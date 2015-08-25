Western wildfires rage
The remains of a waterfront home on Lake Chelan destroyed by the Chelan Complex fire is seen in Chelan, Washington August 24, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
A melted newspaper holder, with newspaper still intact, is pictured near a home destroyed by the Chelan Complex fire in Chelan, Washington August 24, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
The remains of waterfront homes on Lake Chelan destroyed by the Chelan Complex fire are seen in Chelan, Washington August 24, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Los Padres National Forest firefighter Jameson Springer watches a controlled burn on the so-called "Rough Fire" in the Sequoia National Forest, California, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
The moon appears red as pictured through smoke from the Chelan Complex fire in Manson, Washington, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Los Padres National Forest firefighters watch a controlled burn on the so-called "Rough Fire" in the Sequoia National Forest, California, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
A Fulton Hotshot lights a controlled burn on the so-called "Rough Fire" in the Sequoia National Forest, California, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
A strip of unburnt grass, tinted red from fire retardant, demonstrates the effectiveness of fire retardant dropped from the air in an area otherwise scorched by the Chelan Complex fire in Chelan, Washington August 21, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Metal that was melted by the Chelan Complex fire sits below a burnt car in Chelan, Washington August 21, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
A firefighting plane drops retardant ahead of the so-called "Rough Fire" in the Sequoia National Forest, California, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
An apple stained by fire retardant that was dropped from an airplane hangs from a tree in an area nearly burnt by the Chelan Complex fire in Chelan, Washington August 21, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
A single white flag blows in the wind near a strip of grass and brush stained red by fire retardant in an area scorched by the Chelan Complex fire in Chelan, Washington August 21, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Members of a handcrew prepare to head out during the Okanogan Complex Fire near Tonasket, Washington, August 22, 2015.REUTERS/Jason Redmond
A truck and other property are seen covered in red fire retardant where the Okanogan Complex Fire came through in Twisp, Washington, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
A firefighting helicopter sucks water out of Hume Lake to battle the so-called "Rough Fire" in the Sequoia National Forest, California, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Cars burnt by the Chelan Complex fire are seen at a junkyard that was overcome by flames in Chelan, Washington August 21, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Moraga-Orinda Firefighter Mike Lacy checks the wind speed on the so-called "Rough Fire" in the Sequoia National Forest, California, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
The remains of the Kings Canyon Lodge are seen after it was burnt by the so-called "Rough Fire" in the Sequoia National Forest, California, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
A campground sign near Hume Lake is burned by the so-called "Rough Fire" in the Sierra National Forest, California, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
A burned area on the so-called "Rough Fire" in the Sequoia National Forest, California, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
A Stanislaus Hotshots crew studies a map of the so-called "Rough Fire" in the Sequoia National Forest, California, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Pat Walter monitors the Tunk wildfire through a scope following Level 3 evacuation orders in Tonasket, Washington, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
A burned trucks sits next to the remains of the Kings Canyon Lodge, burnt by the so-called "Rough Fire" in the Sequoia National Forest, California, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
The Stanislaus Hotshots hike in on a fire line on the so-called "Rough Fire" in the Sequoia National Forest, California, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Smoke plumes rise from the so-called "Rough Fire" in the Sierra National Forest, California, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Firefighters move a charred log to a safe area away from the road while extinguishing hot spots in an area burned by the Chelan Complex fire in Chelan, Washington August 24, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
The Chelan Complex Fire in Chelan, Washington is reflected on Lake Chelan as pictured at night from Manson, Washington, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
A firefighting jet drops retardant to stop flames from advancing towards homes during First Creek Fire in Chelan, Washington, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Treetops burn during the Wolverine Fire near Holden, Washington August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kari Greer/U.S. Forest Service/Handout
Isabel Salas (L-R), 16, her friend Lauren Ochoa, 15, and Salas' mother Carmi Salas, place flowers for fellow Twisp resident Tom Zbyszewski, near a site where he and two other U.S. Forest Service firefighters died August 19 in the Okanogan Complex...more
