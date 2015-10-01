When the Berlin Wall fell

FILE PHOTO 24NOV89 - An East German civilian (L) shows an East German customs officer the contents of his Trabant (auto) at checkpoint Potsdamer Platz in East Berlin in this November 24, 1989 file picture, as East Germany enforcing stringent customs...more

FILE PHOTO 24NOV89 - An East German civilian (L) shows an East German customs officer the contents of his Trabant (auto) at checkpoint Potsdamer Platz in East Berlin in this November 24, 1989 file picture, as East Germany enforcing stringent customs controls to avoid smuggling. The tenth anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall is on November 9. FAB/WS

