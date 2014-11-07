Edition:
When Berlin was two

West Berliners walk in front of the Berlin Wall at the Allied checkpoint Charlie in Berlin, July, 1963. REUTERS/Norbert Bensch

West Berliners walk in front of the Berlin Wall at the Allied checkpoint Charlie in Berlin, July, 1963. REUTERS/Norbert Bensch

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
West Berliners walk in front of the Berlin Wall at the Allied checkpoint Charlie in Berlin, July, 1963. REUTERS/Norbert Bensch
West Berliners walk in front of the Berlin Wall at the Allied checkpoint Charlie in Berlin, August 30, 1961. REUTERS/Norbert Bensch

West Berliners walk in front of the Berlin Wall at the Allied checkpoint Charlie in Berlin, August 30, 1961. REUTERS/Norbert Bensch

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
West Berliners walk in front of the Berlin Wall at the Allied checkpoint Charlie in Berlin, August 30, 1961. REUTERS/Norbert Bensch
A tank of the U.S. Army takes a position near the Berlin Wall at the Allied checkpoint Charlie in Berlin, August 30, 1961. REUTERS/Norbert Bensch

A tank of the U.S. Army takes a position near the Berlin Wall at the Allied checkpoint Charlie in Berlin, August 30, 1961. REUTERS/Norbert Bensch

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
A tank of the U.S. Army takes a position near the Berlin Wall at the Allied checkpoint Charlie in Berlin, August 30, 1961. REUTERS/Norbert Bensch
Picture shows Grunerstrasse street in East Berlin, August 1989. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Picture shows Grunerstrasse street in East Berlin, August 1989. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
Picture shows Grunerstrasse street in East Berlin, August 1989. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A general view shows the Berlin wall at the Potsdamer Platz square in Berlin, July , 1966. REUTERS/Norbert Bensch

A general view shows the Berlin wall at the Potsdamer Platz square in Berlin, July , 1966. REUTERS/Norbert Bensch

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
A general view shows the Berlin wall at the Potsdamer Platz square in Berlin, July , 1966. REUTERS/Norbert Bensch
People look at the Brandenburg Gate from Pariser Platz in East Berlin, August 1989. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

People look at the Brandenburg Gate from Pariser Platz in East Berlin, August 1989. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
People look at the Brandenburg Gate from Pariser Platz in East Berlin, August 1989. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Picture shows Unter den Linden street with Palast der Republik (R), the TV tower and the Berlin cathedral in East Berlin, August 1989. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Picture shows Unter den Linden street with Palast der Republik (R), the TV tower and the Berlin cathedral in East Berlin, August 1989. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
Picture shows Unter den Linden street with Palast der Republik (R), the TV tower and the Berlin cathedral in East Berlin, August 1989. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
East German citizens climb the Berlin wall at the Brandeburg gate after the opening of the East German border was announced, November 10, 1989. REUTERS/File

East German citizens climb the Berlin wall at the Brandeburg gate after the opening of the East German border was announced, November 10, 1989. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
East German citizens climb the Berlin wall at the Brandeburg gate after the opening of the East German border was announced, November 10, 1989. REUTERS/File
West Germans applaud as East Berliners travel through Checkpoint Charlie and into West Germany, November 10, 1989. REUTERS/David Brauchli

West Germans applaud as East Berliners travel through Checkpoint Charlie and into West Germany, November 10, 1989. REUTERS/David Brauchli

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
West Germans applaud as East Berliners travel through Checkpoint Charlie and into West Germany, November 10, 1989. REUTERS/David Brauchli
An East Berliner (C) embraces a West Berliner while an East German border guard looks on at the border checkpoint Invaliden Strasse after the opening of the East German border was announced, November 10, 1989. REUTERS/File

An East Berliner (C) embraces a West Berliner while an East German border guard looks on at the border checkpoint Invaliden Strasse after the opening of the East German border was announced, November 10, 1989. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
An East Berliner (C) embraces a West Berliner while an East German border guard looks on at the border checkpoint Invaliden Strasse after the opening of the East German border was announced, November 10, 1989. REUTERS/File
An East German border soldier looks on as a man hammers a section of the Berlin Wall near the Allied Checkpoint Charlie, June 2, 1990. REUTERS/File

An East German border soldier looks on as a man hammers a section of the Berlin Wall near the Allied Checkpoint Charlie, June 2, 1990. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
An East German border soldier looks on as a man hammers a section of the Berlin Wall near the Allied Checkpoint Charlie, June 2, 1990. REUTERS/File
East Germans drive into West Germany after crossing the former border checkpoint Rudolphstein in Bavaria on motorway A9, November 11, 1989. REUTERS/File

East Germans drive into West Germany after crossing the former border checkpoint Rudolphstein in Bavaria on motorway A9, November 11, 1989. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
East Germans drive into West Germany after crossing the former border checkpoint Rudolphstein in Bavaria on motorway A9, November 11, 1989. REUTERS/File
East and West German citizens celebrate as they climb the Berlin wall at the Brandenburg gate after the opening of the East German border was announced, November 9, 1989. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

East and West German citizens celebrate as they climb the Berlin wall at the Brandenburg gate after the opening of the East German border was announced, November 9, 1989. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
East and West German citizens celebrate as they climb the Berlin wall at the Brandenburg gate after the opening of the East German border was announced, November 9, 1989. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
West Berliners welcome East Berliners who passed through the Berlin Wall border checkpoint Invalidenstrasse, November 9, 1989. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

West Berliners welcome East Berliners who passed through the Berlin Wall border checkpoint Invalidenstrasse, November 9, 1989. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
West Berliners welcome East Berliners who passed through the Berlin Wall border checkpoint Invalidenstrasse, November 9, 1989. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Berliners take a hammer and chisel to a section of the Berlin Wall in front of the Brandenburg Gate, November 9, 1989. REUTERS/File

Berliners take a hammer and chisel to a section of the Berlin Wall in front of the Brandenburg Gate, November 9, 1989. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
Berliners take a hammer and chisel to a section of the Berlin Wall in front of the Brandenburg Gate, November 9, 1989. REUTERS/File
A young West German girl hammers the Berlin Wall, November 19, 1989. REUTERS/File

A young West German girl hammers the Berlin Wall, November 19, 1989. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
A young West German girl hammers the Berlin Wall, November 19, 1989. REUTERS/File
The first section of the Berlin Wall to be dismantled by East Germany is lifted by a crane near the Brandenburg Gate, December 22, 1989. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

The first section of the Berlin Wall to be dismantled by East Germany is lifted by a crane near the Brandenburg Gate, December 22, 1989. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
The first section of the Berlin Wall to be dismantled by East Germany is lifted by a crane near the Brandenburg Gate, December 22, 1989. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
