Western wildfires rage
A burned trucks sits next to the remains of the Kings Canyon Lodge, burnt by the so-called "Rough Fire" in the Sequoia National Forest, California, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
A firefighters flees as the Twisp River fire advances unexpectedly near Twisp, Washington August 20, 2015. Crews battling a flurry of wildfires raging unchecked in the Pacific Northwest braced for high winds forecast in the region a day after three...more
A Stanislaus Hotshots crew studies a map of the so-called "Rough Fire" in the Sequoia National Forest, California, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
A burned area on the so-called "Rough Fire" in the Sequoia National Forest, California, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
The remains of the Kings Canyon Lodge after being burnt by the so-called "Rough Fire" in the Sequoia National Forest, California, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Firefighters flee as the Twisp River fire advances unexpectedly near Twisp, Washington August 20, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Okanogan County Firefighter Tyler Stevenson sprays down a hillside near a structure after the Okanogan Complex Fire swept through in Riverside, Washington, August 20, 2015. Crews battling a flurry of wildfires raging unchecked in the Pacific...more
An airplane drops fire retardant on the Twisp River fire near Twisp, Washington August 20, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Fire consumes an outbuilding near a home during the Twisp River fire near Twisp, Washington August 20, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
A firefighter, covered in fire retardant dropped from an airplane, exits the forest while battling the Twisp River fire near Twisp, Washington August 20, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Firefighters stand on a fire engine while battling the Twisp River fire near Twisp, Washington August 20, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Firefighters attempt to protect a home and outbuildings from the Twisp River fire near Twisp, Washington August 20, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Flames begin to consume structures during the Twisp River fire near Twisp, Washington August 20, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Firefighters flee as the Twisp River fire advances unexpectedly near Twisp, Washington August 20, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
A firefighter's burrito warms on flames from the Twisp River fire near Twisp, Washington August 20, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
A firefighter's backpack is seen covered in fire retardant dropped from an airplane while battling the Twisp River fire near Twisp, Washington August 20, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Lena Daniel (L) and her sister Deana Abel talk as they keep an eye on flareups near their homes during the Okanogan Complex Fire in Riverside, Washington, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
A mailbox with a horse figure on top is pictured under the light of a sky filled with smoke from the Okanogan Complex Fire near Okanogan, Washington, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
A home is seen surrounded by smoke and charred hillside in the aftermath of the Okanogan Complex Fire near Okanogan, Washington, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
A sign offering free meals for people evacuated due to the Okanogan Complex Fire is pictured at a church in Omak, Washington, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
A firefighter watches as flames encroach on a road during the Twisp River fire near Twisp, Washington August 20, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Firefighters are doused with flame retardant from an airplane while fighting the Twisp River fire near Twisp, Washington August 20, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Burnt leaves, propelled by water from a fire hose, fly through the air as flames encroach on a road during the Twisp River fire near Twisp, Washington August 20, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Pat Walter monitors the Tunk wildfire through a scope following Level 3 evacuation orders in Tonasket, Washington, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
