Westerners fight Islamic State
A foreign female fighter who has joined the Iraqi Christian militia Dwekh Nawsha to fight against Islamic State militants sits at the office of the Assyrian political party in Dohuk, northern Iraq February 13, 2015. The only foreign woman in Dwekh...more
Westerners who have joined the Iraqi Christian militia Dwekh Nawsha to fight against Islamic State militants, take a photograph together at the office of the Assyrian political party in Dohuk, northern Iraq February 13, 2015. Thousands of foreigners...more
Brett, a Westerner who has joined the Iraqi Christian militia Dwekh Nawsha to fight against Islamic State militants, poses at the office of the Assyrian political party in Dohuk, northern Iraq February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Scott, (C) a Westerner who has joined the Iraqi Christian militia Dwekh Nawsha to fight against Islamic State militants, carries his weapon at the office of the Assyrian political party in Dohuk, northern Iraq February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Scott, a westerner fighter who has joined the Iraqi Christian militia Dwekh Nawsha to fight against Islamic State militants, stands at the office of the Assyrian political party in Dohuk, northern Iraq February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Westerners who have joined the Iraqi Christian militia Dwekh Nawsha to fight against Islamic State militants sit together at the office of the Assyrian political party in Dohuk, northern Iraq February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
