Well of Death
Stunt performers ride cars on the walls of the "Well of Death", one of the attractions at Ramlila fair, in the old quarters of Delhi, India, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Abdul Rehman (R), 42, from the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, and Reena, 20, from the western Indian state of Gujarat, perform a stunt as they ride a car on the walls of the "Well of Death", one of the attractions at Ramlila fair, in the old quarters of Delhi, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Salma Pathan, 21, a performer from the western Indian state of Maharashtra, performs a stunt as she rides a bike on the walls of the "Well of Death", one of the attractions at Ramlila fair, in the old quarters of Delhi, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Stunt performers ride a bike and a car on the walls of the "Well of Death", one of the attractions at Ramlila fair, in the old quarters of Delhi, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Stunt performers Salma Pathan (L), 21, Reena (C), 20, and an unidentified team member pose before they performed a stunt on the walls of the "Well of Death", one of the attractions at Ramlila fair, in the old quarters of Delhi, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A team member (front) is seen as Salma Pathan, 21, a performer from the western Indian state of Maharashtra, performs a stunt as she rides a bike on the walls of the "Well of Death", one of the attractions at Ramlila fair, in the old quarters of Delhi, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Twenty-one-year-old Salma Pathan (C), a performer from the western Indian state of Maharashtra, stands inside the "Well of Death", one of the attractions at Ramlila fair in the old quarters of Delhi after performing a stunt, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Fairgoers arrive to watch stunts being performed on the walls of the "Well of Death", one of the attractions at Ramlila fair, in the old quarters of Delhi, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Salma Pathan, 21, a performer from the western Indian state of Maharashtra, waits to perform a stunt on the walls of "Well of Death", one of the attractions at Ramlila fair, in the old quarters of Delhi, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Radha, 24, a performer from the Indian capital, performs a stunt as she rides a bike on the walls of "Well of Death", one of the attractions at Ramlila fair, in the old quarters of Delhi, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Men work at the construction site of a "Well of Death" before the start of a fair in Noida, in the outskirts of New Delhi, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
A view of the illuminated Ramlila fair in the old quarters of Delhi, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Female performers wait outside the "Well of Death", one of the attraction at Ramlila fair, ahead of performing stunts on its walls, in the old quarters of Delhi, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People buy tickets to watch the performers at the "Well of Death", one of the attractions at Ramlila fair, in the old quarters of Delhi, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Salma Pathan, 21, a performer from the western Indian state of Maharashtra, prepares to perform a stunt on the walls of the "Well of Death", one of the attractions at Ramlila fair, in the old quarters of Delhi, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Radha, 24, a performer from the Indian capital, gets ready to ride a bike on the walls of "Well of Death", one of the attractions at Ramlila fair, in the old quarters of Delhi, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Salma Pathan, 21, a performer from the western Indian state of Maharashtra, performs a stunt as she rides a bike on the walls of the "Well of Death", one of the attractions at Ramlila fair, in the old quarters of Delhi, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Radha, 24, a performer from the Indian capital, waits outside the "Well of Death", one of the attractions at Ramlila fair, to perform a stunt on its walls, in the old quarters of Delhi, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Salma Pathan, 21, a performer from the western Indian state of Maharashtra, leaves after performing a stunt on the walls of "Well of Death", one of the attractions at Ramlila fair, in the old quarters of Delhi, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Female performers wait outside the "Well of Death," one of the attractions at Ramlila fair, to perform stunts on its walls, in the old quarters of Delhi, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
