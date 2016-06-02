Edition:
United Kingdom

When the fog rolls in

Photographer
Jacky Naegelen
Location
PARIS, France
Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016

Fog covers the top of the Eiffel Tower as rainy weather continues in Paris, France, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
Fog covers the top of the Eiffel Tower as rainy weather continues in Paris, France, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Close
1 / 20
Photographer
Mike Hutchings
Location
CAPE TOWN, South Africa
Reuters / Sunday, May 29, 2016

Vehicles drive along the scenic Ou Kaapse Weg as seasonal fog covers the city in Cape Town, South Africa, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Sunday, May 29, 2016
Vehicles drive along the scenic Ou Kaapse Weg as seasonal fog covers the city in Cape Town, South Africa, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Close
2 / 20
Photographer
Damir Sagolj
Location
PYONGYANG, NORTH KOREA
Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016

The 170-metre (558-feet) tall Juche Tower is reflected in Taedong River as morning fog blankets Pyongyang, North Korea May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
The 170-metre (558-feet) tall Juche Tower is reflected in Taedong River as morning fog blankets Pyongyang, North Korea May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
3 / 20
Photographer
Danish Ismail
Location
SRINAGAR, India
Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015

Kashmiri women carry baskets on their heads as they walk along the road amid dense fog on a cold morning in Srinagar, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
Kashmiri women carry baskets on their heads as they walk along the road amid dense fog on a cold morning in Srinagar, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
4 / 20
Photographer
Dylan Martinez
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015

Fog shrouds Crystal Palace as a woman plays with her dog in London, Britain November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
Fog shrouds Crystal Palace as a woman plays with her dog in London, Britain November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
5 / 20
Photographer
Faisal Mahmood
Location
MURREE, Pakistan
Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2016

Tourists take selfie pictures amidst heavy fog on a cold winter day in the hill-resort town of Murree, northeast of capital Islamabad, Pakistan, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2016
Tourists take selfie pictures amidst heavy fog on a cold winter day in the hill-resort town of Murree, northeast of capital Islamabad, Pakistan, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Close
6 / 20
Photographer
Denis Balibouse
Location
TOUR DE GOURZE, Switzerland
Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015

A woman photographs a sea of fog over Lake Leman at the Tour de Gourze near Lausanne, Switzerland, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
A woman photographs a sea of fog over Lake Leman at the Tour de Gourze near Lausanne, Switzerland, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
7 / 20
Photographer
Stoyan Nenov
Location
IDOMENI, GREECE
Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016

A woman walks with a child through a fog at a field at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
A woman walks with a child through a fog at a field at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
8 / 20
Photographer
China Daily China Daily Information Corp - CDIC
Location
HANGZHOU, CHINA
Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2015

A visitor walks among trees as she visits the West Lake amid thick fog and heavy smog in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, December 8, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2015
A visitor walks among trees as she visits the West Lake amid thick fog and heavy smog in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, December 8, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
9 / 20
Photographer
Kacper Pempel
Location
WARSAW, Poland
Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015

A bird flies in front of city sky scrapers covered by fog in the center of Warsaw February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
A bird flies in front of city sky scrapers covered by fog in the center of Warsaw February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
10 / 20
Photographer
Adnan Abidi
Location
NEW DELHI, INDIA
Reuters / Saturday, January 23, 2016

Indian soldiers stand in a sitting arena amid dense fog as they wait for the start of the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, January 23, 2016
Indian soldiers stand in a sitting arena amid dense fog as they wait for the start of the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
11 / 20
Photographer
Ilya Naymushin
Location
YENISEI RIVER, Russia
Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015

A man rows a boat through a frosty fog along the Yenisei River at air temperature some minus 20 degrees Celsius in the Taiga district outside the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
A man rows a boat through a frosty fog along the Yenisei River at air temperature some minus 20 degrees Celsius in the Taiga district outside the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
12 / 20
Photographer
Vasily Fedosenko
Location
DOBROVOLYA, BELARUS
Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2015

A male deer roars in a field during the dawn near the village of Dobrovolya, southwest of Minsk, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2015
A male deer roars in a field during the dawn near the village of Dobrovolya, southwest of Minsk, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
13 / 20
Photographer
Arnd Wiegmann
Location
ALBIS PASS, Switzerland
Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015

People walk along a forest as the sun shines over fog near Albis Pass mountain pass, Switzerland November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
People walk along a forest as the sun shines over fog near Albis Pass mountain pass, Switzerland November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
14 / 20
Photographer
Jim Urquhart
Location
BURNS, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Saturday, January 09, 2016

Cattle in the fog on a ranch near Burns as the occupation continues at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, January 09, 2016
Cattle in the fog on a ranch near Burns as the occupation continues at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
15 / 20
Photographer
Mike Blake
Location
SAN DIEGO, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016

Layers of fog hover above the sand along Pacific Beach as a surfer makes his way out of the ocean in San Diego, California January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
Layers of fog hover above the sand along Pacific Beach as a surfer makes his way out of the ocean in San Diego, California January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
16 / 20
Photographer
Arnd Wiegmann
Location
ZURICH, Switzerland
Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2015

The top of Switzerland's highest skyscaper the Prime Tower (126 metres /413 ft) peeps through the fog in front of the Swiss Alps, early morning in Zurich, Switzerland December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2015
The top of Switzerland's highest skyscaper the Prime Tower (126 metres /413 ft) peeps through the fog in front of the Swiss Alps, early morning in Zurich, Switzerland December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
17 / 20
Photographer
Toby Melville
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015

City workers cross the Millennium footbridge over the River Thames on a misty morning in London, Britain, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
City workers cross the Millennium footbridge over the River Thames on a misty morning in London, Britain, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
18 / 20
Photographer
Jonathan Drake
Location
BUTNER, United States
Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015

Light from the Federal Corrections Complex casts beams through fog on the morning that Israeli spy Jonathan Pollard is released in Butner, North Carolina, early November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
Light from the Federal Corrections Complex casts beams through fog on the morning that Israeli spy Jonathan Pollard is released in Butner, North Carolina, early November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
19 / 20
Photographer
Laszlo Balogh
Location
BUDAPEST, Hungary
Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016

People walk near the Chain-bridge during a heavy fog in the centre of Budapest, Hungary on January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
People walk near the Chain-bridge during a heavy fog in the centre of Budapest, Hungary on January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
20 / 20

When the fog rolls in

When the fog rolls in Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

World's longest train tunnel

World's longest train tunnel
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Friday, February 03, 2017

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

All Collections

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »