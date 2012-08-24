Edition:
Western wildfires

Friday, August 24, 2012

A firefighter ignites a burn operation in Boise National Forest near the community of Featherville, Idaho, in this U.S. Forest Service handout image dated August 22, 2012. The Idaho fire was one of dozens burning across 10 parched western states, with Nevada, Idaho, and California each seeing hundreds of thousands of acres charred. REUTERS/Kari Greer/U.S. Forest Service/Handout

A forest burns next to the Feather River Motel in Boise National Forest in the community of Featherville, Idaho, in this U.S. Forest Service handout image dated August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kari Greer/U.S. Forest Service/Handout

A forest fire burns in Boise National Forest near the community of Featherville, Idaho, in this U.S. Forest Service handout image dated August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kari Greer/U.S. Forest Service/Handout

A firefighter watches a burn operation in Boise National Forest near the community of Featherville, Idaho, in this U.S. Forest Service handout image dated August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kari Greer/U.S. Forest Service/Handout

A firefighter carries a chainsaw while watching a burn operation in Boise National Forest near the community of Featherville, Idaho, in this U.S. Forest Service handout image dated August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kari Greer/U.S. Forest Service/Handout

A firefighter battles the Chips fire near Greenville, California, August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

A U.S. Forest Service firefighter fights the blaze at the Springs Fire in Boise National Forest near Banks-Garden Valley, Idaho, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Kari Greer/US Forest Service/Handout

A hillside lies scorched by the Ponderosa Fire near Red Bluff, California, August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mary Slosson

A firefighter sprays water during a burn operation in Boise National Forest near the community of Featherville, Idaho, in this U.S. Forest Service handout image dated August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kari Greer/U.S. Forest Service/Handout

A fire crew watches a burn operation in Boise National Forest near the community of Featherville, Idaho, in this U.S. Forest Service handout image dated August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kari Greer/U.S. Forest Service/Handout

Firefighters work to contain a portion of the Rush Fire near Ravendale in northern California, August 18, 2012. REUTERS/US Forest Service

U.S. Forest Service firefighters work on the Springs Fire in Boise National Forest near Banks-Garden Valley, Idaho, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Kari Greer/US Forest Service

Flames from the Trinity Ridge Fire in the Boise National Forest engulf trees near Pine and Featherville, Idaho, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Kari Greer/US Forest Service/Handout

A firefighting tanker plane drops fire retardant on homes threatened by the Taylor Creek Fire outside Cle Elum, Washington, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Sorbo

A water pump is seen near a burning section of the Trinity Ridge Fire in Boise National Forest near Featherville, Idaho, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kari Greer/US Forest Service

U.S. Forest Service firefighters work on the Springs Fire in Boise National Forest near Banks-Garden Valley, Idaho, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Kari Greer/US Forest Service

A wooden structure sits on the side of the road near Pine and Featherville, Idaho as flames from the Trinity Ridge Fire in the Boise National Forest engulf trees, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Kari Greer/US Forest Service

A line of fire from the Rush Fire near Ravendale in northern California, August 20, 2012. REUTERS/US Forest Service

A US Forest Service fire crew digs a fire line on the Chips fire near Greenville, California August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

The Trinity Ridge Fire burns in Boise National Forest near Featherville, Idaho, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kari Greer/US Forest Service

Three members of a fire crew, deployed to fight the Trinity Ridge Fire, walk past a thank you sign in Featherville, Idaho, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kari Greer/US Forest Service

Embers whirl at the Springs Fire wildfire in Boise National Forest near Banks-Garden Valley, Idaho, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Kari Greer/US Forest Service

A wildfire at the Springs Fire burns in Boise National Forest near Banks-Garden Valley, Idaho, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Kari Greer/US Forest Service

A U.S. Forest Service firefighter works on the Springs Fire in Boise National Forest near Banks-Garden Valley, Idaho, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Kari Greer/US Forest Service

A firefighter battles the Trinity Ridge Fire in the Boise National Forest near Featherville, Idaho, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kari Greer/US Forest Service

Flames from the Trinity Ridge Fire in the Boise National Forest engulf trees near Pine and Featherville, Idaho, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Kari Greer/US Forest Service/Handout

The Trinity Ridge Fire burns in Boise National Forest near Featherville, Idaho, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kari Greer/US Forest Service

Smoke from the Trinity Ridge fire rises into the sky by Anderson Ranch reservoir in Pine, Idaho, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Losness

A U.S. Forest Service firefighter works on the Springs Fire in Boise National Forest near Banks-Garden Valley, Idaho, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Kari Greer/US Forest Service

Fire fighters from Wyoming form up to work on structure protection the Trinity Fire in Featherville, Idaho August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Losness

