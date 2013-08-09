Wheelchairs in the waves
Matoula Kastrioti, 46, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, sits on a "Seatrac", a solar-powered device that allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, at a beach in Alepochori, west of Athens July 12, 2013. Founded by a team of Greek scientists in 2008 and covered by European and U.S patent laws, the Seatrac device operates on a fixed-track mechanism which allows up to 30 wheelchairs to be moved in and out of the water a day - all powered by solar energy. In a country with one of the world's longest coastlines and thousands of islands, it has come as a welcome relief for many Greeks, boosting demand each year. Currently, 11 devices operate in Greece and there are plans to expand the network. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Lefteris Theofilou, 52, who suffers from paraplegia, holds a remote control that is used to operate the "Seatrac", a solar-powered device which allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, at a beach in Alepochori, west of Athens July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Matoula Kastrioti, 46, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, sits on the "Seatrac", a solar-powered device which allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, at a beach in Alepochori, west of Athens July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
The rails of the "Seatrac", a solar-powered device which allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, are seen in the sea at a beach in Alepochori, west of Athens July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Matoula Kastrioti, 46, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, enters the sea with a "Seatrac", a solar-powered device that allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, at a beach in Alepochori, west of Athens July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Lefteris Theofilou, 52, who suffers from paraplegia, swims in front of the "Seatrac", a solar-powered device which allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, at a beach in Alepochori, west of Athens July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Matoula Kastrioti, 46, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, swims in front of the "Seatrac", a solar-powered device which allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, at a beach in Alepochori, west of Athens July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Lefteris Theofilou, 52, who suffers from paraplegia, swims in front of the "Seatrac", a solar-powered device which allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, at a beach in Alepochori, west of Athens July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Workers set up the "Seatrac", a solar-powered device which allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, at a beach in Nea Makri, east of Athens June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Workers set up the "Seatrac", a solar-powered device which allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, at a beach in Nea Makri, east of Athens June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
People are silhouetted as they swim near parts of the "Seatrac", a solar-powered device which allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, lying on a beach in Nea Makri, east of Athens June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Lefteris Theofilou, 52, who suffers from paraplegia, sits on the "Seatrac", a solar-powered device which allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, as his wife Eleni, 37, who suffers from celebral palsy, holds onto it to move out of the water, at a beach in Alepochori, west of Athens July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Lefteris Theofilou, 52, who suffers from paraplegia, enters the sea with the aid of the "Seatrac", a solar-powered device which allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, at a beach in Alepochori, west of Athens July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Eleni Theofilou, 37, who suffers from celebral palsy, helps her husband Lefteris Theofilou, 52, who suffers from paraplegia, to move his wheelchair as they leave a beach where the "Seatrac", a solar-powered device which allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, was placed at in Alepochori, west of Athens July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A couple with a child stand next to the "Seatrac", a solar-powered device that allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, during sunset at a beach in Alepochori, west of Athens July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A "Seatrac", a solar-powered device that allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, is silhouetted during sunset at a beach in Alepochori, west of Athens July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A "Seatrac", a solar-powered device that allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, is silhouetted during sunset at a beach in Alepochori, west of Athens July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
