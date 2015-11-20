Edition:
Welcome to Tibet

A Tibetan woman carries a child as they visit Namtso lake in the Tibet Autonomous Region, November 18, 2015. A four hour drive from Lhasa at an altitude of around 15, 479 ft (4,718m) above sea level, Namtso lake is not only the highest saltwater lake in the world but also considered sacred, attracting throngs of devotees and pilgrims. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
Tibetan mountains covered with snow are seen from the airplane descending towards Lhasa, Tibet Autonomous Region, November 16, 2015 . REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
A Tibetan man spins a prayer wheel as he circles around the Potala Palace in Lhasa, Tibet Autonomous Region, November 17, 2015. The Potala Palace, once the seat of Tibetan government and traditional residence of Dalai Lama, is a 13-storey palace with more than 1000 rooms. More than 1,300 years old, the palace is more than 3,700 meters above sea level and is a UNESCO World Heritage site. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
A Tibetan man prostrates as other believers spin their prayer wheels at the Potala Palace in Lhasa, Tibet Autonomous Region, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
A Tibetan man speaks on the phone as others work on reconstructing a monastery in downtown Lhasa, Tibet Autonomous Region, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
A Tibetan woman and boy sit in front of a rock decorated with prayer flags at Namtso lake in the Tibet Autonomous Region, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
Jing Li (L) and her husband Ke Xu wear Tibetan traditional costumes as they pose for their wedding photos in front of Tibetan prayer flags at the Nianqing Tanggula mountain pass in the Tibet Autonomous Region, November 18, 2015. Ke, 23, and Jing,22, both from Shiyan in northwestern Hubei province live in Tibet for three year. The couple married last month. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
Different banknotes are seen at the Tibetan Buddhist monastery in downtown Lhasa, Tibet Autonomous Region, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
A Tibetan man prostrates himself as others circle around a rock above Namtso lake in the Tibet Autonomous Region, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
Students work on an improvised car assembly line as a group of foreign reporters visits a vocational school on a government organised tour in Lhasa, Tibet Autonomous Region, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
People play mahjong inside a shop in the old part of Lhasa, Tibet Autonomous Region, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
A tourist takes pictures while riding a yak held by a Tibetan man at Namtso lake in the Tibet Autonomous Region, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
Pilgrims pray at the Jokhang Temple in central Lhasa, Tibet Autonomous Region, as sun rises November 20, 2015. Every day thousands of Tibetans visit and pray at Jokhang Temple, considered one of the most sacred place of worship. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
Jing Li wears a Tibetan traditional costume as she gets ready for her wedding photo to be taken at the Nianqing Tanggula mountain pass in the Tibet Autonomous Region, November 18, 2015. Jing, 22, and her husband Ke Xu, 23, both from Shiyan in northwestern Hubei province live in Tibet for three year. The couple married last month. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
A paramilitary policeman stands guard in front of the Potala Palace in Lhasa, Tibet Autonomous Region, November 17, 2015. TREUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
Tibetan boys smile in front of prayer flags place on a rock over Namtso lake in the Tibet Autonomous Region, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
A Tibetan woman prays along walls of the Potala Palace in Lhasa, Tibet Autonomous Region, November 17, 2015.REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
Pictures of teeth and dental bridge work are placed on doors of a local street dentist in the old part of Lhasa, Tibet Autonomous Region, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
Tibetan people visit Namtso lake in the Tibet Autonomous Region, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
Pilgrims pray outside the Jokhang Temple in central Lhasa, Tibet Autonomous Region, at dawn November 20, 2015. Every day thousands of Tibetans visit and pray at Jokhang Temple, considered one of the most sacred places of worship. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
Tibetan prayer flags are wrapped inside a shop in the old part of Lhasa, Tibet Autonomous Region, November 16, 2015 . REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Pilgrims walk towards the Jokhang Temple in central Lhasa, Tibet Autonomous Region, as the sun rises November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
A Tibetan man offers different items for sale in the old part of Lhasa, Tibet Autonomous Region, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
Tourists, Tibetan believers and foreign journalists take pictures of the Potala Palace during a government organised visit to Lhasa, Tibet Autonomous Region, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
Tourist take pictures of Tibetan people and their yaks as they visit Namtso lake in the Tibet Autonomous Region, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
Tibetan Buddhist monks attend a lecture at Sera monastery in Lhasa, Tibet Autonomous Region, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
Decorated yak skulls are offered for sale at a shop in the old part of Lhasa, Tibet Autonomous Region, November 16, 2015 . REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Pilgrims pray outside the Jokhang Temple in central Lhasa, Tibet Autonomous Region, early November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
Tibetan pilgrims spin their prayer wheels as they walk towards the Jokhang Temple in central Lhasa, Tibet Autonomous Region, early November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
Tibetan women wash clothes at the courtyard in the old part of Lhasa, Tibet Autonomous Region, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Tibetan people visit Namtso lake in the Tibet Autonomous Region, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
Reading materials are placed on shelves of a library at Tibetan Buddhist Sera monastery in Lhasa, Tibet Autonomous Region, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
Students listen to their teacher as a group of foreign reporters visits a vocational school on a government organised tour in Lhasa, Tibet Autonomous Region, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
Tibetan people show to each other special pebbles found at the shore of Namtso lake in the Tibet Autonomous Region, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
A Tibetan man stands at shores of Namtso lake in the Tibet Autonomous Region, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
