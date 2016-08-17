Edition:
United Kingdom

What Islamic State left behind

Photographer
Rodi Said
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016

Blindfolds are pictured inside a prison, which according to Syria Democratic Forces fighters belonged to Islamic State militants, in Manbij, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Photographer
Rodi Said
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

A view shows part of a media center that belonged to Islamic State militants inside an ancient Hammam in Manbij, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Photographer
Thaier Al-Sudani
Location
FALLUJA, Iraq
Reuters / Saturday, June 25, 2016

Explosives left behind by Islamic State militants are seen at a school, following clashes in Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Photographer
Thaier Al-Sudani
Location
FALLUJA, Iraq
Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016

Burnt out prison cells belonging to Islamic State militants are seen in Falluja after government forces recaptured the city from Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Photographer
Rodi Said
Location
HASAKA, Syria
Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2015

An Islamic State flag hangs on the wall of an abandoned building in Tel Hamis, in Syria's Hasaka countryside, after Kurdish People's Protection Units took control of the area. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Photographer
Thaier Al-Sudani
Location
FALLUJA, Iraq
Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016

A book belonging to Islamic State militants is seen in Falluja after Iraqi government forces recaptured the city from Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Photographer
Rodi Said
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016

A view shows containers, which according to Syria Democratic Forces fighters were used for making explosives by Islamic State militants, in Manbij, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Photographer
Rodi Said
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016

Handcuffs are pictured inside a prison, which according to Syria Democratic Forces fighters belonged to Islamic State militants, in Manbij, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Photographer
Rodi Said
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

Syria Democratic Forces fighters inspect bags of niqabs at a center that was used by Islamic State religious police (al-Hisbah) in Manbij, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Photographer
Rodi Said
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

Tripods and a projector are pictured inside an ancient Hammam that was used by Islamic State militants as a media center in Manbij, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Photographer
Rodi Said
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016

A view shows car parts, which according to Syria Democratic Forces fighters were used by Islamic State militants to prepare car bombs, at a workshop in Manbij, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Photographer
Thaier Al-Sudani
Location
FALLUJA, Iraq
Reuters / Saturday, June 25, 2016

A factory abandoned by Islamic State militants is seen in Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Photographer
Omar Sanadiki
Location
HOMS, SYRIA
Reuters / Friday, April 01, 2016

A billboard with Koranic verses is seen in the historic city of Palmyra, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Photographer
Thaier Al-Sudani
Location
FALLUJA, Iraq
Reuters / Saturday, June 25, 2016

Rocket-propelled grenades left behind by Islamic State militants are seen at a school, following clashes in Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Photographer
Rodi Said
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016

A Syria Democratic Forces fighter inspects a room, which according to the SDF was used by Islamic State militants to prepare explosives, in Manbij, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Photographer
Ari Jalal
Location
SINJAR, Iraq
Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016

A tunnel used by Islamic State militants is seen in the town of Sinjar, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Photographer
Thaier Al-Sudani
Location
FALLUJA, Iraq
Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016

A member of the Iraqi counterterrorism forces stands by an Islamic State militants weapons factory in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

