When models fall
A model falls while presenting a creation for the MGPIN collection show by Maogeping Image Design Art School at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 27, 2013. Fashion week runs till March 30. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model falls while presenting a creation for the MGPIN collection show by Maogeping Image Design Art School at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 27, 2013. Fashion week runs till March 30. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model nearly falls as she presents a creation by Chinese designer Qi Gang during a fashion show at China Fashion Week for Spring/Summer 2012 in Beijing, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model nearly falls as she presents a creation by Chinese designer Qi Gang during a fashion show at China Fashion Week for Spring/Summer 2012 in Beijing, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model slips and falls while presenting a creation from the Herve Leger by Max Azria Fall 2009 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 15, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A model slips and falls while presenting a creation from the Herve Leger by Max Azria Fall 2009 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 15, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A model falls as she presents a creation from designer Miguel Palacio's Fall/Winter 2012 collection during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A model falls as she presents a creation from designer Miguel Palacio's Fall/Winter 2012 collection during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A model stumbles while presenting a creation by designer Bill Gaytten as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 collection for French fashion house Dior in Shanghai, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A model stumbles while presenting a creation by designer Bill Gaytten as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 collection for French fashion house Dior in Shanghai, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A model trips on the runway during Sass & Bide's Spring Collections 2007 fashion show in New York, September 9, 2006. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A model trips on the runway during Sass & Bide's Spring Collections 2007 fashion show in New York, September 9, 2006. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A model falls as she displays a creation as part of Mila Schon Spring/Summer 2010 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week, September 29, 2009. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model falls as she displays a creation as part of Mila Schon Spring/Summer 2010 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week, September 29, 2009. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model falls while presenting a creation from Mexican designer Alberto Rodriguez's spring/summer 2010 collection during a fashion show in Mexico City, October 19, 2009. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte
A model falls while presenting a creation from Mexican designer Alberto Rodriguez's spring/summer 2010 collection during a fashion show in Mexico City, October 19, 2009. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte
A model slips on her gown and falls to the catwalk at the end of Italian designer Donatella Versace's Autumn-Winter 2002-2003 Haute Couture collection in Paris, July 8, 2002. REUTERS/John Schults
A model slips on her gown and falls to the catwalk at the end of Italian designer Donatella Versace's Autumn-Winter 2002-2003 Haute Couture collection in Paris, July 8, 2002. REUTERS/John Schults
A model for designer Oscar de la Renta takes a tumble onto the runway during the presentation of the Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2004 Collection in New York, February 9, 2004. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A model for designer Oscar de la Renta takes a tumble onto the runway during the presentation of the Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2004 Collection in New York, February 9, 2004. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Spanish model Laura Sanchez kneels on the floor after stumbling during a Vitorio & Luccino fashion show in Madrid, September 6, 2000. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
Spanish model Laura Sanchez kneels on the floor after stumbling during a Vitorio & Luccino fashion show in Madrid, September 6, 2000. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
A model falls during Prada's Spring/Summer 2009 women's collection at Milan Fashion Week, September 23, 2008. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A model falls during Prada's Spring/Summer 2009 women's collection at Milan Fashion Week, September 23, 2008. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A model is helped by a spectator after she fell while presenting a creation by Georgian designer Irakli Nasidze during Georgian Fashion Week in Tbilisi, Georgia, March 26, 2010. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A model is helped by a spectator after she fell while presenting a creation by Georgian designer Irakli Nasidze during Georgian Fashion Week in Tbilisi, Georgia, March 26, 2010. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A model falls as she presents a creation by French designer Stephane Rolland as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model falls as she presents a creation by French designer Stephane Rolland as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model falls while presenting a creation by fashion designer Miguel Vieira as part of his Autumn/winter 2012 fashion collection during Lisbon Fashion Week, March 13, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A model falls while presenting a creation by fashion designer Miguel Vieira as part of his Autumn/winter 2012 fashion collection during Lisbon Fashion Week, March 13, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A model falls down while presenting a creation from Cavalera's collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week Winter 2011 in Sao Paulo, February 2, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A model falls down while presenting a creation from Cavalera's collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week Winter 2011 in Sao Paulo, February 2, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A model falls as she presents a creation from Peter Som Spring/Summer 2009 collection at New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2008. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A model falls as she presents a creation from Peter Som Spring/Summer 2009 collection at New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2008. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A model falls while presenting a creation for Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology and Taiwan Shin Chien University Graduates Collection during China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model falls while presenting a creation for Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology and Taiwan Shin Chien University Graduates Collection during China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model falls while presenting a creation for the Seventh Hosa Cup China Swimwear Design Contest during China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model falls while presenting a creation for the Seventh Hosa Cup China Swimwear Design Contest during China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model falls during the Zac Posen 2008/2009 fall collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2008. REUTERS/Marko Georgiev
A model falls during the Zac Posen 2008/2009 fall collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2008. REUTERS/Marko Georgiev
A model falls as she wears a creation by designer Amanda Wakeley at her autumn/winter 2006 show during London Fashion Week in London, February 14, 2006. REUTERS/Stephen Hird
A model falls as she wears a creation by designer Amanda Wakeley at her autumn/winter 2006 show during London Fashion Week in London, February 14, 2006. REUTERS/Stephen Hird
A model falls down during the fashion show trademark Forum, summer collection during the Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo, July 14, 2006. REUTERS/Caetano Barreira
A model falls down during the fashion show trademark Forum, summer collection during the Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo, July 14, 2006. REUTERS/Caetano Barreira
A model falls as she displays a creation as part of Versace Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model falls as she displays a creation as part of Versace Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Next Slideshows
Spotlight on Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber paraded through a Polish airport shirtless before flying out of the country, adding to a string of peculiar incidents that have plagued his...
Kids Choice Awards
Green slime and red carpet highlights from the show.
Jimmy Fallon to replace Leno
NBC plans to move "The Tonight Show" to New York where Jimmy Fallon will succeed Jay Leno as host, the New York Times reported.
Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Sao Paulo Fashion Week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Mourning for London
The world grieves after a deadly attack near parliament in London.
Peru reels from rainy season floods
More than 80 people have been killed and 110,000 displaced in rain-related incidents in Peru since December, as the country waits for an end to an unusually brutal rainy season.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Northern Ireland buries Martin McGuinness
Thousands line the streets of Martin McGuinness' home town for the funeral of the Irish Republican Army commander who became a cornerstone of Northern Ireland's peace.
Disneyland Paris turns 25
To celebrate its 25th anniversary, Disneyland Paris is premiering the new Disney Stars on Parade.
Photos of the week
Our top photos of the week.
Attack outside UK parliament
The frantic moments after the deadly attack outside parliament in London.
Trapped in Mosul
About 400,000 Iraqi civilians are trapped in an Islamic State-held area, short of food and basic needs as the United Nations refugee agency warns "The worst is yet to come."