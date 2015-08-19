Edition:
What's my real name?

Onika Maraj (aka: Nicki Minaj). REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2011
Abel Tesfaye (aka: Weeknd). REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
Katherine Elizabeth Hudson (aka: Katy Perry). REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, December 11, 2010
Robyn Rihanna Fenty (aka: Rihanna). REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2011
Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O'Connor (aka: Lorde). REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
Robert Rihmeek Williams (aka: Meek Mill). REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
Aubrey Clark Graham (aka: Drake). REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2011
Sia Kate Isobelle Furler (aka: Sia). REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
Cameron Jibril Thomaz (aka: Wiz Khalifa). REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 13, 2012
Destiny Hope Cyrus (aka: Miley Cyrus). REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2012
Peter Gene Hernandez (aka: Bruno Mars). REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2011
Adam Richard Wiles (aka: Calvin Harris). REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, January 27, 2014
Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta (aka: Lady Gaga). REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Sunday, November 06, 2011
Tramar Dillard (aka: Flo Rida). REUTERS/Mario Anzuon

Reuters / Sunday, May 11, 2008
Elizabeth Woolridge Grant (aka: Lana del Rey). REUTERS/Dominic Favre/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2012
O'Shea Jackson (aka: Ice Cube). REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
Joel Thomas Zimmerman (aka: Deadmau5). REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2012
Alecia Moore (aka: Pink). REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, November 22, 2010
Curtis James Jackson III (aka: 50 Cent). REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2011
Paul Hewson (aka: Bono). REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2011
Amethyst Amelia Kelly (aka: Iggy Azalea). REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
Alicia Augello Cook (aka: Alicia Keys). REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, June 28, 2010
Thomas Callaway (aka: Cee Lo Green). REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2011
Tremaine Aldon Neverson (aka: Trey Songz). REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Wednesday, January 02, 2013
Sonny John Moore (aka: Skrillex). REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2012
Armando Christian Perez (aka: Pitbull). REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, July 01, 2011
Adele Laurie Blue Adkins (aka: Adele). REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2012
Mathangi 'Maya' Arulpragasam (aka: M.I.A.). REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2009
Cordozar Calvin Broadus (aka: Snoop Dogg). REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2011
Reginald Kenneth Dwight (aka: Elton John). REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Saturday, June 30, 2012
Andre Romelle Young (aka: Dr. Dre). REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Monday, April 16, 2012
Stacy Ann Ferguson (aka: Fergie). REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, November 22, 2010
Christopher Brian Bridges (aka: Ludacris). REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 13, 2007
Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou (aka: George Michael). REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2011
Madonna Louise Veronica Ciccone (aka: Madonna). REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, July 12, 2012
Gordon Sumner (aka: Sting). REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, July 25, 2012
Jon Francis Bongiovi Jr. (aka: Jon Bon Jovi). REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, November 22, 2010
Shawn Corey Carter (aka: Jay-Z). REUTERS/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2009
Isabel Mebarak Ripoll (aka: Shakira). REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2011
Stefan Kendal Gordy and Skyler Austen Gordy (aka: RedFoo and Skyblu). REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2012
Marshall Mathers III (aka: Eminem). REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, June 28, 2010
Sean John Combs (aka: Diddy). REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, May 19, 2008
Marco Antonio Muniz (aka: Marc Anthony). REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, May 31, 2007
Saul Hudson (aka: Slash). REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, July 12, 2007
James Todd Smith (aka: LL Cool J). REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 03, 2008
Seal Henry Olusegun Olumide Adeola Samuel (aka: Seal). REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2011
Chaim Witz (Gene Simmons). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
