Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Feb 16, 2015 | 3:40pm GMT

Westerners fight Islamic State

A foreign female fighter who has joined the Iraqi Christian militia Dwekh Nawsha to fight against Islamic State militants sits at the office of the Assyrian political party in Dohuk, northern Iraq February 13, 2015. The only foreign woman in Dwekh Nawsha's ranks said she had been inspired by the role of women in the lightly armed Kurdish YPG militia, but identified more closely with the "traditional" values of the Christian militia. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

A foreign female fighter who has joined the Iraqi Christian militia Dwekh Nawsha to fight against Islamic State militants sits at the office of the Assyrian political party in Dohuk, northern Iraq February 13, 2015. The only foreign woman in Dwekh...more

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
A foreign female fighter who has joined the Iraqi Christian militia Dwekh Nawsha to fight against Islamic State militants sits at the office of the Assyrian political party in Dohuk, northern Iraq February 13, 2015. The only foreign woman in Dwekh Nawsha's ranks said she had been inspired by the role of women in the lightly armed Kurdish YPG militia, but identified more closely with the "traditional" values of the Christian militia. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
1 / 6
Westerners who have joined the Iraqi Christian militia Dwekh Nawsha to fight against Islamic State militants, take a photograph together at the office of the Assyrian political party in Dohuk, northern Iraq February 13, 2015. Thousands of foreigners have flocked to Iraq and Syria in the past two years, mostly to join Islamic State, but a handful of idealistic Westerners are enlisting as well, citing frustration their governments are not doing more to combat the ultra-radical Islamists or prevent the suffering of innocents. The militia they joined is called Dwekh Nawsha - meaning self-sacrifice in the ancient Aramaic language spoken by Christ and still used by Assyrian Christians, who consider themselves the indigenous people of Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Westerners who have joined the Iraqi Christian militia Dwekh Nawsha to fight against Islamic State militants, take a photograph together at the office of the Assyrian political party in Dohuk, northern Iraq February 13, 2015. Thousands of foreigners...more

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
Westerners who have joined the Iraqi Christian militia Dwekh Nawsha to fight against Islamic State militants, take a photograph together at the office of the Assyrian political party in Dohuk, northern Iraq February 13, 2015. Thousands of foreigners have flocked to Iraq and Syria in the past two years, mostly to join Islamic State, but a handful of idealistic Westerners are enlisting as well, citing frustration their governments are not doing more to combat the ultra-radical Islamists or prevent the suffering of innocents. The militia they joined is called Dwekh Nawsha - meaning self-sacrifice in the ancient Aramaic language spoken by Christ and still used by Assyrian Christians, who consider themselves the indigenous people of Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
2 / 6
Brett, a Westerner who has joined the Iraqi Christian militia Dwekh Nawsha to fight against Islamic State militants, poses at the office of the Assyrian political party in Dohuk, northern Iraq February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Brett, a Westerner who has joined the Iraqi Christian militia Dwekh Nawsha to fight against Islamic State militants, poses at the office of the Assyrian political party in Dohuk, northern Iraq February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
Brett, a Westerner who has joined the Iraqi Christian militia Dwekh Nawsha to fight against Islamic State militants, poses at the office of the Assyrian political party in Dohuk, northern Iraq February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
3 / 6
Scott, (C) a Westerner who has joined the Iraqi Christian militia Dwekh Nawsha to fight against Islamic State militants, carries his weapon at the office of the Assyrian political party in Dohuk, northern Iraq February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Scott, (C) a Westerner who has joined the Iraqi Christian militia Dwekh Nawsha to fight against Islamic State militants, carries his weapon at the office of the Assyrian political party in Dohuk, northern Iraq February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
Scott, (C) a Westerner who has joined the Iraqi Christian militia Dwekh Nawsha to fight against Islamic State militants, carries his weapon at the office of the Assyrian political party in Dohuk, northern Iraq February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
4 / 6
Scott, a westerner fighter who has joined the Iraqi Christian militia Dwekh Nawsha to fight against Islamic State militants, stands at the office of the Assyrian political party in Dohuk, northern Iraq February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Scott, a westerner fighter who has joined the Iraqi Christian militia Dwekh Nawsha to fight against Islamic State militants, stands at the office of the Assyrian political party in Dohuk, northern Iraq February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
Scott, a westerner fighter who has joined the Iraqi Christian militia Dwekh Nawsha to fight against Islamic State militants, stands at the office of the Assyrian political party in Dohuk, northern Iraq February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
5 / 6
Westerners who have joined the Iraqi Christian militia Dwekh Nawsha to fight against Islamic State militants sit together at the office of the Assyrian political party in Dohuk, northern Iraq February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Westerners who have joined the Iraqi Christian militia Dwekh Nawsha to fight against Islamic State militants sit together at the office of the Assyrian political party in Dohuk, northern Iraq February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
Westerners who have joined the Iraqi Christian militia Dwekh Nawsha to fight against Islamic State militants sit together at the office of the Assyrian political party in Dohuk, northern Iraq February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
6 / 6
View Again
View Next
Shooting in Copenhagen

Shooting in Copenhagen

Next Slideshows

Shooting in Copenhagen

Shooting in Copenhagen

Police shot dead a gunman after attacks on a Copenhagen synagogue and an event promoting free speech.

15 Feb 2015
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

13 Feb 2015
Brazil's drought from above

Brazil's drought from above

Aerial views of Brazil's worst drought in 80 years.

13 Feb 2015
Unrest in Venezuela

Unrest in Venezuela

Soldiers and students face off at anti-Maduro rallies on the anniversary of last year's deadly protests.

13 Feb 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

North Korea's Kim family tree

North Korea's Kim family tree

The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.

Celebrating Holy Week

Celebrating Holy Week

Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.

Songkran water festival

Songkran water festival

The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.

Chocolate printed in 3D

Chocolate printed in 3D

Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.

New York auto show

New York auto show

Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures