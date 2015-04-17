Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Apr 17, 2015 | 7:51pm BST

West Bank protests

Palestinian protesters run away from tear gas canisters fired by Israeli troops during clashes following a protest marking Palestinian Prisoners' Day in the West Bank village of Bilin, near Ramallah April 17, 2015. Palestinian human rights groups say 6,000 Palestinian prisoners remain in Israeli prisons and detention camps. Palestinians mark Prisoners' Day on Friday. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Palestinian protesters run away from tear gas canisters fired by Israeli troops during clashes following a protest marking Palestinian Prisoners' Day in the West Bank village of Bilin, near Ramallah April 17, 2015. Palestinian human rights groups say...more

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
Palestinian protesters run away from tear gas canisters fired by Israeli troops during clashes following a protest marking Palestinian Prisoners' Day in the West Bank village of Bilin, near Ramallah April 17, 2015. Palestinian human rights groups say 6,000 Palestinian prisoners remain in Israeli prisons and detention camps. Palestinians mark Prisoners' Day on Friday. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
1 / 12
Palestinian protesters argue with Israeli soldiers during a protest marking Palestinian Prisoners' Day in Maasara village, south of the West Bank city of Bethlehem April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Palestinian protesters argue with Israeli soldiers during a protest marking Palestinian Prisoners' Day in Maasara village, south of the West Bank city of Bethlehem April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
Palestinian protesters argue with Israeli soldiers during a protest marking Palestinian Prisoners' Day in Maasara village, south of the West Bank city of Bethlehem April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Close
2 / 12
A protester holds a picture of a jailed Palestinian as he runs away from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during a protest marking Palestinian Prisoners' Day, in the West Bank village of Bilin, near Ramallah April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A protester holds a picture of a jailed Palestinian as he runs away from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during a protest marking Palestinian Prisoners' Day, in the West Bank village of Bilin, near Ramallah April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
A protester holds a picture of a jailed Palestinian as he runs away from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during a protest marking Palestinian Prisoners' Day, in the West Bank village of Bilin, near Ramallah April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
3 / 12
A wounded Palestinian receives treatment after he was shot by Israeli troops during clashes following a protest marking Palestinian Prisoners' Day in the West Bank village of Bilin, near Ramallah April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A wounded Palestinian receives treatment after he was shot by Israeli troops during clashes following a protest marking Palestinian Prisoners' Day in the West Bank village of Bilin, near Ramallah April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
A wounded Palestinian receives treatment after he was shot by Israeli troops during clashes following a protest marking Palestinian Prisoners' Day in the West Bank village of Bilin, near Ramallah April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
4 / 12
A protester returns a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during clashes following a protest marking Palestinian Prisoners' Day in the West Bank village of Bilin, near Ramallah April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A protester returns a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during clashes following a protest marking Palestinian Prisoners' Day in the West Bank village of Bilin, near Ramallah April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
A protester returns a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during clashes following a protest marking Palestinian Prisoners' Day in the West Bank village of Bilin, near Ramallah April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
5 / 12
A Palestinian protester argues with Israeli soldiers during a protest marking Palestinian Prisoners' Day in Maasara village, south of the West Bank city of Bethlehem April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

A Palestinian protester argues with Israeli soldiers during a protest marking Palestinian Prisoners' Day in Maasara village, south of the West Bank city of Bethlehem April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
A Palestinian protester argues with Israeli soldiers during a protest marking Palestinian Prisoners' Day in Maasara village, south of the West Bank city of Bethlehem April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Close
6 / 12
A protester holds a picture of a jailed Palestinian during a protest marking Palestinian Prisoners' Day, in the West Bank village of Bilin, near Ramallah April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A protester holds a picture of a jailed Palestinian during a protest marking Palestinian Prisoners' Day, in the West Bank village of Bilin, near Ramallah April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
A protester holds a picture of a jailed Palestinian during a protest marking Palestinian Prisoners' Day, in the West Bank village of Bilin, near Ramallah April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
7 / 12
Palestinian protesters argue with Israeli soldiers during a protest marking Palestinian Prisoners' Day in Maasara village, south of the West Bank city of Bethlehem April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Palestinian protesters argue with Israeli soldiers during a protest marking Palestinian Prisoners' Day in Maasara village, south of the West Bank city of Bethlehem April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
Palestinian protesters argue with Israeli soldiers during a protest marking Palestinian Prisoners' Day in Maasara village, south of the West Bank city of Bethlehem April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Close
8 / 12
A protester holds a picture of a jailed Palestinian as he gestures in front of an Israeli soldier during a protest marking Palestinian Prisoners' Day in Maasara village, south of the West Bank city of Bethlehem April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

A protester holds a picture of a jailed Palestinian as he gestures in front of an Israeli soldier during a protest marking Palestinian Prisoners' Day in Maasara village, south of the West Bank city of Bethlehem April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
A protester holds a picture of a jailed Palestinian as he gestures in front of an Israeli soldier during a protest marking Palestinian Prisoners' Day in Maasara village, south of the West Bank city of Bethlehem April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Close
9 / 12
A Palestinian protester and a foreign peace activist (R) hold their hands around an Israeli soldier during a protest marking Palestinian Prisoners' Day in Maasara village, south of the West Bank city of Bethlehem April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

A Palestinian protester and a foreign peace activist (R) hold their hands around an Israeli soldier during a protest marking Palestinian Prisoners' Day in Maasara village, south of the West Bank city of Bethlehem April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa...more

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
A Palestinian protester and a foreign peace activist (R) hold their hands around an Israeli soldier during a protest marking Palestinian Prisoners' Day in Maasara village, south of the West Bank city of Bethlehem April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Close
10 / 12
A protester runs away from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes following a protest marking Palestinian Prisoners' Day in the West Bank village of Bilin, near Ramallah April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A protester runs away from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes following a protest marking Palestinian Prisoners' Day in the West Bank village of Bilin, near Ramallah April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
A protester runs away from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes following a protest marking Palestinian Prisoners' Day in the West Bank village of Bilin, near Ramallah April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
11 / 12
A Palestinian protester uses a sling to throw stones towards Israeli troops during clashes following a protest marking Palestinian Prisoners' Day in the West Bank village of Bilin, near Ramallah April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A Palestinian protester uses a sling to throw stones towards Israeli troops during clashes following a protest marking Palestinian Prisoners' Day in the West Bank village of Bilin, near Ramallah April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
A Palestinian protester uses a sling to throw stones towards Israeli troops during clashes following a protest marking Palestinian Prisoners' Day in the West Bank village of Bilin, near Ramallah April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Myanmar's endangered haircut

Myanmar's endangered haircut

Next Slideshows

Myanmar's endangered haircut

Myanmar's endangered haircut

Before colonial rule, all of Myanmar's boys and girls wore their hair in an ancient style. Now, only one village still continues the tradition.

17 Apr 2015
Town of twins

Town of twins

A Bosnian town is home to at least 21 sets of twins born during the 1992-95 war.

17 Apr 2015
Worst cities for traffic

Worst cities for traffic

The ten most gridlocked cities in the world.

17 Apr 2015
Air strikes on Yemen

Air strikes on Yemen

Saudi Arabia and Arab allies bomb Houthi militia targets across Yemen.

17 Apr 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Riding the subway in North Korea

Riding the subway in North Korea

Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Iceberg Alley

Iceberg Alley

The first icebergs of the season pass "Iceberg Alley" on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Flower power in Sao Paulo

Flower power in Sao Paulo

Cyclists ride bicycles covered in flowers on the streets of Sao Paulo during a performance by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto.

Referendum divides Turkey

Referendum divides Turkey

A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.

Bridge offers escape out of Mosul

Bridge offers escape out of Mosul

Iraq's army has built a pontoon bridge over the Tigris river south of Mosul, after flooding had blocked all crossing points, opening an escape route for families fleeing the fighting.

French election goes to the farm

French election goes to the farm

Ahead of the French presidential election, the candidates visit farms and food fairs in a bid to court the powerful agriculture sector.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures