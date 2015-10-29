Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Oct 29, 2015 | 1:54pm GMT

When models fall

A model falls on stage as she presents a creation from Hu Sheguang and Huqiu Bridal City Collection at China Fashion Week S/S 2016 in Beijing, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A model falls on stage as she presents a creation from Hu Sheguang and Huqiu Bridal City Collection at China Fashion Week S/S 2016 in Beijing, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2015
A model falls on stage as she presents a creation from Hu Sheguang and Huqiu Bridal City Collection at China Fashion Week S/S 2016 in Beijing, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
1 / 25
A model falls while presenting a creation at China Fashion Week in Beijing, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A model falls while presenting a creation at China Fashion Week in Beijing, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Saturday, October 25, 2014
A model falls while presenting a creation at China Fashion Week in Beijing, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
2 / 25
A model falls as she displays a creation as part of Mila Schon Spring/Summer 2010 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week, September 29, 2009. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model falls as she displays a creation as part of Mila Schon Spring/Summer 2010 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week, September 29, 2009. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2009
A model falls as she displays a creation as part of Mila Schon Spring/Summer 2010 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week, September 29, 2009. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
3 / 25
A model nearly falls as she presents a creation at China Fashion Week for Spring/Summer 2012 in Beijing, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A model nearly falls as she presents a creation at China Fashion Week for Spring/Summer 2012 in Beijing, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2011
A model nearly falls as she presents a creation at China Fashion Week for Spring/Summer 2012 in Beijing, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
4 / 25
A model falls as she presents a creation from designer Miguel Palacio's Fall/Winter 2012 collection during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina

A model falls as she presents a creation from designer Miguel Palacio's Fall/Winter 2012 collection during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2012
A model falls as she presents a creation from designer Miguel Palacio's Fall/Winter 2012 collection during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Close
5 / 25
A model falls while presenting a creation at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A model falls while presenting a creation at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Wednesday, March 27, 2013
A model falls while presenting a creation at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
6 / 25
A model is helped by a spectator after she fell while presenting a creation by Georgian designer Irakli Nasidze during Georgian Fashion Week in Tbilisi, Georgia, March 26, 2010. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

A model is helped by a spectator after she fell while presenting a creation by Georgian designer Irakli Nasidze during Georgian Fashion Week in Tbilisi, Georgia, March 26, 2010. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Friday, March 26, 2010
A model is helped by a spectator after she fell while presenting a creation by Georgian designer Irakli Nasidze during Georgian Fashion Week in Tbilisi, Georgia, March 26, 2010. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Close
7 / 25
A model falls while presenting a creation from Mexican designer Alberto Rodriguez's spring/summer 2010 collection during a fashion show in Mexico City, October 19, 2009. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte

A model falls while presenting a creation from Mexican designer Alberto Rodriguez's spring/summer 2010 collection during a fashion show in Mexico City, October 19, 2009. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2009
A model falls while presenting a creation from Mexican designer Alberto Rodriguez's spring/summer 2010 collection during a fashion show in Mexico City, October 19, 2009. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte
Close
8 / 25
A model stumbles while presenting a creation by designer Bill Gaytten as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 collection for French fashion house Dior in Shanghai, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

A model stumbles while presenting a creation by designer Bill Gaytten as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 collection for French fashion house Dior in Shanghai, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, April 14, 2012
A model stumbles while presenting a creation by designer Bill Gaytten as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 collection for French fashion house Dior in Shanghai, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 25
A model trips on the runway during Sass & Bide's Spring Collections 2007 fashion show in New York, September 9, 2006. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A model trips on the runway during Sass & Bide's Spring Collections 2007 fashion show in New York, September 9, 2006. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, September 10, 2006
A model trips on the runway during Sass & Bide's Spring Collections 2007 fashion show in New York, September 9, 2006. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
10 / 25
A model slips on her gown and falls to the catwalk at the end of Italian designer Donatella Versace's Autumn-Winter 2002-2003 Haute Couture collection in Paris, July 8, 2002. REUTERS/John Schults

A model slips on her gown and falls to the catwalk at the end of Italian designer Donatella Versace's Autumn-Winter 2002-2003 Haute Couture collection in Paris, July 8, 2002. REUTERS/John Schults

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
A model slips on her gown and falls to the catwalk at the end of Italian designer Donatella Versace's Autumn-Winter 2002-2003 Haute Couture collection in Paris, July 8, 2002. REUTERS/John Schults
Close
11 / 25
A model for designer Oscar de la Renta takes a tumble onto the runway during the presentation of the Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2004 Collection in New York, February 9, 2004. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A model for designer Oscar de la Renta takes a tumble onto the runway during the presentation of the Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2004 Collection in New York, February 9, 2004. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
A model for designer Oscar de la Renta takes a tumble onto the runway during the presentation of the Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2004 Collection in New York, February 9, 2004. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
12 / 25
Spanish model Laura Sanchez kneels on the floor after stumbling during a Vitorio & Luccino fashion show in Madrid, September 6, 2000. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Spanish model Laura Sanchez kneels on the floor after stumbling during a Vitorio & Luccino fashion show in Madrid, September 6, 2000. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Spanish model Laura Sanchez kneels on the floor after stumbling during a Vitorio & Luccino fashion show in Madrid, September 6, 2000. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
Close
13 / 25
A model falls during Prada's Spring/Summer 2009 women's collection at Milan Fashion Week, September 23, 2008. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A model falls during Prada's Spring/Summer 2009 women's collection at Milan Fashion Week, September 23, 2008. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Tuesday, September 23, 2008
A model falls during Prada's Spring/Summer 2009 women's collection at Milan Fashion Week, September 23, 2008. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
14 / 25
A model falls as she presents a creation by French designer Stephane Rolland as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model falls as she presents a creation by French designer Stephane Rolland as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, January 22, 2013
A model falls as she presents a creation by French designer Stephane Rolland as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
15 / 25
A model falls while presenting a creation by fashion designer Miguel Vieira as part of his Autumn/winter 2012 fashion collection during Lisbon Fashion Week, March 13, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A model falls while presenting a creation by fashion designer Miguel Vieira as part of his Autumn/winter 2012 fashion collection during Lisbon Fashion Week, March 13, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2011
A model falls while presenting a creation by fashion designer Miguel Vieira as part of his Autumn/winter 2012 fashion collection during Lisbon Fashion Week, March 13, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
16 / 25
A model slips and falls while presenting a creation from the Herve Leger by Max Azria Fall 2009 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 15, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A model slips and falls while presenting a creation from the Herve Leger by Max Azria Fall 2009 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 15, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2009
A model slips and falls while presenting a creation from the Herve Leger by Max Azria Fall 2009 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 15, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
17 / 25
A model falls down while presenting a creation from Cavalera's collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week Winter 2011 in Sao Paulo, February 2, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

A model falls down while presenting a creation from Cavalera's collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week Winter 2011 in Sao Paulo, February 2, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Thursday, February 03, 2011
A model falls down while presenting a creation from Cavalera's collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week Winter 2011 in Sao Paulo, February 2, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
18 / 25
A model falls as she presents a creation from Peter Som Spring/Summer 2009 collection at New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2008. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

A model falls as she presents a creation from Peter Som Spring/Summer 2009 collection at New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2008. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / Monday, September 08, 2008
A model falls as she presents a creation from Peter Som Spring/Summer 2009 collection at New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2008. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Close
19 / 25
A model falls while presenting a creation for Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology and Taiwan Shin Chien University Graduates Collection during China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A model falls while presenting a creation for Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology and Taiwan Shin Chien University Graduates Collection during China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Friday, March 25, 2011
A model falls while presenting a creation for Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology and Taiwan Shin Chien University Graduates Collection during China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
20 / 25
A model falls while presenting a creation for the Seventh Hosa Cup China Swimwear Design Contest during China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A model falls while presenting a creation for the Seventh Hosa Cup China Swimwear Design Contest during China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2011
A model falls while presenting a creation for the Seventh Hosa Cup China Swimwear Design Contest during China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
21 / 25
A model falls during the Zac Posen 2008/2009 fall collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2008. REUTERS/Marko Georgiev

A model falls during the Zac Posen 2008/2009 fall collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2008. REUTERS/Marko Georgiev

Reuters / Friday, February 08, 2008
A model falls during the Zac Posen 2008/2009 fall collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2008. REUTERS/Marko Georgiev
Close
22 / 25
A model falls as she wears a creation by designer Amanda Wakeley at her autumn/winter 2006 show during London Fashion Week in London, February 14, 2006. REUTERS/Stephen Hird

A model falls as she wears a creation by designer Amanda Wakeley at her autumn/winter 2006 show during London Fashion Week in London, February 14, 2006. REUTERS/Stephen Hird

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2006
A model falls as she wears a creation by designer Amanda Wakeley at her autumn/winter 2006 show during London Fashion Week in London, February 14, 2006. REUTERS/Stephen Hird
Close
23 / 25
A model falls down during the fashion show trademark Forum, summer collection during the Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo, July 14, 2006. REUTERS/Caetano Barreira

A model falls down during the fashion show trademark Forum, summer collection during the Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo, July 14, 2006. REUTERS/Caetano Barreira

Reuters / Saturday, July 15, 2006
A model falls down during the fashion show trademark Forum, summer collection during the Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo, July 14, 2006. REUTERS/Caetano Barreira
Close
24 / 25
A model falls as she displays a creation as part of Versace Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model falls as she displays a creation as part of Versace Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Friday, September 23, 2011
A model falls as she displays a creation as part of Versace Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Celebrity breakups of 2015

Celebrity breakups of 2015

Next Slideshows

Celebrity breakups of 2015

Celebrity breakups of 2015

Celebrity couples who have called it quits this year.

27 Oct 2015
China Fashion Week

China Fashion Week

Highlights and backstage at China fashion week.

26 Oct 2015
MTV Europe red carpet

MTV Europe red carpet

Style from the MTV EMA red carpet.

26 Oct 2015
Celebrity style: Beyonce

Celebrity style: Beyonce

A look at the fashion and style of singer Beyonce.

23 Oct 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

North Korea's Kim family tree

North Korea's Kim family tree

The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.

Celebrating Holy Week

Celebrating Holy Week

Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

Songkran water festival

Songkran water festival

The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.

Chocolate printed in 3D

Chocolate printed in 3D

Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

New York auto show

New York auto show

Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures