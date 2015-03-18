Wheelchair-bound teacher in Gaza

Wheelchair-bound Palestinian student teacher Ahmed al-Sawaferi, 25, gives a class at an elementary school in Gaza City, March 18, 2015. Al-Sawaferi, a father for two children, is due to hold a B.A in Islamic studies after finishing his last...more

Wheelchair-bound Palestinian student teacher Ahmed al-Sawaferi, 25, gives a class at an elementary school in Gaza City, March 18, 2015. Al-Sawaferi, a father for two children, is due to hold a B.A in Islamic studies after finishing his last university semester in June this year. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close