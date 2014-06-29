Wet and loud at Glastonbury
A man dressed in an orange suit watches Robert Plant on the Pyramid stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset, during the Glastonbury Festival June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A festival goer stands amongst the tents at Worthy Farm in Somerset, on the second day of the Glastonbury music festival June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Singer Ricky Wilson of the band Kaiser Chiefs performs on the Other Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset, on the third day of the Glastonbury music festival June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A festival-goer is pictured wearing a traffic cone hat in front of the Other Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset, during the Glastonbury Festival June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A festival goer displays her false eyelashes at Worthy Farm in Somerset, on the second day of the Glastonbury music festival June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A festival goer arrives at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the first day of the Glastonbury Festival June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton (BRITAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY)
Festival goers splash through a muddy puddle at Worthy Farm in Somerset, on the third day of the Glastonbury music festival June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A festival goer reacts as the rain starts to fall at Worthy Farm in Somerset, on the second day of the Glastonbury music festival June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Festival goers are pictured in front of the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset, on the second day of the Glastonbury music festival June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Festival goers fix their makeup at Worthy Farm in Somerset on the second day of the Glastonbury music festival June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Festival goers relax at Worthy Farm in Somerset as the sun sets on the first day of the Glastonbury music festival June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Festival goers chat by candle light at the Stone Circle area of Worthy Farm in Somerset, after the sun set on the first day of the Glastonbury music festival June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Este Haim, bass guitarist and vocals of U.S. band Haim, performs on the Other Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset, during the Glastonbury Festival June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A festival goer stands barefoot in a muddy puddle at Worthy Farm in Somerset, on the third day of the Glastonbury music festival June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Festival goers are seen at the Stone Circle area of Worthy Farm in Somerset, as the sun sets on the first day of the Glastonbury music festival June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A festival goer washes at Worthy farm in Somerset on the second day of the Glastonbury music festival June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Bianca and Jack Vaughan (R) arrive at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the first day of the Glastonbury Festival after getting married in the local church, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A festival goer erects a tipi at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the first day of the Glastonbury Festival, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A festival goer arrives at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the first day of the Glastonbury Festival, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Festival goers relax at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the first day of the Glastonbury Festival, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A festival goer arrives at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the first day of the Glastonbury Festival June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Festival goers bathe in the sun as they wait for the music to begin on the Pyramid stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset, during the Glastonbury Festival June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Members of the English National Ballet perform on the Pyramid stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset, during the Glastonbury Festival June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Festival goers watch Metallica perform on the Pyramid stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset, during the Glastonbury Festival June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A festival goer washes her hair near the Pyramid stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset, during the Glastonbury Festival June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A festival goer sleeps in a tent near the Pyramid stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset, during the Glastonbury Festival June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A festival goer reads the paper in front of the Pyramid stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset, during the Glastonbury Festival June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
James Hetfield of heavy metal band Metallica performs on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset, during the Glastonbury Festival June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A sign is pictured on a fence near the Sonic Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset, during the Glastonbury Festival June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A festival goer checks her mobile phone under her umbrella near the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset, during the Glastonbury Festival June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A wheelbarrow filled with rubbish sits near the Pyramid stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset, during the Glastonbury Festival June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A man pulls his child in a trailer around Worthy Farm in Somerset, during the Glastonbury Festival June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Festival goers watch a laser show and pyrotechnics at the Arcadia arena in Worthy Farm in Somerset, on the fourth day of the Glastonbury music festival, June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton (BRITAIN - Tags: SOCIETY ENTERTAINMENT)
Win Butler, the lead singer of Arcade Fire, performs on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset, during the Glastonbury Festival June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Win Butler, the lead singer of Arcade Fire, performs on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset, during the Glastonbury Festival June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Children wearing ear defenders are pictured in front of the Other Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset, during the Glastonbury Festival June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A festival-goer holds up a smiley face as the sun sets in front of the Other Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset, during the Glastonbury Festival June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A man takes shelter from the rain in a poncho in front of the Other Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset, during the Glastonbury Festival June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Next Slideshows
Queen visits Game of Thrones set
Queen Elizabeth visits the set of Game of Thrones.
Firefly Music Festival
Concertgoers party day and night in Delaware.
Critic's Choice Television Awards
Celebrities arrive for the Critic's Choice Television Awards in Beverly Hills.
Transformers premiere
Cast members celebrate the world premiere of the film "Transformers: Age of Extinction" in Hong Kong.
MORE IN PICTURES
Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket
Spain's Sergio Garcia ended nearly two decades of major disappointment when he beat England's Justin Rose in a playoff to win the U.S. Masters at Augusta.
Cherry blossoms of Japan
Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Truck drives into crowd in Sweden
At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.
Xi and Trump come face-to-face
President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.
Grand National style
Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.
U.S. missile strike on Syria
The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.
Russian forces in Syria
Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.