What's ahead in 2016

U.S. PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION: Americans will vote for a new president on November 8, as Barack Obama prepares to end his second term. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2015
THE TRUMP EFFECT: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, seen here mocking Jeb Bush, could shake up the party convention in July. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Saturday, December 05, 2015
STAR WARS: OSCAR BECKONS? As the sci-fi epic breaks box office records, will it break Oscar records too when the Academy hands out awards on February 28. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
RIO OLYMPICS: The countdown is on for the Brazilian city to be ready for the Summer Olympics starting August 5. Questions linger over the state of its venues, including the polluted rowing venue. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
BYE-BYE BORIS: London will vote for a new mayor to replace the high-profile Boris Johnson (front) on May 5. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
TELESCOPIC FINISH: A telescope, under construction in the mountains of China's Pingtang county, is set to be the largest in the world when it is put in to use by September. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
FIGHTING ISIS: Coalition forces are expected to step up their fight against the militant group but questions remain over boots on the ground. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
FIFA FALLOUT: In the wake of the bribery scandal that brought down Sepp Blatter, the soccer's ruling body will elect a new president in February. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
DRONES TAKE OFF: The demand and uses for drones continues to multiply with China slowly emerging as a world-class innovator, not just a duplicator of foreign designs. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, December 20, 2015
STEPPED-UP SECURITY: Following the Paris and San Bernardino attacks and raised threat levels at locations around the world, expect tight security to remain a fixture at major events and locations. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
JUNO TO JUPITER: Following a five year trip, NASA's Juno spacecraft is expected to reach and orbit Jupiter. REUTERS/NASA/ESA and E. Karkoschka/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
REFUGEE CRISIS: Conflict in Syria and Iraq will likely force more refugees to test Germany's open-door policy. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
COSBY CHARGED: Though no trial date has been set, actor and comedian Bill Cosby faces sexual assault charges. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
CHINA'S ECONOMIC SLOWDOWN: A decade-old commodity boom came crashing to an end in 2015. The outlook for 2016 is not much better as China's economy slows. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
GENDER PAY GAP: With British Prime Minister David Cameron announcing plans to have companies publish the difference between the average pay of their male and female employees and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton making wage equality a major part of her platform, 2016 is set to bring the pay gap into sharp focus. REUTERS/Mike Segar

GENDER PAY GAP: With British Prime Minister David Cameron announcing plans to have companies publish the difference between the average pay of their male and female employees and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton making wage equality a major part of her platform, 2016 is set to bring the pay gap into sharp focus. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, October 01, 2010
CLIMATE CHANGE: In Paris, 195 countries agreed to curbing their greenhouse gas emissions and transition away from fossil-fuel dependence. This year the world will see if those commitments stick. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
SHAKESPEARE ANNIVERSARY: Events will be held around the world to mark the 400th anniversary of the death of the most performed playwright. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2010
DESTINATION CUBA: Though the timeline is uncertain, the U.S. and Cuba have agreed to restore scheduled commercial airline service between the two countries. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2015
RACE RELATIONS: With police officer Caesar Goodson to face a January trial over the death of Freddie Gray in Baltimore, the Black Lives Matter movement could galvanize protesters in 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
RATE HIKE REVERBERATIONS: The effects of an interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve will be scrutinized. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
