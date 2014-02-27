When in Rome...
Britain's Prince Charles, wearing a traditional Saudi attire, attends the traditional Saudi dance, known as 'Arda', which was performed during Janadriya culture festival at Der'iya in Riyadh, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/ Fayez Nureldine
Pope Benedict XVI wears a traditional Mexican hat while being driven through a crowd before officiating mass in Silao March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) listens to Vietnam's President Truong Tan Sang as they prepare for a group photo at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit Official Dinner in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali October...more
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, watch some bull riding while wearing western clothing and cowboy hats in Calgary, Canada, July 7, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Thailand's Prime Minister Abhisit Vejjajiva wears a hat made with condoms upon receiving it from the foundation for project AIDS in Bangkok November 25, 2010, ahead of World AIDS Day on December 1. REUTERS/Stringer
Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper has his traditional native headdress placed on his head by elder Pete Standing Alone to become "Chief Speaker" at a Kainai Chieftainship ceremony on the Blood Indian reserve in Stand Off, Alberta, July 11, 2011....more
Actor Gerard Depardieu wears a traditional Russian hat, also known as a Ushanka hat, during a welcoming ceremony at the airport in Grozny February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Rasul Yarichev
Spain's Queen Sofia (L) touches a llama during her visit to Tiwanaku, a UNESCO world heritage site near La Paz city, Bolivia, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Gaston Brito
Bolivia's President Evo Morales wears a traditional headdress and wreath made of bread as he presides over a ceremony in the province of Chuquisaca, southern Bolivia, May 23, 2007. REUTERS/Noah Friedman-Presidency/Handout
Leaders attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit pose for a family photo wearing traditional Vietnamese clothes, known as the "ao dai", outside the National Convention Center in Hanoi November 19, 2006. REUTERS/Hoang Dinh...more
Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, puts on a traditional Zulu hat during their visit to Freedom Square in Kliptown, Soweto, South Africa, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Joe/Pool
U.S. socialite Paris Hilton (R) attends a news conference in Dubai June 17, 2009. REUTERS/Mosab Omar
UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie meets Syrian refugees in the Bekaa Valley, Lebanon in September 2012 in this UNHCR handout photo. REUTERS/UNHCR/Jason Tanner/Handout
Actor Danny Trejo, wearing a hat with a Soviet emblem, listens during an interview in Moscow November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Burnyashev
U.S. President George W. Bush wears a typical Peruvian poncho while walking to the group photo at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Lima, November 23, 2008. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Tennis player Novak Djokovic of Serbia (L), wearing a Colombian Vueltiao hat, receives a gift from Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos after an exhibition tennis match against Rafael Nadal of Spain in Bogota March 21, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Miguel...more
Prince William of Britain speaks during the opening of the new Supreme Court building in Wellington on the second day of a three day visit to New Zealand January 18, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Heydon/Pool
Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria wears a traditional Rajasthani costume during an event in Godavas village, India, October 24, 2008. REUTERS/Sunil Verma
Members of South Korean girl band Kara wear Vietnamese traditional conical hat "non" after they attended a news conference in Hanoi November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Kham
Taiwan's main opposition Nationalist Party (KMT) presidential candidate Ma Ying-jeou greets supporters in a traditional aboriginal head dress during a meeting with Taiwan's aborigines in Linkou, Taipei County March 9, 2008. Ma was elected as the...more
Venezuela's acting President and presidential candidate Nicolas Maduro wears a hat with a bird on it during a campaign rally in the state of Vargas April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez wears a headdress in the Guajira region in Venezuela, October 12, 2007. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout
A Brazilian Indian places an elaborate feather headdress on Pope John Paul II during a mass in Cuiaba, central Brazil, during his visit on October 16, 1991. REUTERS/Luciano Mellace
Prince Albert II of Monaco (C) poses with swimmers dressed in Santa outfits during the traditional Christmas bath in Monaco December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, are given hockey jerseys during a visit to the Somba K'e Civic Plaza in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada, July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble
