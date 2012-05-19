Edition:
United Kingdom

Where Haiti and the Dominican meet

Saturday, May 19, 2012

A Dominican boy of Haitian origin carries a laundry tub on his head as he walks through the forest with his family, just off the road called La Internacional that divides the island of Hispaniola into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, near Los Arroyos, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Saturday, May 19, 2012

A Dominican boy of Haitian origin carries a laundry tub on his head as he walks through the forest with his family, just off the road called La Internacional that divides the island of Hispaniola into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, near Los Arroyos, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Close
1 / 20
Saturday, May 19, 2012

A Dominican woman of Haitian origin stands along the road called La Internacional that divides the island of Hispaniola into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, in Sabana Escondida, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Saturday, May 19, 2012

A Dominican woman of Haitian origin stands along the road called La Internacional that divides the island of Hispaniola into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, in Sabana Escondida, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Close
2 / 20
Saturday, May 19, 2012

A Dominican boy of Haitian origin stands in the doorway of his home along the road called La Internacional that divides the island of Hispaniola into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, near Sabana Escondida, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Saturday, May 19, 2012

A Dominican boy of Haitian origin stands in the doorway of his home along the road called La Internacional that divides the island of Hispaniola into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, near Sabana Escondida, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Close
3 / 20
Saturday, May 19, 2012

Haitian children stand on a ridge alongside the road known as La Internacional that divides Hispaniola island into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, in Guayajayuco, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Saturday, May 19, 2012

Haitian children stand on a ridge alongside the road known as La Internacional that divides Hispaniola island into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, in Guayajayuco, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Close
4 / 20
Saturday, May 19, 2012

Dominicans of Haitian origin stand outside a house along the road called La Internacional that divides the island of Hispaniola into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, near Sabana Escondida, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Saturday, May 19, 2012

Dominicans of Haitian origin stand outside a house along the road called La Internacional that divides the island of Hispaniola into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, near Sabana Escondida, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Close
5 / 20
Saturday, May 19, 2012

Dominican men of Haitian origin sit outside a house along the road called La Internacional that divides the island of Hispaniola into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, near Sabana Escondida, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Saturday, May 19, 2012

Dominican men of Haitian origin sit outside a house along the road called La Internacional that divides the island of Hispaniola into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, near Sabana Escondida, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Close
6 / 20
Saturday, May 19, 2012

Dominicans of Haitian origin lead donkeys along the road called La Internacional that divides the island of Hispaniola into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, in Sabana Escondida, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Saturday, May 19, 2012

Dominicans of Haitian origin lead donkeys along the road called La Internacional that divides the island of Hispaniola into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, in Sabana Escondida, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Close
7 / 20
Saturday, May 19, 2012

A Dominican woman of Haitian origin bathes in the Artibonito River that defines the border dividing Hispaniola island into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, in Dajabon Province, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Saturday, May 19, 2012

A Dominican woman of Haitian origin bathes in the Artibonito River that defines the border dividing Hispaniola island into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, in Dajabon Province, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Close
8 / 20
Saturday, May 19, 2012

Haitian boys walk along the road known as La Internacional that divides Hispaniola island into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, in Cacaos, Dajabon Province, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Saturday, May 19, 2012

Haitian boys walk along the road known as La Internacional that divides Hispaniola island into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, in Cacaos, Dajabon Province, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Close
9 / 20
Saturday, May 19, 2012

A Dominican family of Haitian origin stops while walking through the forest, just off the road called La Internacional that divides the island of Hispaniola into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, near Los Arroyos, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Saturday, May 19, 2012

A Dominican family of Haitian origin stops while walking through the forest, just off the road called La Internacional that divides the island of Hispaniola into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, near Los Arroyos, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Close
10 / 20
Saturday, May 19, 2012

Dominicans of Haitian origin stand outside a house along the road called La Internacional that divides the island of Hispaniola into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, near Sabana Escondida, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Saturday, May 19, 2012

Dominicans of Haitian origin stand outside a house along the road called La Internacional that divides the island of Hispaniola into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, near Sabana Escondida, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Close
11 / 20
Saturday, May 19, 2012

A Dominican family of Haitian origin are seen in their village just off the road called La Internacional that divides the island of Hispaniola into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, near Los Arroyos, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Saturday, May 19, 2012

A Dominican family of Haitian origin are seen in their village just off the road called La Internacional that divides the island of Hispaniola into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, near Los Arroyos, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Close
12 / 20
Saturday, May 19, 2012

A Dominican child of Haitian origin stands in the kitchen of their home along the road called La Internacional that divides the island of Hispaniola into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, near Los Arroyos, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Saturday, May 19, 2012

A Dominican child of Haitian origin stands in the kitchen of their home along the road called La Internacional that divides the island of Hispaniola into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, near Los Arroyos, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Close
13 / 20
Saturday, May 19, 2012

Dominicans of Haitian origin carry firewood that they collected from the ground as they walk along the road called La Internacional that divides the island of Hispaniola into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, near Dajabon, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Saturday, May 19, 2012

Dominicans of Haitian origin carry firewood that they collected from the ground as they walk along the road called La Internacional that divides the island of Hispaniola into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, near Dajabon, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Close
14 / 20
Saturday, May 19, 2012

A Dominican man of Haitian origin harvests sugar cane along the road called La Internacional that divides the island of Hispaniola into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, near Sabana Escondida, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Saturday, May 19, 2012

A Dominican man of Haitian origin harvests sugar cane along the road called La Internacional that divides the island of Hispaniola into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, near Sabana Escondida, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Close
15 / 20
Saturday, May 19, 2012

Dominican children of Haitian origin stand in the doorway of their home along the road called La Internacional that divides the island of Hispaniola into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, near Los Arroyos, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Saturday, May 19, 2012

Dominican children of Haitian origin stand in the doorway of their home along the road called La Internacional that divides the island of Hispaniola into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, near Los Arroyos, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Close
16 / 20
Saturday, May 19, 2012

A woman of Haitian origin washes pots outside her home along the road called La Internacional that divides the island of Hispaniola into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, near Sabana Escondida, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Saturday, May 19, 2012

A woman of Haitian origin washes pots outside her home along the road called La Internacional that divides the island of Hispaniola into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, near Sabana Escondida, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Close
17 / 20
Saturday, May 19, 2012

Dominican women of Haitian origin wash clothes in a stream near the road known as La Internacional that divides Hispaniola island into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, in Dajabon Province, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Saturday, May 19, 2012

Dominican women of Haitian origin wash clothes in a stream near the road known as La Internacional that divides Hispaniola island into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, in Dajabon Province, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Close
18 / 20
Saturday, May 19, 2012

A Dominican woman of Haitian origin bathes in the Artibonito River that defines the border dividing Hispaniola island into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, in Dajabon Province, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Saturday, May 19, 2012

A Dominican woman of Haitian origin bathes in the Artibonito River that defines the border dividing Hispaniola island into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, in Dajabon Province, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Close
19 / 20
Saturday, May 19, 2012

Dominican children of Haitian origin play marbles just off the road called La Internacional that divides the island of Hispaniola into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, near Sabana Escondida, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Saturday, May 19, 2012

Dominican children of Haitian origin play marbles just off the road called La Internacional that divides the island of Hispaniola into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, near Sabana Escondida, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Close
20 / 20

Where Haiti and the Dominican meet

Where Haiti and the Dominican meet Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Scenescapes

Scenescapes
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Mardi Gras in New Orleans

All Collections

Mardi Gras in New Orleans

Tuesday, February 28, 2017

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

Tuesday, February 28, 2017

Carnival in Brazil

All Collections

Carnival in Brazil

Tuesday, February 28, 2017

Rio's Carnival marred by float accidents

All Collections

Rio's Carnival marred by float accidents

Tuesday, February 28, 2017

Battle in the streets of Mosul

All Collections

Battle in the streets of Mosul

Tuesday, February 28, 2017

Mount Etna erupts

All Collections

Mount Etna erupts

Tuesday, February 28, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Tuesday, February 28, 2017

Israel removes settlers from Palestinian land

All Collections

Israel removes settlers from Palestinian land

Tuesday, February 28, 2017

View More Slideshows »