When the well runs dry
Discarded shopping carts lie in the dry Tule river bed in Porterville, California October 14, 2014. In one of the towns hardest hit by California's drought, the only way some residents can get water to flush the toilet is to drive to the fire...more
Donna Johnson, 70, lifts pallets of donated bottled water from the back of her truck during her daily delivery run to residents whose wells have run dry, with resident Ruben Perez, 68, in Porterville, California October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy...more
Manuel Rodriguez, 83, watches as workmen install a water pump to carry water from an outdoor container into his home in Porterville, California October 14, 2014. The state's three-year drought comes into sharp focus in Tulare County, the dairy and...more
A parched yucca is seen in a garden in Porterville, California October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Manuel Rodriguez, 83, watches as workmen install a water pump to carry water from an outdoor container into his home in Porterville, California October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A workman holds the tap he removed from Manuel Rodriguez' home while installing a water pump in Porterville, California October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Pastor Frankie Olmedo, 56, who volunteers four hours a day to hand out water, fills up a container for Luis Bocanegra, 35, in Porterville, California October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Pastor Frankie Olmedo, 56, who volunteers four hours a day to hand out water, fills up a container in Porterville, California October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Marisela Corona, 26, whose well has run dry, washes dishes with her daughter Andrea Andrade Corona, 8, from a water bucket in Porterville, California October 14, 2014.REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Abigail Beltran, 6, whose family's well has run dry, climbs on a water storage tank in her front yard in Porterville, California October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Macario Beltran, 41, a mechanic whose family's well has run dry, fills containers in his truck with water from the fire station, with his daughters Abigail, 6, (L) and Denika, 10, in Porterville, California October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Macario Beltran fills containers in his truck with water from the fire station, with his daughter Abigail, 6, in Porterville, California October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
