Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Jun 26, 2014 | 2:30pm BST

Whaling and Japan

Grade school students and residents watch a carved Baird's Beaked whale at Wada port in Minamiboso, southeast of Tokyo June 26, 2014. To mark the start of Japan's whaling season, workers in the coastal town of Minamiboso carved up one of the animals as a crowd of grade school students and residents watched, with free samples of its fried meat handed out later. The annual event took place in the district of Wada in the town south Tokyo, a week into Japan's first coastal whaling season since a global court halted the country's better known Antarctic whaling in March. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Grade school students and residents watch a carved Baird's Beaked whale at Wada port in Minamiboso, southeast of Tokyo June 26, 2014. To mark the start of Japan's whaling season, workers in the coastal town of Minamiboso carved up one of the animals...more

Thursday, June 26, 2014
Grade school students and residents watch a carved Baird's Beaked whale at Wada port in Minamiboso, southeast of Tokyo June 26, 2014. To mark the start of Japan's whaling season, workers in the coastal town of Minamiboso carved up one of the animals as a crowd of grade school students and residents watched, with free samples of its fried meat handed out later. The annual event took place in the district of Wada in the town south Tokyo, a week into Japan's first coastal whaling season since a global court halted the country's better known Antarctic whaling in March. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
1 / 20
A worker sprays water on a Baird's Beaked whale before butchering it, as shadows of a crowd of grade school students and residents are cast on the ground, at Wada port in Minamiboso, southeast of Tokyo, June 26, 2014. Though environmentalists condemn whaling, Japan maintains it is an important part of its food heritage. Wada is proud of its centuries-old traditions and takes pains to teach such local culture and history to its children. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A worker sprays water on a Baird's Beaked whale before butchering it, as shadows of a crowd of grade school students and residents are cast on the ground, at Wada port in Minamiboso, southeast of Tokyo, June 26, 2014. Though environmentalists condemn...more

Thursday, June 26, 2014
A worker sprays water on a Baird's Beaked whale before butchering it, as shadows of a crowd of grade school students and residents are cast on the ground, at Wada port in Minamiboso, southeast of Tokyo, June 26, 2014. Though environmentalists condemn whaling, Japan maintains it is an important part of its food heritage. Wada is proud of its centuries-old traditions and takes pains to teach such local culture and history to its children. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
2 / 20
Grade school students watch a carved Baird's Beaked whale at Wada port in Minamiboso, southeast of Tokyo June 26, 2014. Thirty-eight fifth year students from the town's primary school murmured and gasped as workers used ropes and a pulley to drag up a concrete ramp a nine-meter-long whale killed the previous night. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Grade school students watch a carved Baird's Beaked whale at Wada port in Minamiboso, southeast of Tokyo June 26, 2014. Thirty-eight fifth year students from the town's primary school murmured and gasped as workers used ropes and a pulley to drag up...more

Thursday, June 26, 2014
Grade school students watch a carved Baird's Beaked whale at Wada port in Minamiboso, southeast of Tokyo June 26, 2014. Thirty-eight fifth year students from the town's primary school murmured and gasped as workers used ropes and a pulley to drag up a concrete ramp a nine-meter-long whale killed the previous night. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
3 / 20
Workers carve into a Baird's Beaked whale at Wada port in Minamiboso, southeast of Tokyo June 26, 2014. In Wada, souvenir shops, restaurants, supermarkets and whale specialty stores line the streets, selling whale meat products and dishing up everything from whale sushi to fried whale. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Workers carve into a Baird's Beaked whale at Wada port in Minamiboso, southeast of Tokyo June 26, 2014. In Wada, souvenir shops, restaurants, supermarkets and whale specialty stores line the streets, selling whale meat products and dishing up...more

Thursday, June 26, 2014
Workers carve into a Baird's Beaked whale at Wada port in Minamiboso, southeast of Tokyo June 26, 2014. In Wada, souvenir shops, restaurants, supermarkets and whale specialty stores line the streets, selling whale meat products and dishing up everything from whale sushi to fried whale. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
4 / 20
Grade school students and residents look at the head of a carved Baird's Beaked whale at Wada port in Minamiboso, southeast of Tokyo June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Grade school students and residents look at the head of a carved Baird's Beaked whale at Wada port in Minamiboso, southeast of Tokyo June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Thursday, June 26, 2014
Grade school students and residents look at the head of a carved Baird's Beaked whale at Wada port in Minamiboso, southeast of Tokyo June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
5 / 20
Workers carve into a Baird's Beaked whale as grade school students and residents look on, at Wada port in Minamiboso, southeast of Tokyo June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Workers carve into a Baird's Beaked whale as grade school students and residents look on, at Wada port in Minamiboso, southeast of Tokyo June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Thursday, June 26, 2014
Workers carve into a Baird's Beaked whale as grade school students and residents look on, at Wada port in Minamiboso, southeast of Tokyo June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
6 / 20
A protester holds a packet of whale meat during a rally in support of whaling, in front of the Australian embassy in Tokyo February 23, 2010. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A protester holds a packet of whale meat during a rally in support of whaling, in front of the Australian embassy in Tokyo February 23, 2010. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Thursday, June 26, 2014
A protester holds a packet of whale meat during a rally in support of whaling, in front of the Australian embassy in Tokyo February 23, 2010. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
7 / 20
Workers butcher a 11-ton Baird's Beaked Whale at Wada Port in Chiba Prefecture, Japan June 21, 2007. REUTERS/Olivier Fabre

Workers butcher a 11-ton Baird's Beaked Whale at Wada Port in Chiba Prefecture, Japan June 21, 2007. REUTERS/Olivier Fabre

Thursday, June 26, 2014
Workers butcher a 11-ton Baird's Beaked Whale at Wada Port in Chiba Prefecture, Japan June 21, 2007. REUTERS/Olivier Fabre
Close
8 / 20
Activists on a rubber dinghy belonging to Sea Shepherd throw a rope onto the bow of the Japanese whaling ship Yushin Maru in the Southern Ocean in this handout photo taken by the Institute of Cetacean Research on February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Institute of Cetacean Research/Handout via Reuters

Activists on a rubber dinghy belonging to Sea Shepherd throw a rope onto the bow of the Japanese whaling ship Yushin Maru in the Southern Ocean in this handout photo taken by the Institute of Cetacean Research on February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Institute...more

Thursday, June 26, 2014
Activists on a rubber dinghy belonging to Sea Shepherd throw a rope onto the bow of the Japanese whaling ship Yushin Maru in the Southern Ocean in this handout photo taken by the Institute of Cetacean Research on February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Institute of Cetacean Research/Handout via Reuters
Close
9 / 20
Workers butcher a Baird's Beaked whale at Wada port in Minamiboso, southeast of Tokyo, June 28, 2008. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Workers butcher a Baird's Beaked whale at Wada port in Minamiboso, southeast of Tokyo, June 28, 2008. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Thursday, June 26, 2014
Workers butcher a Baird's Beaked whale at Wada port in Minamiboso, southeast of Tokyo, June 28, 2008. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
10 / 20
Workers butcher a Baird's Beaked whale at Wada port in Minamiboso, southeast of Tokyo, June 28, 2008. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Workers butcher a Baird's Beaked whale at Wada port in Minamiboso, southeast of Tokyo, June 28, 2008. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Thursday, June 26, 2014
Workers butcher a Baird's Beaked whale at Wada port in Minamiboso, southeast of Tokyo, June 28, 2008. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
11 / 20
A damaged fish oil tank painted to resemble a can of whale meat is seen through a broken window in Ishinomaki, Miyagi prefecture, Japan March 9, 2012, ahead of the one-year anniversary of the March 11 earthquake and tsunami. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A damaged fish oil tank painted to resemble a can of whale meat is seen through a broken window in Ishinomaki, Miyagi prefecture, Japan March 9, 2012, ahead of the one-year anniversary of the March 11 earthquake and tsunami. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Thursday, June 26, 2014
A damaged fish oil tank painted to resemble a can of whale meat is seen through a broken window in Ishinomaki, Miyagi prefecture, Japan March 9, 2012, ahead of the one-year anniversary of the March 11 earthquake and tsunami. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
12 / 20
Whale sashimi is prepared at a Japanese whale meat restaurant named 'Hogeisen', meaning whaling ship, in Tokyo January 16, 2008. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Whale sashimi is prepared at a Japanese whale meat restaurant named 'Hogeisen', meaning whaling ship, in Tokyo January 16, 2008. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Thursday, June 26, 2014
Whale sashimi is prepared at a Japanese whale meat restaurant named 'Hogeisen', meaning whaling ship, in Tokyo January 16, 2008. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Close
13 / 20
Yoko Ichihara eats a whaleburger in front of a poster of cetaceans at a whale meat restaurant in Wada, a coastal whaling town, southeast of Tokyo February 9, 2007. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Yoko Ichihara eats a whaleburger in front of a poster of cetaceans at a whale meat restaurant in Wada, a coastal whaling town, southeast of Tokyo February 9, 2007. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Thursday, June 26, 2014
Yoko Ichihara eats a whaleburger in front of a poster of cetaceans at a whale meat restaurant in Wada, a coastal whaling town, southeast of Tokyo February 9, 2007. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
14 / 20
A wholesaler examines whale meat with a customer at the Tsukiji fish market in Tokyo December 12, 2006. REUTERS/Kiyoshi Ota

A wholesaler examines whale meat with a customer at the Tsukiji fish market in Tokyo December 12, 2006. REUTERS/Kiyoshi Ota

Thursday, June 26, 2014
A wholesaler examines whale meat with a customer at the Tsukiji fish market in Tokyo December 12, 2006. REUTERS/Kiyoshi Ota
Close
15 / 20
A piece of sliced raw whale meat is pictured in a restaurant in Japan's oldest whaling village of Taiji, 260 miles southwest of Tokyo June 2, 2008. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A piece of sliced raw whale meat is pictured in a restaurant in Japan's oldest whaling village of Taiji, 260 miles southwest of Tokyo June 2, 2008. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Thursday, June 26, 2014
A piece of sliced raw whale meat is pictured in a restaurant in Japan's oldest whaling village of Taiji, 260 miles southwest of Tokyo June 2, 2008. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
16 / 20
Environmental activists perform with a mock whale at a protest denouncing Japan's whaling in front of the Japanese embassy in Seoul May 29, 2007. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Environmental activists perform with a mock whale at a protest denouncing Japan's whaling in front of the Japanese embassy in Seoul May 29, 2007. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Thursday, June 26, 2014
Environmental activists perform with a mock whale at a protest denouncing Japan's whaling in front of the Japanese embassy in Seoul May 29, 2007. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
Close
17 / 20
Workers butcher a Baird's beaked whale at Wada port in Minamiboso, southeast of Tokyo, June 28, 2008. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Workers butcher a Baird's beaked whale at Wada port in Minamiboso, southeast of Tokyo, June 28, 2008. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Thursday, June 26, 2014
Workers butcher a Baird's beaked whale at Wada port in Minamiboso, southeast of Tokyo, June 28, 2008. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
18 / 20
The 24-metre-long (78 ft), 16-tonne stealth boat Ady Gil is moored at a dock in the Tasmanian capital city Hobart December 3, 2009. Sea Shepherd Conservation Society is using the carbon-fiber trimaran, a small, space-age-like vessel, to scare off whaling fleets from Antarctic waters, with a ghostly tune as its main weapon. REUTERS/Pauline Askin

The 24-metre-long (78 ft), 16-tonne stealth boat Ady Gil is moored at a dock in the Tasmanian capital city Hobart December 3, 2009. Sea Shepherd Conservation Society is using the carbon-fiber trimaran, a small, space-age-like vessel, to scare off...more

Thursday, June 26, 2014
The 24-metre-long (78 ft), 16-tonne stealth boat Ady Gil is moored at a dock in the Tasmanian capital city Hobart December 3, 2009. Sea Shepherd Conservation Society is using the carbon-fiber trimaran, a small, space-age-like vessel, to scare off whaling fleets from Antarctic waters, with a ghostly tune as its main weapon. REUTERS/Pauline Askin
Close
19 / 20
Japan's whaling vessel Shonan Maru 2, carrying anti-whaling New Zealander activist Pete Bethune of the hardline Sea Shepherd Conservation Society, approaches a pier at Tokyo bay March 12, 2010. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Japan's whaling vessel Shonan Maru 2, carrying anti-whaling New Zealander activist Pete Bethune of the hardline Sea Shepherd Conservation Society, approaches a pier at Tokyo bay March 12, 2010. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Thursday, June 26, 2014
Japan's whaling vessel Shonan Maru 2, carrying anti-whaling New Zealander activist Pete Bethune of the hardline Sea Shepherd Conservation Society, approaches a pier at Tokyo bay March 12, 2010. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Amazon tribe welcomes World Cup

Amazon tribe welcomes World Cup

Next Slideshows

Amazon tribe welcomes World Cup

Amazon tribe welcomes World Cup

The Tatuyo tribe, who live near a host city, enjoy brisk business thanks to the World Cup.

25 Jun 2014
Playtime with Jeff Koons

Playtime with Jeff Koons

Balloon animals and metallic sculptures galore at the Jeff Koons retrospective in New York.

25 Jun 2014
Other Eiffels

Other Eiffels

The much beloved icon of Paris is also one of the most recreated.

24 Jun 2014
World Cup faces

World Cup faces

Face painting, flags and fun at the World Cup in Brazil.

24 Jun 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Outrage over Venezuela court power grab

Outrage over Venezuela court power grab

Venezuela's pro-government Supreme Court revoked its takeover of the opposition-led Congress after it drew international condemnation and protests against socialist President Nicolas Maduro.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Race to the French presidency

Race to the French presidency

With less than three weeks to go before the first round of the French election, conservative Francois Fillon, centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen try to rally votes.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Landslide devastates Colombia

Landslide devastates Colombia

Flooding and mudslides in the Colombian city of Mocoa sent torrents of water and debris crashing onto houses, killing hundreds.

Displaced by drought in Somalia

Displaced by drought in Somalia

Somalia's worst drought in 20 years has decimated harvests and livestock in the country, posing the threat of renewed famine six years after a similar crisis in which more than 260,000 people died.

Hot springs spa reopens amid Mosul chaos

Hot springs spa reopens amid Mosul chaos

Hammam al-Alil, a town south of Mosul famous for its healing hot waters, is back in business after a U.S.-backed offensive retook the area from Islamic State militants and authorities reopened its spa.

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie rips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening cane fields and shutting down coal mines.

Scenes of death after suspected gas attack in Syria

Scenes of death after suspected gas attack in Syria

A suspected Syrian government chemical attack killed dozens of people, including children, in the northwestern province of Idlib, a monitor, medics and rescue workers in the rebel-held area said.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast