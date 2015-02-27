Westerners fight Islamic State
Brett, a Westerner who has joined the Iraqi Christian militia Dwekh Nawsha to fight against Islamic State militants, poses at the office of the Assyrian political party in Dohuk, northern Iraq February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
A foreign female fighter who has joined the Iraqi Christian militia Dwekh Nawsha to fight against Islamic State militants sits at the office of the Assyrian political party in Dohuk, northern Iraq February 13, 2015. The only foreign woman in Dwekh...more
Scott Wolfe, a 30-year-old Westerner from the U.S. who said he has joined the Kurdish peshmerga forces to fight against Islamic State militants, poses for a picture on the outskirts of Kirkuk, Iraq February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
Westerners who have joined the Iraqi Christian militia Dwekh Nawsha to fight against Islamic State militants, take a photograph together at the office of the Assyrian political party in Dohuk, northern Iraq February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Scott, (C) a Westerner who has joined the Iraqi Christian militia Dwekh Nawsha to fight against Islamic State militants, carries his weapon at the office of the Assyrian political party in Dohuk, northern Iraq February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Scott, a westerner fighter who has joined the Iraqi Christian militia Dwekh Nawsha to fight against Islamic State militants, stands at the office of the Assyrian political party in Dohuk, northern Iraq February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Scott Wolfe (front), a 30-year-old Westerner from the U.S. who said he has joined the Kurdish peshmerga forces to fight against Islamic State militants, holds a gun as he walks in front of Kurdish fighters on the outskirts of Kirkuk, Iraq February...more
Westerners who have joined the Iraqi Christian militia Dwekh Nawsha to fight against Islamic State militants sit together at the office of the Assyrian political party in Dohuk, northern Iraq February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
