Welcoming spring

On the first day of spring, a woman sits in a field of giant tecolote ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields in Carlsbad, California, March 20, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A dancer takes part in a ceremony to welcome the spring equinox in front the Pyramid of the Sun in the pre-hispanic city of Teotihuacan, on the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, March 20, 2017. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Iraqi Kurdish people carry fire torches up a mountain, as they celebrate Newroz Day, a festival marking their spring and new year, in the town of Akra, Iraq March 20, 2017. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Shanice Erby, 18, (R) and Erika Allred, 18, react as they run out of the Pacific Ocean on a cold spring solstice day in Santa Monica, California, March 20, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

People raise their arms towards the sun to welcome the spring equinox in front of the Pyramid of the Sun in the pre-hispanic city of Teotihuacan, on the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, March 20, 2017. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Kurdish Peshmerga forces celebrate Newroz Day, a festival marking spring and the new year, in Kirkuk March 20, 2017. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

People juggle at Bryant Park on the first day of spring in New York, March 20, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A bee searches for pollen among cherry blossoms on a sunny spring day in Lausanne, Switzerland March 20, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

People climb the Pyramid of the Sun and welcome the spring equinox in the pre-hispanic city of Teotihuacan, on the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, March 20, 2017. REUTERS/Henry Romero

A worker carries picked Giant Tecolote Ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields in Carlsbad, California, March 20, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Hot air balloons float above people waiting to welcome the spring equinox while standing on the Pyramid of the Sun in the pre-hispanic city of Teotihuacan, on the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, March 20, 2017. REUTERS/Henry Romero

A woman rides a swing during celebrations for the national rite Gukanne Vyasny (Spring welcoming) at the Belarussian State Museum of Folk Architecture and Rural Lifestyle near the village of Aziarco in Minsk region, Belarus, March 18, 2017. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

A woman stops to buy flowers at a farmers market in Union Square on the first day of spring, in New York City, New York, March 20, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Julia Lu, 5, (L) and Amy Liu, 5, walk through a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lake Elsinore, California, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

People, wearing traditional costumes, celebrate the national rite Gukanne Vyasny (Spring welcoming) at the Belarussian State Museum of Folk Architecture and Rural Lifestyle near the village of Aziarco in Minsk region, Belarus, March 18, 2017. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

A woman walks past soap bubbles in the spring sunshine in St. James's Park in London, Britain, March 15, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

