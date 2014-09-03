When lightning strikes
Lightning strikes over buildings during heavy rainfall in Kunshan, Jiangsu province, China, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Lightning streaks across the sky as lava flows from a volcano in Eyjafjallajokul, Iceland, April 17, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Lighting strikes over a barn surrounded by a soybean crop in Donnellson, Iowa, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Lightning is seen above buildings during a storm in central Shanghai, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
Lightning strikes near a ridge as a storm passes though Death Valley National Park in California just after sunset, July 21, 2009. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Lightning bolts strike around the Puyehue-Cordon Caulle volcanic chain near Osorno city in Chile, June 5, 2011. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Usher Brent Mole stands along a wall as lightning strikes across the sky during a storm delay during a game between the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets at Turner Field in Atlanta, June 15, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Lighting strikes over Saint Joseph cathedral during a storm in Hanoi, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Lightning strikes behind the Mandalay Bay and the Luxor hotel casinos as a thunderstorm passes through Las Vegas, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Volcanic lightning or a dirty thunderstorm is seen above Shinmoedake peak as it erupts, between Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures, in Japan, January 28, 2011. REUTERS/Minami-Nippon Shimbun
Lightning illuminates the sky offshore Beirut, October 29,2008. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Lightnings strike over buildings during a thunderstorm in Berlin, June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Lightning strikes over buildings during a thunderstorm in central Bangkok, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Lightning strikes the CN Tower during a thunderstorm in Toronto, May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Lightning strikes over Bangkok, May 24, 2010. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
An armored vehicle from the Centurion Company, 2-1 Infantry Battalion, 5/2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team is framed by a bolt of lightning during a storm at Combat Outpost Terminator in Maiwand District, Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, April 19, 2010....more
Lightning illuminates the sky during a thunderstorm over the Swiss Federal Palace in Bern, Switzerland, July 17, 2009. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
A sunflower field is seen in stormy weather near Donzere, southern France, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Lightning strikes as Mount Merapi volcano erupts spewing out towering clouds of hot gas and debris, as seen from Ketep village in Magelang, Indonesia's Central Java province, November 6, 2010. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Lightning strikes in Poyang county in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, July 20, 2010. REUTERS/Aly Song
Lightning is seen during a storm under the Memorial Center in Potocari the night before a mass burial, near Srebrenica, Bosnia, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Lightning flashes around the ash plume above the Puyehue-Cordon Caulle volcano chain near Entrelagos, Chile, June 5, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Gutierrez
Lightning strikes over buildings during a thunderstorm in Belgrade, June 8, 2011. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
