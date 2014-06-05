West Bank clashes
Israeli border police detain a Palestinian during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, at Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Palestinian protester runs from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, outside Ofer prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An Israeli border police throws a sound grenade at Palestinian protesters during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, at Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Palestinian protester adjusts his face mask at a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, near Israeli troops in the West Bank city of Hebron, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A Palestinian woman holds a sign in front of Israeli troops during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, in the West Bank city of Hebron, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A Palestinian protester throws a stone at Israeli border police during clashes at a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, outside Ofer prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli soliders detain a Palestinian protester during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, in the West Bank city of Hebron, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Israeli soldiers and border police detain a Palestinian during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, at Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Israeli soldiers stand guard in front of a section of the controversial Israeli barrier during a protest by Palestinians in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, at Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 5, 2014. ...more
A Palestinian man drives his car past Israeli soldiers during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, at Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Palestinian protester returns a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, outside Ofer prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian protester holds a sign near Israeli troops during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, in the West Bank city of Hebron, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A Palestinian woman argues with an Israeli army soldier during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, in the West Bank city of Hebron, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A Palestinian woman holds a picture of her jailed relative as tear gas fired by Israeli troops is seen during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, in the West Bank city of Hebron, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A Palestinian protester takes cover behind a garbage container during clashes with Israeli trrops at a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, outside Ofer prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian protester holds a sign in front of Israeli troops during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, in the West Bank city of Hebron, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A Palestinian protester covers his head and face from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, outside Ofer prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar...more
