

President Trump's first 50 days

Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.

Six years after Fukushima

Six years after Fukushima

On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Photos