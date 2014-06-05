Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Jun 5, 2014 | 6:15pm BST

West Bank clashes

Israeli border police detain a Palestinian during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, at Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Israeli border police detain a Palestinian during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, at Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Israeli border police detain a Palestinian during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, at Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
1 / 17
A Palestinian protester runs from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, outside Ofer prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian protester runs from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, outside Ofer prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Thursday, June 05, 2014
A Palestinian protester runs from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, outside Ofer prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
2 / 17
An Israeli border police throws a sound grenade at Palestinian protesters during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, at Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

An Israeli border police throws a sound grenade at Palestinian protesters during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, at Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Thursday, June 05, 2014
An Israeli border police throws a sound grenade at Palestinian protesters during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, at Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
3 / 17
A Palestinian protester adjusts his face mask at a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, near Israeli troops in the West Bank city of Hebron, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

A Palestinian protester adjusts his face mask at a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, near Israeli troops in the West Bank city of Hebron, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Thursday, June 05, 2014
A Palestinian protester adjusts his face mask at a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, near Israeli troops in the West Bank city of Hebron, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Close
4 / 17
A Palestinian woman holds a sign in front of Israeli troops during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, in the West Bank city of Hebron, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

A Palestinian woman holds a sign in front of Israeli troops during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, in the West Bank city of Hebron, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Thursday, June 05, 2014
A Palestinian woman holds a sign in front of Israeli troops during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, in the West Bank city of Hebron, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Close
5 / 17
A Palestinian protester throws a stone at Israeli border police during clashes at a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, outside Ofer prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian protester throws a stone at Israeli border police during clashes at a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, outside Ofer prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Thursday, June 05, 2014
A Palestinian protester throws a stone at Israeli border police during clashes at a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, outside Ofer prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
6 / 17
Israeli soliders detain a Palestinian protester during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, in the West Bank city of Hebron, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Israeli soliders detain a Palestinian protester during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, in the West Bank city of Hebron, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Israeli soliders detain a Palestinian protester during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, in the West Bank city of Hebron, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Close
7 / 17
Israeli soldiers and border police detain a Palestinian during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, at Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Israeli soldiers and border police detain a Palestinian during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, at Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Israeli soldiers and border police detain a Palestinian during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, at Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
8 / 17
Israeli soldiers stand guard in front of a section of the controversial Israeli barrier during a protest by Palestinians in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, at Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Israeli soldiers stand guard in front of a section of the controversial Israeli barrier during a protest by Palestinians in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, at Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 5, 2014. ...more

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Israeli soldiers stand guard in front of a section of the controversial Israeli barrier during a protest by Palestinians in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, at Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
9 / 17
A Palestinian man drives his car past Israeli soldiers during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, at Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A Palestinian man drives his car past Israeli soldiers during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, at Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Thursday, June 05, 2014
A Palestinian man drives his car past Israeli soldiers during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, at Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
10 / 17
A Palestinian protester returns a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, outside Ofer prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian protester returns a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, outside Ofer prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Thursday, June 05, 2014
A Palestinian protester returns a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, outside Ofer prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
11 / 17
A Palestinian protester holds a sign near Israeli troops during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, in the West Bank city of Hebron, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

A Palestinian protester holds a sign near Israeli troops during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, in the West Bank city of Hebron, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Thursday, June 05, 2014
A Palestinian protester holds a sign near Israeli troops during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, in the West Bank city of Hebron, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Close
12 / 17
A Palestinian woman argues with an Israeli army soldier during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, in the West Bank city of Hebron, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

A Palestinian woman argues with an Israeli army soldier during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, in the West Bank city of Hebron, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Thursday, June 05, 2014
A Palestinian woman argues with an Israeli army soldier during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, in the West Bank city of Hebron, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Close
13 / 17
A Palestinian woman holds a picture of her jailed relative as tear gas fired by Israeli troops is seen during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, in the West Bank city of Hebron, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

A Palestinian woman holds a picture of her jailed relative as tear gas fired by Israeli troops is seen during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, in the West Bank city of Hebron, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Thursday, June 05, 2014
A Palestinian woman holds a picture of her jailed relative as tear gas fired by Israeli troops is seen during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, in the West Bank city of Hebron, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Close
14 / 17
A Palestinian protester takes cover behind a garbage container during clashes with Israeli trrops at a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, outside Ofer prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian protester takes cover behind a garbage container during clashes with Israeli trrops at a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, outside Ofer prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Thursday, June 05, 2014
A Palestinian protester takes cover behind a garbage container during clashes with Israeli trrops at a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, outside Ofer prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
15 / 17
A Palestinian protester holds a sign in front of Israeli troops during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, in the West Bank city of Hebron, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

A Palestinian protester holds a sign in front of Israeli troops during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, in the West Bank city of Hebron, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Thursday, June 05, 2014
A Palestinian protester holds a sign in front of Israeli troops during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, in the West Bank city of Hebron, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Close
16 / 17
A Palestinian protester covers his head and face from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, outside Ofer prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian protester covers his head and face from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, outside Ofer prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar...more

Thursday, June 05, 2014
A Palestinian protester covers his head and face from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, outside Ofer prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Cattle herders of CAR

Cattle herders of CAR

Next Slideshows

Cattle herders of CAR

Cattle herders of CAR

The Peul tribe is mostly Muslim and often attacked by "anti-balaka" Christian militia in Central African Republic.

05 Jun 2014
Inside the Chinese military

Inside the Chinese military

China's sustained drive to become a major military power.

05 Jun 2014
Hong Kong remembers Tiananmen

Hong Kong remembers Tiananmen

Every year Hong Kong commemorates the Tiananmen Square crackdown of 1989.

04 Jun 2014
Searching for Madeleine

Searching for Madeleine

Scotland Yard are searching several locations in Portugal for Madeleine McCann, who disappeared in 2007.

04 Jun 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Paraguay faces constitutional crisis

Paraguay faces constitutional crisis

Violent protests erupt as Paraguay appears headed for a constitutional crisis after a group of senators voted behind closed doors for a bill that would allow President Horacio Cartes to run for re-election.

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Opposition protests begin and foreign pressure mounts over a court takeover of Congress that many view as a lurch into dictatorship.

Pictures of the month: March

Pictures of the month: March

Our top photos from the past month.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Pictures of the month: March

Pictures of the month: March

Our top photos from the past month.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast