When they were young
Jeremy Lin on his grandmother's lap iin 1989. REUTERS/Handout
Jeremy Lin now. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Mitt Romney and his wife Ann in 1969. REUTERS/Romney for President
Mitt Romney and his wife Ann now. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Benjamin Netanyahu as a Sayeret Matkal commando in the 1970's. REUTERS/GPO
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu now. REUTERS/Abir Sultan/Pool
Barack Obama in the 1960's. REUTERS/File
President Barack Obama now. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Queen Elizabeth in the 1970s. REUTERS/Reeman Dansie
Queen Elizabeth now. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Italian model Carla Bruni. REUTERS/Gilbert Tourte
France's first lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy now. REUTERS/Ian Langsdon/Pool
Sonia Sotomayor at age six or seven. REUTERS/File
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor now. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mick Jagger (seated far right) in 1955. REUTERS/File
Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger now. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
John Kerry in 1970. REUTERS/Bernie Nunez
U.S. Senator John Kerry now. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Madonna in 1988. REUTERS/Mark Peterson
Madonna now. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Actress Halle Berry in 1986. REUTERS/John Eggitt
Halle Berry now. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Jane Fonda in 1970. REUTERS/Bernie Nunez
Jane Fonda now. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
Bob Geldof in 1985. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Bob Geldof now. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Paul McCartney and the Beatles in the 1960s. REUTERS/File
Paul McCartney now. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Princes William and Harry with their mother in 1985. REUTERS/Roy Letkey
Princes William and Harry now. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Cuban President Fidel Castro (3rd row, R) in 1961. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro now. REUTERS/Courtesy of Granma/Handout
Bruce Springsteen in 1985. REUTERS/Lars Jansson
Bruce Springsteen now. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme
