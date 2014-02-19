Edition:
What would you save?

<p>Builder Derek Bristow, 64, poses outside his house with one of the photos he will rescue first if the flood water rises any further in his house, in the flooded Somerset village of Moorland, Britain, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

<p>Housewife Jean Gibbons and her husband and salesman John Gibbons, both 64, pose outside their house with a USB stick containing family photos and passports which they say are the first things they will rescue if their house floods, in the flooded Somerset village of Moorland, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

<p>Salesman John Gibbons holds a passport which he says is one of the first things he will rescue if his house located in the flooded Somerset village of Moorland floods, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

<p>Housewife Jean Gibbons holds a USB stick containing family photos which she says is the first thing she will rescue if her house located in the flooded Somerset village of Moorland floods, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

<p>Teaching assistant Claire Stanley poses with the photographs she says are the first things she will rescue if her house floods, outside her house in the flooded Somerset village of Moorland, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

<p>Teaching assistant Claire Stanley shows the photographs she says are the first things she will rescue if her house floods, in the flooded Somerset village of Moorland, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

<p>Retired Police officer Carolyn Scriven, 57, poses outside her house with one of the photographs she says is the first thing she will rescue if her house floods, in the flooded Somerset village of Moorland, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

<p>Retired Police officer Carolyn Scriven, 57, poses inside her house with one of the photographs she says is the first thing she will rescue if her house floods, in the flooded Somerset village of Moorland, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

<p>Margaret Avery, 71, and her husband Michael Avery, 76, pose with their grandson Tom, 21, who suffers from Aspergers and epilepsy inside the flooded Somerset village of Moorland, February 14, 2014. The Averys say they will rescue Tom first if their house floods. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

<p>Michael Avery, 76, holds an early picture of his grandson Tom, 21, who suffers from Aspergers and epilepsy inside his home in the flooded Somerset village of Moorland, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

<p>Angela Tunstall, a retiree, poses with her husband and company director Stephen, 62, inside their house with one of their two dogs which they say are the first things they will take with them if their house floods in the Somerset village of Moorland, February 14, 2014 . REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

<p>Housewife and mother Lesley Haughton, 67, poses outside her house with her dachshund dog which she says is the first thing she will rescue if her house floods, in the flooded Somerset village of Moorland, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

<p>Semi-retired Rickie Haughton, 70, poses inside his house with his English Mastiff dog which he says is the first thing he will rescue if his house floods, in the flooded Somerset village of Moorland, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

<p>Sales Representative Angela Greenway, 40, poses outside her house with her two dogs which she says are the first things she will take with her if her house floods, in the flooded Somerset village of Moorland, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

<p>Housewife Jane Clement, 54, and Nuclear Power Station Operations Manager Paul Clement, 57, pose outside their house with one of the photographs they say are the first things they will rescue if their house floods, in the flooded Somerset village of Moorland, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

