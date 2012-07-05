Western wildfires
Firefighter Alex Abols monitors fire on the north flank of the Fontenelle Fire outside Big Piney, Wyoming, July 4, 2012. Over 800 firefighters are working 15 hour shifts battling the fire that has exceeded 56,000 acres, according to fire information services. Record fire danger and long stretches of the red flag warning days have made it challenging to control. The crews are working and sleeping in close proximity to the fire in an effort to contain it. The blaze, burning in dead and thick stands of timber, started on June 24 and is currently 15 percent contained. Recently firefighting crews from as far away as Alaska have arrived to fight it. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A helicopter drops water as firefighter Brandon Hampton watches the fire on the north flank of the Fontenelle Fire outside Big Piney, Wyoming, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A helicopter drops water on the north flank of the Fontenelle Fire outside Big Piney, Wyoming, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Trees smolder and burn on the north flank of the Fontenelle Fire outside Big Piney, Wyoming, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A firefighter works a burnout operation on the north flank of the Fontenelle Fire outside Big Piney, Wyoming, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Firefighter Nick Thomas rests before heading out to fight the Fontenelle Fire outside Big Piney, Wyoming, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A sign thanking firefighters sits in the front yard of a house in the Mountain Shadows neighborhood which was devastated by the Waldo Canyon fire in Colorado Springs, Colorado on July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A man, who's house escaped fire damage, walks through his backyard after returning to his Mountain Shadows neighborhood which was devastated by the Waldo Canyon fire in Colorado Springs, Colorado on July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Flames consume trees during a burnout operation out on the north flank of the Fontenelle Fire outside Big Piney, Wyoming, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A plane drops slurry on the Quail Fire in Alpine, Utah, July 3, 2012. REUTERS/George Frey
A helicopter returns from dropping water on the Quail Fire in Alpine, Utah, July 3, 2012. REUTERS/George Frey
Siblings Alanna Jochim, 8, and Jared Jochim (front), 4, of Houston, Texas, play in front of a rainbow after a heavy rain fall in Colorado Springs, Colorado July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Residents react to being turned away due to evacuations at the Quail Fire in Alpine, Utah, July 3, 2012. REUTERS/George Frey
Trees go up in flames as a helicopter drops water on the Quail Fire in Alpine, Utah, July 3, 2012. REUTERS/George Frey
A helicopter drops fire retardant onto the Waldo Canyon Fire in Colorado Springs, Colorado July 2, 2012. Residents began returning to charred areas of Colorado Springs on Sunday after the most destructive wildfire in Colorado history forced tens of thousands of people from their homes and left the landscape a blackened wasteland. The so-called Waldo Canyon Fire has scorched 17,659 acres (7,149 hectares), burned 346 homes and devastated communities around Colorado Springs, the state's second-largest city, since it began eight days ago. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
The words, "We Will Rebuild," are seen written on the driveway of a house leveled by the Waldo Canyon fire in the Mountain Shadows community of Colorado Springs, Colorado July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
An American flag waves in front of a house leveled by the Waldo Canyon fire in the Mountain Shadows community in Colorado Springs, Colorado July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A utilities worker walks past the skeleton of a vehicle while searching for gas leaks in the Mountain Shadows subdivision after the community was ravaged by the Waldo Canyon fire in Colorado Springs, Colorado July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Plumes of smoke from the Waldo Canyon Fire rise in front of a sunset in Colorado Springs, Colorado on July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Local residents Lindsay Hetzel and Nathan Birdseye sit on a cliff over looking the Waldo Canyon Fire in Colorado Springs, Colorado June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Smoke from the Waldo Canyon fire blankets a hill in the background as an antlered deer walks through a neighborhood recently evacuated due to the wildfire in Colorado Springs, Colorado July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A sign on Interstate 80 cautions about the risk of wildfires as the temperature neared 100 Fahrenheit (38 Celsius) in Salt Lake City, Utah, June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Rich Harvey, the Incident Commander of the National Incident Management Team, places his hand over the Waldo Canyon Fire during a news conference in Colorado Springs, Colorado July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Flames move toward houses at the Rose Crest fire in Herriman, Utah, June 29, 2012. REUTERS/George Frey
President Barack Obama surveys fire damaged homes in the Mountain Shadow neighborhood while listening to fire fighters in Colorado Springs, June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Members of the Bighorn Initial Attack crew of the Crow reservation in Montana check for hotspots in the aftermath of the Waldo Canyon fire in Colorado Springs, Colorado June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
View Pointe independent and assisted living facility staff welcome home Naomi Seifert (C) after she was evacuated because of the Waldo Canyon fire in Colorado Springs, Colorado June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Carol Barrett, 83, cries tears of joy as she is welcomed home by staffer Kayleen Krause (R) to the View Pointe independent and assisted living facility after she was evacuated because of the Waldo Canyon fire in Colorado Springs, Colorado June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
One of the partially destroyed homes is still smoldering among those totally destroyed in the Waldo Canyon fire in Colorado Springs, Colorado June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Nearly every home in a neighborhood are seen destroyed in the aftermath of the Waldo Canyon Fire in Colorado Springs, Colorado June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A helicopter drops water on the Waldo Canyon fire burning behind the U.S. Air Force Academy, west of Colorado Springs, Colorado June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A helicopter drops water on a neighborhood west of the U.S. Air Force Academy near the Waldo Canyon fire in Colorado Springs, Colorado June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Smoke from the Waldo Canyon Fire rises near the USAF Academy's Cadet Chapel as cadets head for a briefing on evacuation procedures, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, in this U.S. Air Force handout photo dated June 27, 2012. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/Carol Lawrence/Handout
Smoke from the Waldo Canyon fire hovers over the I-25 north of Colorado Springs in Colorado June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
One of the hundreds of totally destroyed homes in the Waldo Canyon fire is seen from the air in Colorado Springs, Colorado June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A T-38 Thunderbird on static display is surrounded by a rapidly spreading smoke cloud from Waldo Canyon Fire nearby at the U.S. Air Force Academy's airfield in Colorado Springs, Colorado, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Kaplan/U.S. Air Force Photo/Handout
The burned area of hundreds of totally destroyed homes in the Waldo Canyon fire is seen from the air with Pikes Peak in the background in Colorado Springs, Colorado June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A message is painted on a truck near where the High Park fire has burned out, west of Fort Collins, in Colorado, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Smoke rises around Rampart Reservoir from Waldo canyon wildfire in this aerial photograph taken in Colorado Springs, Colorado on June 27, 2012. REUTERS/John Wark
A burnt fence leans over in the aftermath of the Wood Hollow Fire north of Fairview, Utah, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/George Frey
Smoke from the Waldo Canyon fire engulfs the I-25 north of Colorado Springs, causing a traffic congestion, in Colorado, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Some of the hundreds of totally destroyed homes are seen in the aftermath of the Waldo Canyon fire in Colorado Springs, Colorado, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
The Waldo Canyon fire burns off the southern border of the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Kaplan/U.S. Air Force photo/Handout
Nebraska National Guard crewmembers of Company C 2nd-135th General Support Aviation Battalion dump water from a Bambi bucket onto flames of the High Park fire west of Fort Collins, Colorado, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Colorado National Guard
Smoke rises around Rampart Reservoir from Waldo canyon wildfire in this aerial photograph taken in Colorado Springs, Colorado on June 27, 2012. REUTERS/John Wark
People watch a giant smoke plume rising from the Waldo Canyon Fire during sunset, west of Colorado Springs, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A man tries to load a horse into a trailer after fire officials ordered the evacuation of Fairview, Utah as the Wood Hollow fire approaches the town, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/George Frey
Helicopters battle the Wood Hollow Fire, north of Fairview, Utah, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/George Frey
A heavy air tanker drops fire retardant on the High Park fire west of Fort Collins, Colorado, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Colorado National Guard
Local residents watch smoke from Colorado's High Park Fire, northwest of Fort Collins, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking