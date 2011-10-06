" /> " />
Edition:
United Kingdom

Well of Death

Thursday, October 06, 2011

Stunt performers ride cars on the walls of the "Well of Death", one of the attractions at Ramlila fair, in the old quarters of Delhi, India, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, October 06, 2011

Stunt performers ride cars on the walls of the "Well of Death", one of the attractions at Ramlila fair, in the old quarters of Delhi, India, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
1 / 20
Thursday, October 06, 2011

Abdul Rehman (R), 42, from the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, and Reena, 20, from the western Indian state of Gujarat, perform a stunt as they ride a car on the walls of the "Well of Death", one of the attractions at Ramlila fair, in the old quarters of Delhi, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, October 06, 2011

Abdul Rehman (R), 42, from the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, and Reena, 20, from the western Indian state of Gujarat, perform a stunt as they ride a car on the walls of the "Well of Death", one of the attractions at Ramlila fair, in the old quarters of Delhi, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
2 / 20
Thursday, October 06, 2011

Salma Pathan, 21, a performer from the western Indian state of Maharashtra, performs a stunt as she rides a bike on the walls of the "Well of Death", one of the attractions at Ramlila fair, in the old quarters of Delhi, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, October 06, 2011

Salma Pathan, 21, a performer from the western Indian state of Maharashtra, performs a stunt as she rides a bike on the walls of the "Well of Death", one of the attractions at Ramlila fair, in the old quarters of Delhi, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
3 / 20
Thursday, October 06, 2011

Stunt performers ride a bike and a car on the walls of the "Well of Death", one of the attractions at Ramlila fair, in the old quarters of Delhi, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, October 06, 2011

Stunt performers ride a bike and a car on the walls of the "Well of Death", one of the attractions at Ramlila fair, in the old quarters of Delhi, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
4 / 20
Thursday, October 06, 2011

Stunt performers Salma Pathan (L), 21, Reena (C), 20, and an unidentified team member pose before they performed a stunt on the walls of the "Well of Death", one of the attractions at Ramlila fair, in the old quarters of Delhi, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, October 06, 2011

Stunt performers Salma Pathan (L), 21, Reena (C), 20, and an unidentified team member pose before they performed a stunt on the walls of the "Well of Death", one of the attractions at Ramlila fair, in the old quarters of Delhi, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
5 / 20
Thursday, October 06, 2011

A team member (front) is seen as Salma Pathan, 21, a performer from the western Indian state of Maharashtra, performs a stunt as she rides a bike on the walls of the "Well of Death", one of the attractions at Ramlila fair, in the old quarters of Delhi, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, October 06, 2011

A team member (front) is seen as Salma Pathan, 21, a performer from the western Indian state of Maharashtra, performs a stunt as she rides a bike on the walls of the "Well of Death", one of the attractions at Ramlila fair, in the old quarters of Delhi, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
6 / 20
Thursday, October 06, 2011

Twenty-one-year-old Salma Pathan (C), a performer from the western Indian state of Maharashtra, stands inside the "Well of Death", one of the attractions at Ramlila fair in the old quarters of Delhi after performing a stunt, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, October 06, 2011

Twenty-one-year-old Salma Pathan (C), a performer from the western Indian state of Maharashtra, stands inside the "Well of Death", one of the attractions at Ramlila fair in the old quarters of Delhi after performing a stunt, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
7 / 20
Thursday, October 06, 2011

Fairgoers arrive to watch stunts being performed on the walls of the "Well of Death", one of the attractions at Ramlila fair, in the old quarters of Delhi, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, October 06, 2011

Fairgoers arrive to watch stunts being performed on the walls of the "Well of Death", one of the attractions at Ramlila fair, in the old quarters of Delhi, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
8 / 20
Thursday, October 06, 2011

Salma Pathan, 21, a performer from the western Indian state of Maharashtra, waits to perform a stunt on the walls of "Well of Death", one of the attractions at Ramlila fair, in the old quarters of Delhi, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, October 06, 2011

Salma Pathan, 21, a performer from the western Indian state of Maharashtra, waits to perform a stunt on the walls of "Well of Death", one of the attractions at Ramlila fair, in the old quarters of Delhi, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
9 / 20
Thursday, October 06, 2011

Radha, 24, a performer from the Indian capital, performs a stunt as she rides a bike on the walls of "Well of Death", one of the attractions at Ramlila fair, in the old quarters of Delhi, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, October 06, 2011

Radha, 24, a performer from the Indian capital, performs a stunt as she rides a bike on the walls of "Well of Death", one of the attractions at Ramlila fair, in the old quarters of Delhi, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
10 / 20
Thursday, October 06, 2011

Men work at the construction site of a "Well of Death" before the start of a fair in Noida, in the outskirts of New Delhi, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Thursday, October 06, 2011

Men work at the construction site of a "Well of Death" before the start of a fair in Noida, in the outskirts of New Delhi, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Close
11 / 20
Thursday, October 06, 2011

A view of the illuminated Ramlila fair in the old quarters of Delhi, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, October 06, 2011

A view of the illuminated Ramlila fair in the old quarters of Delhi, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
12 / 20
Thursday, October 06, 2011

Female performers wait outside the "Well of Death", one of the attraction at Ramlila fair, ahead of performing stunts on its walls, in the old quarters of Delhi, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, October 06, 2011

Female performers wait outside the "Well of Death", one of the attraction at Ramlila fair, ahead of performing stunts on its walls, in the old quarters of Delhi, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
13 / 20
Thursday, October 06, 2011

People buy tickets to watch the performers at the "Well of Death", one of the attractions at Ramlila fair, in the old quarters of Delhi, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, October 06, 2011

People buy tickets to watch the performers at the "Well of Death", one of the attractions at Ramlila fair, in the old quarters of Delhi, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
14 / 20
Thursday, October 06, 2011

Salma Pathan, 21, a performer from the western Indian state of Maharashtra, prepares to perform a stunt on the walls of the "Well of Death", one of the attractions at Ramlila fair, in the old quarters of Delhi, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, October 06, 2011

Salma Pathan, 21, a performer from the western Indian state of Maharashtra, prepares to perform a stunt on the walls of the "Well of Death", one of the attractions at Ramlila fair, in the old quarters of Delhi, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
15 / 20
Thursday, October 06, 2011

Radha, 24, a performer from the Indian capital, gets ready to ride a bike on the walls of "Well of Death", one of the attractions at Ramlila fair, in the old quarters of Delhi, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, October 06, 2011

Radha, 24, a performer from the Indian capital, gets ready to ride a bike on the walls of "Well of Death", one of the attractions at Ramlila fair, in the old quarters of Delhi, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
16 / 20
Thursday, October 06, 2011

Salma Pathan, 21, a performer from the western Indian state of Maharashtra, performs a stunt as she rides a bike on the walls of the "Well of Death", one of the attractions at Ramlila fair, in the old quarters of Delhi, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, October 06, 2011

Salma Pathan, 21, a performer from the western Indian state of Maharashtra, performs a stunt as she rides a bike on the walls of the "Well of Death", one of the attractions at Ramlila fair, in the old quarters of Delhi, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
17 / 20
Thursday, October 06, 2011

Radha, 24, a performer from the Indian capital, waits outside the "Well of Death", one of the attractions at Ramlila fair, to perform a stunt on its walls, in the old quarters of Delhi, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, October 06, 2011

Radha, 24, a performer from the Indian capital, waits outside the "Well of Death", one of the attractions at Ramlila fair, to perform a stunt on its walls, in the old quarters of Delhi, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
18 / 20
Thursday, October 06, 2011

Salma Pathan, 21, a performer from the western Indian state of Maharashtra, leaves after performing a stunt on the walls of "Well of Death", one of the attractions at Ramlila fair, in the old quarters of Delhi, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, October 06, 2011

Salma Pathan, 21, a performer from the western Indian state of Maharashtra, leaves after performing a stunt on the walls of "Well of Death", one of the attractions at Ramlila fair, in the old quarters of Delhi, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
19 / 20
Thursday, October 06, 2011

Female performers wait outside the "Well of Death," one of the attractions at Ramlila fair, to perform stunts on its walls, in the old quarters of Delhi, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, October 06, 2011

Female performers wait outside the "Well of Death," one of the attractions at Ramlila fair, to perform stunts on its walls, in the old quarters of Delhi, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
20 / 20

Well of Death

Well of Death Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Photo focus: iPad

Photo focus: iPad
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Snowstorm stalls New York

All Collections

Snowstorm stalls New York

5:05pm GMT

Ghosts of Rio's Olympics

All Collections

Ghosts of Rio's Olympics

3:40pm GMT

amfAR New York Gala

All Collections

amfAR New York Gala

2:50pm GMT

Hair styling with fire

All Collections

Hair styling with fire

1:36pm GMT

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

12:40pm GMT

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

1:55am GMT

Inside the Dakota pipeline protest camp

All Collections

Inside the Dakota pipeline protest camp

1:20am GMT

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

Wednesday, February 08, 2017

View More Slideshows »