Pictures | Mon Sep 14, 2015 | 8:05pm BST

What is left behind

A baby jacket is seen on a street next to a beach where refugees and migrants arrived on dinghies, on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Lifejackets hang on a tree on a beach where refugees and migrants arrived on dinghies, with the coasts of Turkey seen in the background, on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
A toothbrush is seen on a beach where refugees and migrants arrived on dinghies, on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
A packet of cigarettes is seen on a beach where refugees and migrants arrived on dinghies, on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
A baby carrier hangs on a fence next to a beach where refugees and migrants arrived on dinghies, on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Kids clothes and a life jacket are seen on a beach where refugees and migrants arrive on dinghies, on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
A jumper bearing the Barcelona soccer club emblem is seen on a beach where refugees and migrants arrive on dinghies, on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
A paper with details of a flight from Dubai to Istanbul is seen on a beach where refugees and migrants arrived on dinghies, on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
A pair of baby shoes are seen on a beach where refugees and migrants arrived on dinghies, on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
A deflated dinghy, life jackets and life tubes are seen a beach where refugees and migrants arrived on dinghies, on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
A shoe is seen on a railway track near a collection point in Roszke, Hungary, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
A passport photo left behind by a migrant is seen among seaweed on a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
A child's shoe is seen amongst possessions left behind by migrants and refugees after a rainstorm at the border crossing between Greece and Macedonia, near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
Stuffed animals are seen among possessions left behind by migrants and refugees after a rainstorm at the border crossing between Greece and Macedonia, near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
A child's stuffed animal and a sandal are seen among possessions left behind by migrants and refugees after a rainstorm at the border crossing between Greece and Macedonia, near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
A red fruit is seen on a barbwire near a collection point in Roszke, Hungary, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
Migrants' belongings, including a child's buoyancy ring, litter the deck of a wooden boat from which migrants were rescued off the coast of Libya, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
High heeled shoes are seen among possessions left behind by migrants and refugees after a rainstorm at the border crossing between Greece and Macedonia, near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
Belongings of migrants are pictured in an underground station at the Keleti trainstation in Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Saturday, September 05, 2015
Life jackets are seen abandoned by Syrian refugees on a beach after they crossed the Aegean Sea in a dinghy from Turkey to the Greek island of Kos, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2015
