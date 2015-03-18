Edition:
Wheelchair-bound teacher in Gaza

Wheelchair-bound Palestinian student teacher Ahmed al-Sawaferi, 25, gives a class at an elementary school in Gaza City, March 18, 2015. Al-Sawaferi, said that he lost both legs and his left arm in an Israeli air strike in 2008. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Ahmed al-Sawaferi pushes himself at an elementary school in Gaza City. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Wheelchair-bound Palestinian student teacher Ahmed al-Sawaferi, 25, gives a class at an elementary school in Gaza City, March 18, 2015. Al-Sawaferi, a father for two children, is due to hold a B.A in Islamic studies after finishing his last university semester in June this year. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Ahmed al-Sawaferi makes tea before leaving his house in Gaza City, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Ahmed al-Sawaferi, exercises with students during the morning queue at an elementary school in Gaza City March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Ahmed al-Sawaferi is helped by his nephew as he leaves his house in Gaza City March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Ahmed al-Sawaferi writes on the board as he gives a class in Gaza City, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Ahmed al-Sawaferi is helped down the stairs of his house in Gaza City, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Ahmed al-Sawaferi speaks with a student during the morning queue, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Ahmed al-Sawaferi gives a class at an elementary school in Gaza City, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

